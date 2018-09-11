Patriots QB Tom Brady: Gronk sets the standard

By Jeff Taylor

Quarterback Tom Brady challenged his New England Patriots to match the standards being set by Rob Gronkowski after their season-opening 27-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Reigning NFL MVP Brady threw three touchdown passes as the Pats opened the season with a 27-20 win at NRG Stadium. Brady connected three times before half-time to give last season’s losing Super Bowl finalists a 21-6 lead, with Gronkowski finishing with seven catches for 123 yards, including a touchdown.

“He’s just a spectacular player,” Brady told Boston’s WEEI. “You have to give those guys opportunities. They did a good job on him just trying to keep him out of the game, but it’s tough because he’s so talented. He’s the best tight end in the league – probably the best to ever to play the game.” And he challenged his teammates to rise to Gronkowski’s level.

We have to match his greatness, all of us, in order for us to be a great offence.

The Cleveland Browns are still searching for their first win since 2016 after opening up with a tie against Pittsburgh Steelers. However, they would have broken their winless run had Zane Gonzalez not had his field goal attempt blocked on the final play of over-time with the scores locked at 21-21.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick starred with a 417-yard four touchdown performance as Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints 48-40. Baltimore Ravens were 47-3 winners over the Buffalo Bills, with the Jacksonville Jaguars edging out NY Giants 20-15.

Minnesota Vikings debutant Kirk Cousins passed for two touchdowns, with his side forcing four turnovers, in a 24-16 victory over San Francisco to inflict 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s first defeat in eight games as a starter.

Cincinnati Bengals were not duly affected by safety Shawn Williams’ ejection just 30 minutes into their 34-23 win over Indianapolis Colts.

Williams was the first player to transgress the new rule over the use of the helmet after his late hit on Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck.

Later, the Miami Dolphins overcame the Tennessee Titans 27-20 after two weather delays, with the game taking seven hours and 10 minutes overall to complete, Jakeem Grant breaking the tie with 14 minutes remaining. Meanwhile, new Redskins quarterback Alex Smith led Washington to a 24-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns, while Cam Newton threw for 58 yards and one touchdown in the Carolina Panthers’ 16-8 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Green Bay Packers rallied from a 20-point deficit to edge out the Chicago Bears 24-23, Aaron Rodgers returning from a knee injury in the first half for the go-ahead touchdown with just over two minutes left on the clock.

Patrick Mahomes became the Kansas City Chiefs’ third ever player to throw for four touchdowns in an opening game, lifting the Chiefs to a 38-28 win. Elsewhere, debutant Case Keenum had a night of mixed fortunes, throwing three interceptions and three touchdowns in the Denver Broncos’ 27-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL players continue to ‘take knee’ in protests

NFL players resumed kneeling protests during the pre-game playing of the US national anthem at Sunday’s 2018 season openers as US President Donald Trump warned dimming TV ratings will plunge.

Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during “The Star-Spangled Banner” and defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist during the song ahead of the team’s season opener against visiting Tennessee.

My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward!



“Love is at the root of our resistance!”✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2kSsX4s7EU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 9, 2018

The protests for social justice and against racial inequality, started by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, continued for a third consecutive season.

Just hours before Sunday’s game, Trump tweeted about the dip in NFL ratings for Thursday’s season-opening game compared to past seasons, hinting that players standing for the anthem could restore lost viewership.

“Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison. Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

“Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse!”