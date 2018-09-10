Sanita Puspure wins World Rowing Championships heat in style

The 36-year-old dominated the race before finishing almost 14 seconds clear of the field.

Mon, 10 Sep, 2018 - 12:35

Sanita Puspure has won her World Rowing Championships single sculls heat in impressive fashion.

The two-time Olympian goes straight through to Thursday's semi- final in Bulgaria.

Shane O'Driscoll and Mark O'Donovan are through to their heavyweight pair quarter-finals.

The reigning lightweight champions finished second in their heat.

The lightweight quad will row in a repechage.

The crew of Andrew Goff, Fintan McCarthy, Ryan Ballantine and Jake McCarthy were third in their heat.

courts
sport
rowing
place: bulgaria
person: sanita puspure
person: shane o'driscoll
person: mark o'donovan
person: andrew goff
person: fintan mccarthy
person: ryan ballantine
person: jake mccarthy
event: world rowing championships

