Pete Strickland to be replaced by 'Ireland-based' head coach

Irish basketball chiefs have invited applications for a total of seven international team coaching positions, most notably the men’s senior role which signifies an end to the two-year term of US-based men’s head coach Pete Strickland.

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne confirmed last night that they had parted ways on “extremely amicable terms” with Strickland, who will continue in a US-based ambassadorial role and will head up a camp, if required, of Irish young talent based stateside.

Strickland travelled over and back from the US and brought huge enthusiasm to the position. However, there were obvious additional costs involved in travel for the head coach.

O’Byrne has written to 29 head coaches of National League teams around the country setting out Basketball Ireland’s ambition to appoint an Ireland-based Head Coach for the men’s senior team this time.

We believe that person is most likely to be one of our National League head coaches,” he added.

BI has also invited expressions of interest for the men’s and women’s U18 coaching positions, the U17 men’s and women’s development squad positions and the equivalent U20 roles, though the latter appointments will depend on whether Ireland enters the European championships in that age grade. That decision will be guided by “suitable logistical and financial assurances being put in place by those involved and the supporting committees”.

On its website, Basketball Ireland points out that the positions are all voluntary.

Mr O’Byrne added that the women’s national committee had yet to make a recommendation on replacing Mark Scannell as its senior head coach.

In a note to clubs, Mr O’Byrne points out that it is intended to enter and apply to host the Men’s 2020 European Small Nations. “We hope every head coach who thinks he/she has the ability, the drive, the experience and ambition to do well at international level will apply.

We will form an interview board that will include knowledgeable people from outside Basketball Ireland to bring independence and ensure the fairest possible process.

He adds: “We will strive to financially support the programme so that financial burden is reduced on the players and management. We envisage that the programme will start after the 2018/19 season and therefore will be a 16-month programme.”

BI’s Elite Performance Committee (EPC) has provisionally approved entering a team in next year’s Men’s U20 Euros which may assist with the plans of the new senior coach.