MIKE DUNNE: Four into three won’t go in new Olympic format

The eventing nations cup hosted by Millstreet at the weekend gave us a glimpse — and a somewhat sobering one — of the future of equestrian sport at the Olympics. The Cork venue was staging the latest round of the FEI Eventing Nations Cup series which on this occasion was trialling the new Olympic format of three riders per team.

In the traditional four-rider format the worst of the four scores is disregarded, but that ‘discard-score’ is history now as far as Olympic competition is concerned. However the real jeopardy in the new Olympic format comes when a rider is eliminated or has to withdraw.

Unsurprisingly, the French team which won the Millstreet contest was the only one not to suffer a withdrawal or elimination, though Great Britain ran them fairly close despite having to add 20 penalties for a withdrawal substitution (another new aspect with the Olympics in mind).

The two countries who suffered most from the proposed Olympic penalty system were Ireland and the USA. Irish manager Sally Corscadden spoke of the effect on her team when Clare Abbott’s horse Euro Prince was withdrawn due to an injury.

We definitely tested out the Olympic format with the injury to Clare Abbott’s horse on Friday which gave her a dressage score of 100 penalties,” she said. “This was too big of a handicap to claw back over the rest of the competition but that’s horses for you.

Corscadden still maintained it was advantageous to try out the Olympic format.

Her US counterpart, Erik Duvander also felt it was a worthwhile exercise, despite his team finishing last after incurring 300 penalties for the withdrawal of Bruce Davidson’s horse Carlevo who was found to have injured himself. The Americans didn’t have a substitute and so paid a higher price than Ireland for the withdrawal.

“It was really good to test the new format at this event,” the American team manager said. “We had all sorts of different versions of possible questions for future competition, and the value of testing it here has been immensely good. Many people agree that cutting down to three combinations in each team can be okay. However, the rules and the thinking around the substitutes do seem to make the sport more complicated and possibly difficult to understand. We had several scenarios over the weekend that proved that.”

Duvander’s point about things seemingly becoming more complicated is interesting. Proponents of the new Olympic format had argued that the traditional discard-score factor made the sport too complicated to attract the level of viewers the International Olympic Committee needs to have equestrian remain an Olympic sport.

Now it’s been replaced with a format that, for now at least, seems to have ramped up the complexities. “The general feeling is that there needs to be more thinking and trial runs if they are going to get this right,” Duvander added.

Whatever tweaks are to come, it seems that the three-rider structure is set in stone, as the intent of the IOC is to have room for more teams, or ‘flags’, participating at Tokyo 2020 and beyond.

The sobering prospect is that Olympic medals may in the future be more likely now to be decided by eliminations and withdrawals than by good ‘field of play’ performances.