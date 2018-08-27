On-board F1 camera shows how close Charles Leclerc came to disaster

Stunning on-board footage shows how close Sauber driver Charles Leclerc came to an horrific collision with Fernando Alonso at Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 17:23 PM

The incident happened on the first turn with Alonso sent airborne after being shunted into the air by Nico Hulkenberg’s Renault.

And it was the controversial Halo - the new cockpit protector - that saved Leclerc as the video - posted by the F1 Twitter account - shows Alonso's car bounce off the recently introduced safety device.

