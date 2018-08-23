Jason Smyth claims Ireland's seventh medal at Para-Athletics European Championships

Jason Smyth has just claimed Ireland's seventh medal at the World Para-Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Jason Smyth claims Ireland's seventh medal at Para-Athletics European Championships
Thursday, August 23, 2018 - 19:55 PM

Update 6.55pm: Jason Smyth has just claimed Ireland's seventh medal at the World Para-Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

The Derry sprinter claimed his second gold of the games in the T13 100 metre final.

Smyth ran the race in a new championship record time of 10.65 seconds.

Earlier, David Leavy finished 7th in the 15-hundred metres T-38 final.

Still to come, Patrick Monahan in the 800-metres T-53 at 6:16pm.

Digital Desk

Earlier: Kerry teenager Jordan Lee wins medal no.6 for Ireland at Para-Athletics European Championships

Update 12.36pm: Ireland have their sixth medal at the Para-Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Kerry teenager Jordan Lee has claimed bronze in the T47 High Jump final, posting a height of 1.75 metres.

Gold and silver have gone to France and Spain.

Meanwhile, Derry sprinter Jason Smyth looks well on course to add another medal to the haul tonight.

The 200-metre gold winner easily won his heat to qualify for the T13 100 metre final, running a championship record of 10.87 seconds.

Two more Irish take to the track in the evening session.

Lisburn's David Leavy goes in the final of the men's 15-hundred metres T-38, while, Patrick Monahan goes in the 800-metres T-53.

More in this section

Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
courtssportathleticspara-athleticsireland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices