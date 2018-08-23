Jonty Evans making 'good progress' and outlook 'encouraging' after heavy fall

Jonty Evans has made good progress but is not "out of the woods" yet more than two months after a heavy fall.

Evans suffered a significant brain injury in the incident at the Tattersalls International Horse Trials in Co. Meath on June 3.

Horse Sport Ireland have said, in the past four weeks he has made good progress with his continued physiotherapy and rehabilitation support at Connolly Hospital in Dublin.

On Monday Evans travelled to the UK to continue his rehabilitation at a specialist neuro unit where he has been advised to stay in a quiet and calm environment, and to keep visitors strictly to a minimum.

A statement from Horse Sport Ireland on behalf of Jonty and his family saying his recovery "will take a significant period of time but the long-term outlook is encouraging.

"Jonty and his family are extremely grateful for all the medical treatment and care he has received from all the wonderful Staff at the Beaumont and Connolly Hospitals, the support from the David Foster Injured Riders Fund, as well as the continued best wishes from all his friends, colleagues and supporters."

The 46-year-old Olympian said: “I am humbled by all the support I have received and all the help I have been given by the staff at the Beaumont and Connolly Hospitals.

"I would especially like to mention Ciaran and Emily Glynn at Killossery, and my family Maggie Evans, Arthur Griffiths and Hannah Evans for their support.

"I am by no means out of the woods, but intend to keep trying.”

