Orla Comerford claims Ireland's fifth medal at Para-Athletics European Championships
Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - 19:34 PM

Ireland have won a fifth medal at the World Para-Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Orla Comerford has claimed a bronze in the women's 200-metres T-13.

Meath's Paul Keogan set a season's best time of 25.2 seconds in finishing fifth in the men's 200-metres T-37. Michal Kotkowski won the race for Poland.

Kildare's Patrick Monahan was also fifth in the men's 400-metres T-53.

Earlier, Noelle Lenihan twice broke the world record en route to claiming gold in the F-38 discus.

The Cork athlete set a new world's best throw of 32.95 metres.

