Roger Federer awaits Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati final

Novak Djokovic has advanced to his sixth Western & Southern Open final to keep alive his hopes of completing the Golden Masters.

Sunday, August 19, 2018 - 11:34 AM

The five-time Cincinnati runner-up ousted Croatian Maric Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-3 in two-and-a-half hours in his bid to claim the only ATP Masters tournament he is yet to win.

The Serbian quickly jumped to a 2-1 lead in the first set and he never dropped his serve as the took the opener.

Cilic charged into a more competitive second set, breaking the number 10 seed on his first serve and then again to run to a 5-1 lead, serving out to love to level the match.

Djokovic soon returned to form in the decider, winning 90% of his first serve points, and clinching the victory on his second match point.

He goes on to face second seed Roger Federer, who booked his place in the final after his opponent David Goffin retired injured at 7-6 (7/3) 1-1.

It will be the 46th time the former world number ones have met, Djokovic leading 23-22.

Quoted on the ATP website, the Wimbldeon champion said: "I mean, it's a final for me and the sixth time that I'll try to win the title.

"Obviously this time I'm hoping that I can get my hands on the trophy. I will give my best. History is also on the line and I'm aware of that and that motivates me even more."

