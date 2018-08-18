Halep battles past Tsurenko to set up Sabalenka semi

World number one Simona Halep has progressed to the semi-final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati after a hard-fought victory over Lesia Tsurenko.

Halep battles past Tsurenko to set up Sabalenka semi
Saturday, August 18, 2018 - 13:45 PM

World number one Simona Halep has progressed to the semi-final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati after a hard-fought victory over Lesia Tsurenko.

Haplep, playing her second match of the day, having earlier dismissed Ashleigh Barty 7-5 6-4 in their rain-delayed third-round clash, fought back from 4-1 down in the first set to rattle off 11 of the last 12 games, ousting Tsurenko 6-4 6-1.

The Rogers Cup winner will now face Aryna Sabalenka, who - after seeing off top 10 players Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Garcia earlier in the week - claimed another big win by overcoming number 13 seed Madison Keys.

The Belarusian stunned Keys in straight sets 6-3 6-4 after Keys failed to take advantage of 10 break points and Sabalenka produced 19 winners in the one-hour, 17-minute match.

Kiki Bertens, meanwhile, beat number five seed Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-3 to reach the semi-finals.

Bertens's shaky start saw her taken to 3-1 by Svitolina in the first set, but from there the 26-year-old took control to level the match at 4-4 and eventually served out the set.

She kept up the momentum in the second set, breaking her opponent three times and securing the win with a flawless backhand drop volley in just under 90 minutes.

Bertens will now face number eight seed Petra Kvitova, who progressed to her second semi-final Cincinnati after dismissing Elise Mertens 7-5 5-7 6-3.

PA

More in this section

Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
dbfvc7 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
courtssporttenniswestern & southern open

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices