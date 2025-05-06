Fogarty Forum: 15 years on, it's clear GAA has not learned from Leinster final controversy

In the dying embers of the 2010 Leinster final and Louth poised to claim a historic win, the late provincial chairman Sheamus Howlin leaned over to long-standing Louth official Pat Toner.

Howlin mentioned the idea of him presenting Louth captain Paddy Keenan with the Delaney Cup, the county’s first senior Leinster championship in 53 years. “It was a great honour to be asked, but the sweat was running down the back of me,” Toner recalled to Caoimhín Reilly a couple of years ago. “I think I said back something like, ‘Once I don’t have to speak’. Of course, it would have been a tremendous honour. The rest is history, as they say.”