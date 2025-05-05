Subscriber

Peter Jackson: Leinster fans must wonder if their team are under a curse

To cite French referee Pierre Brousset’s denial of a last-minute penalty try as an excuse for Leinster's knock-out is to evade more pointed questions over their leadership.
Peter Jackson: Leinster fans must wonder if their team are under a curse

Northampton's victory over Leinster will be talked about for years to come as one of the great European Champions Cup games. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mon, 05 May, 2025 - 08:00
Peter Jackson
Peter Jackson

The Boston Red Sox went 86 years without winning the World Series in what became known as ‘The Curse of the Bambino.’ Leinster may now be sorely tempted to dabble in the paranormal and find out whether they have a similar affliction.

For 86 years from 1918, the Red Sox finished runners-up four times, an average of once every 21-and-a-half years. The Blues from D4 have lost seven Champions Cups in the last seven seasons: four finals, two semi-finals and one quarter-final.

This is exclusive subscriber content. Already a subscriber? Sign in

Subscribe to access all of the Irish Examiner.

Annual €120€60

Best value

Monthly €10€4 / month

  • Unlimited access.
  • Subscriber content.
  • Daily ePaper.
  • Additional benefits.

Introductory offers for new customers. Annual billed once for first year. Renews at €120. Monthly initial discount (first 4 months) billed monthly, then €10 a month. Ts&Cs apply.

More in this section

Meath v Louth - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final S Fogarty Forum: 15 years on, it's clear GAA has not learned from Leinster final controversy
Mayo v Galway - Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Final S Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Galway have the mix right and their time is now
Leinster v Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup Semi-Final S Colin Sheridan: Demise of a Leinster empire that never conquered much
#Champions Cup#Leinster Rugby
Peter Jackson: Leinster fans must wonder if their team are under a curse

S Kieran Shannon: Camogie stance on skorts is insulting its players and hurting the sport

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

Start Exploring
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited