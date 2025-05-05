Peter Jackson: Leinster fans must wonder if their team are under a curse

The Boston Red Sox went 86 years without winning the World Series in what became known as ‘The Curse of the Bambino.’ Leinster may now be sorely tempted to dabble in the paranormal and find out whether they have a similar affliction.

For 86 years from 1918, the Red Sox finished runners-up four times, an average of once every 21-and-a-half years. The Blues from D4 have lost seven Champions Cups in the last seven seasons: four finals, two semi-finals and one quarter-final.