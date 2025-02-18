Subscriber

Kieran Shannon: For Ireland now, opponents do not exist

Ireland's level of preparation and competitive spirit will not dip, regardless of who they are  playing.
Kieran Shannon: For Ireland now, opponents do not exist

The struggles of Welsh rugby will not matter to Ireland. Their opponents this will be treated the same way were Ireland playing England or the Springboks. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025 - 07:00
Kieran Shannon

Although the Irish rugby team has had even better seasons since, it hasn’t had a more significant one than 2000. The new millennium coincided with a new dawn. It was our Anno Domini, or rather our Anno Dricco.

His three tries in Paris. The five debutants for a first win over the Scots in 12 years. One of them, ROG, putting up 30 points on the Italians as the team itself ran up 60. By St Patrick’s Day in Paris, the Twickenham massacre in early February already seemed a distant world away.

#Six Nations
Latest

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

