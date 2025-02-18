Kieran Shannon: For Ireland now, opponents do not exist

Although the Irish rugby team has had even better seasons since, it hasn’t had a more significant one than 2000. The new millennium coincided with a new dawn. It was our Anno Domini, or rather our Anno Dricco.

His three tries in Paris. The five debutants for a first win over the Scots in 12 years. One of them, ROG, putting up 30 points on the Italians as the team itself ran up 60. By St Patrick’s Day in Paris, the Twickenham massacre in early February already seemed a distant world away.