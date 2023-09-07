Tommy Martin: Unlike the hosts, Ireland can relax into World Cup duty  

If you took a passing interest in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup preparations you would think that Andy Farrell was running a Loire Valley summer camp to keep his boisterous young charges out of their parents’ hair for a few weeks.

Social media clips proliferate of Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham duelling it out in a long drive competition on the team's private golf simulator, while Mack Hansen posted footage of Jamison Gibson-Park nailing a three-pointer from the roof of the hotel into the Farrell Fun Camp basketball hoop.

Then there were the hijinks witnessed at the team’s open training session last Saturday, at which Gibson-Park led the squad in an impromptu Thunderclap, while others showcased their comedy stylings by playing medicine ball soccer, all in front of a delighted crowd of 12,000 locals.

Aside from proving that there mustn’t be much else to do in Tours of a Saturday afternoon, the scenes underlined the image of a relaxed squad enjoying each other’s company and embracing the World Cup as just another jolly adventure, rather than the quadrennial source of crushing disappointment we have hitherto known it to be.

Of course, these are only the bits of Ireland’s preparations that we get to see. Typically the media are allowed to watch the first 15 minutes of training sessions, which consist of lots of stretching of ginormous quadriceps and intimate clinches between back-row forwards and assorted tackle bags.

After that we are escorted off the premises by burly and menacing Jason Statham-types, part of a heavy French security detail presumably seconded from Foreign Legion outposts in far-flung, troubled hotspots.

Joe McCarthy, Rob Herring and James Ryan

Clearly tournament organisers feel that skirmishes with heavily armed rebel militia are perfect training for dealing with the dangerously sweaty Irish media troops.

On the way out, from behind high fences, you can hear the real training start, soundtracked by the sort of grunts and crunches that speak of the hard yakka required to become the number one ranked team in world rugby.

But still, with their likely least testing game up first, it is hard not to feel that Ireland are easing themselves into this World Cup, particularly compared to the tumult surrounding the host nation as they attempt to fulfil what feels like a longstanding destiny on home soil.

As well as the attendant pressure of an expectant nation and a crunch tournament opener against New Zealand, France are dealing with injuries to key players and a freshly-baked racial controversy.

Injury to second row forward Paul Willemse saw coach Fabién Galthié call up Montpellier’s Bastien Chalureau us a replacement. Chalureau was convicted of a racially motivated assault on two other rugby players in 2020 but is appealing against the racist aspect of the judgement.

His call-up has caused a storm that has even drawn French president Emmanuel Macron into its path. A conversation between Galthié and Macron at the French training ground was picked up by TV microphones.

“Bastien’s going to speak. He has to be himself,” Galthié said. “If he has to cry, then he’ll cry.” All of which meant that when Chalureau did speak publicly and did duly cry, the impact was somewhat lessened.

The situation has been dubbed “L’affaire Chalureau” (France loves a good affaire) and is debated nightly on TV talk shows. Sports newspaper L’Equipe has its own TV channel which includes a nightly yakfest which is a bit like Vincent Browne’s old show except with grizzled sports hacks instead of cowering government backbenchers.

Each night this week there has been much gesticulating about Chalureau before conversation moves on to how the various ways in which the soccer team are likely to dismantle Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side in Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, back in Tours, the only concerns for the Irish rugby camp are niggling injuries to a couple of players.

Dan Sheehan’s absence has made the fitness of Ronan Kelleher a talking point, given he is the only other hooker aside from Ulster’s Rob Herring available for Saturday’s game against Romania.

Cynics might suggest that Ireland could go with a patched-up 71-year-old Ciaran Fitzgerald on the bench against the struggling Oaks and still be okay, but that is besides the point.

When asked if he was fit after a hamstring issue, Kelleher said “hopefully” before adding that he was “fighting fit and raring to go.”

And it does seem that such confidence mixed with ‘careful now’ ambivalence is about right for this Irish squad as they depart provincial Tours for the big dance in Bordeaux.

They do seem raring to go. Er, hopefully.