Donal Lenihan: Ireland are on their way...with the right man in charge

It took the recent red card controversy surrounding his son, Owen, for the general public to get an insight into the steely character that has made Andy Farrell such an influential figure at the head of Irish rugby’s fortunes heading into this World Cup.

The Irish squad and management took off from Dublin Airport on Thursday for their Tours base in the Loire Valley, Farrell quietly going about his business as the photographers got their take-off shots. It’s rare for a coach to attract such positive affirmation across the board from a widely diverse group of players. It doesn’t matter whether you’re one of the elite at the higher end of the cap threshold or a young lad seeking to make his way on the international stage.

The respect within the group for the environment Farrell has created within “Camp Ireland” over his time in charge is universal. Having had the opportunity to meet him up close, to interview him, and just spend some time in his company has helped to cement in my mind the impression that he’s a coach you’d not only love to play for but would do everything to seek his respect and approval.

It’s rare for someone who was such a high achiever in his first career as a legend of Rugby League and, on his transfer to the union game late in his career as both a player and coach, to retain the empathy and deep understanding of how to extract the very best from players be they young hopefuls or seasoned veterans.

His ability to absorb lessons, to recognise shortcomings, both personal and within a management set-up, on his ever-evolving coaching journey to date sets him apart. Not only is he not afraid to make mistakes, he is happy to acknowledge them and use them in a positive manner.

His biggest undertaking as an assistant coach with Ireland under Joe Schmidt at the 2019 World Cup wasn't technical or tactical, areas where Schmidt excelled, but in the necessity to change the culture within the group.

Players needed to take ownership, to enjoy their time together, free of inhibitions, to sprint into camp with a spring in their step. That wasn’t always the case in the previous regime and proved costly in the end.

It helps massively that Farrell is the parent of a current international rugby star and, as such, recognises the associated pressures experienced within the wider family group and the impact that can have on players given the extended time they spend away from family and friends.

Nothing highlights this more than the recognition and importance he places on the key milestones achieved by his players. The jersey presentation to mark a 50th or 100th cap, on the Thursday night before the games are often conducted with close family in attendance. The manner in which he marked Keith Earls’s recent century adds further proof of his understanding of what makes players tick.

With Farrell, it isn’t always just about the rugby. Family plays such an important role in the motivational juices that fuel a player in the build-up to big games and he understands that implicitly. Despite all his achievements, Farrell is a very grounded, engaging, and personal individual. Players can relate to him.

That more than anything has proved a key ingredient in getting his group of Irish players to the elevated position they find themselves as they head off to France and the World Cup. Whatever happens over the next two months, that’s not going to change.