John Riordan: Punter is most 'loathed' and ignored field position in NFL

Just over two years ago, the gaffer asked me to bring back this column, a kind of sideways glance at happenings around the US sport scene, sometimes topical and sometimes completely out of leftfield.

Sometimes not even American. But only on those special occasions that merit me being drawn back to Cork.

Today is the 100th “letter” from New York in that timespan and almost the 100th page accompanied by that overly aggressive stare of mine. I was asked not to smile and there’s nothing left in my armoury after that.

Too often, the Thursday morning writing for the Friday morning sports section has involved a mad dash to the word count, overthinking each sentence and being beset by the utter insecurity of how it’ll land with the loyal Irish Examiner reader.

One bellwether is the mayor of Church Road, Terry Hassett, Blackrock nobleman and Ardmore high king. “I don't know what you’d be talking about half the time,” he’ll proudly tell me when I haven’t asked for feedback.

One of my harshest critics insists on me sending a photo of the page each week and I am realising as I type these words that I haven’t sent it to him in a couple of weeks. Sorry about that, Reilly. I’ll get back on track this week.

I’m simply not built for the fear. That’s the best way to sum this up.

The former Washington Post sports columnist, Tony Kornheiser, who joyously gave up writing in favour of being a thoroughly entertaining and slightly tongue-in-cheek sports television bloviator, said of his column days that he never loved writing but he loved having written.

That’s another good way of summing it up: the catapulting from self-loathing to something approximating satisfaction before the anxiety starts up all over again. It’s important to be honest about the narcissistic nature of The Sports Column.

And it’s almost as important to acknowledge that there is a necessity to sticking your neck out a little.

Recently, my parents told me about a dear family friend, Seamus Murray, who has, sadly, found himself confined long term at Dungarvan District Hospital, close to his beloved Helvick. His wife Ann reads my column out to him every Friday. That’s pressure. But also much-needed perspective for all my weekly woe-is-me.

This week, the digital wing of the paper announced their “Irish Examiner Explains” project so it got me thinking that I should join in on the fun. In honour of the NFL season starting back next Thursday, in honour of Seamus Murray who is as pure a Waterford hurling man as could possibly exist and in honour of any reader who couldn't be less interested when I write about the NFL, here is my foolproof guide to the excessive amount of playing positions which the sport fits into its stop-start 11 v 11 contests.

In honour of Dan Whelan, the first Irish-born NFL player in almost four decades, we’re going to start with the least admired position reserved for the 53-man roster which each of the teams have been announcing over the past few days, the Punter.

Part of the reason there is so much stop-start is that NFL coaches must send three different formations out to compete. Eleven defensive players will try to stop the 11 offensive players led by the quarterback while two sets of Special Teams will try to cancel each other out in between the plays that matter.

The Punter is a key part of one Special Team play but is also possibly the most loathed or, at best, ignored. Best of luck to Dan Whelan and I’m sure that there are bottles of champagne being popped for him in the California town where he spent his formative teenage years and in around Enniskerry where he spent his younger years but the Punter gets the least love (and the lowest wage slip) because he usually enters the fray after a sequence of offensive plays has failed to achieve anything.

A Punter and a Kicker have different roles; the latter can score and he can also miss so he can be friend or foe in greater measures.

The special teams also have Long Snappers who have the straightforward task of getting the ball from the line of scrimmage to the Kicker or the Punter so they can get the best kick away possible. The opposing Special Teams will have a Returner who, in some ways, is the best athlete in the squad but who also might have failed, for whatever reason, to make a success of himself in some of the key defensive roles.

There are three basic types of defenders that are built to thwart the attack and are paid handsomely to do so; very big and strong; big, fast and strong; and finally, fast and strong.

The Nose Tackle is that meaty chap in the eye of the storm, the most vital and largest Defensive Tackle blocking anything being launched through the middle by an opposing Running Back.

Flanked by Defensive Ends who are almost as big, these make up the front line of the defence, trying to create the chaos in which their Linebacker team mates can strive.

The Middle Linebacker and Outside Linebacker are quicker on their feet and if the opposing Quarterback is looking to make a throw past these two lines of defence, the job of the Linebacker is to dodge around the protective Offensive Line in order to maim the star target on the other side.

The next problem caused for the attacking players is the so-called ‘Secondary’ which is a slight misnomer because this is best seen as the third line of defence. Unless called upon as reinforcement for their teammates ahead of them, they will inevitably drop deep to thwart a Wide Receiver, intercept a deeper throw or try and tackle the Running Back who may have smashed through the Linebackers.

The Cornerbacks are exactly that and the Safeties, residing more centrally, are the equivalent of soccer centre backs or GAA full backs. While this genre of player boasts impressive speed and agility, they don’t necessarily have the height required to stop a tall and agile Wide Receiver or a tall and bulky Tight End. David Clifford would make their lives a misery.

Which brings me to the other side of the ball where the best Wide Receivers and Tight Ends can hog the most limelight in the form of thrilling highlights simply because their job is mostly to get on the end of big throws, gain yards and score touchdowns.

But they would be nothing without the Offensive Line forming a protective barrier around the Quarterback and the Running Back.

These are the signature big lads of the sport. Tall and fat but quicker on their feet than they appear to be. Also the most prone to devastating injuries given the pressures placed on their broad shoulders.

The Centre holds the whole thing together, as you might imagine. He spikes the ball to the Quarterback once instructed to do so and quickly deals with the barrage. If his Left Guard and Right Guard and the Left Tackle and Right Tackle on either side of them are doing their job right, their Quarterback won’t be chopped in two and the coach won’t be fired.

In recent years, the Running Back has lost considerable bargaining value due to an oversupply of talent, a susceptibility to injury and a general shelf life that seems to be rapidly decreasing. If the Quarterback feels like the defenders in front of him have the upper edge on his protective core, he'll hand the ball off to the Running Back to try and find a hole in the defence.

It's a thankless task, becoming more precarious by the year. And year on year, as the Quarterback has benefited from tweaks in the rules of the game aimed at protecting his knees, his head and any other body parts he needs to ensure success, the Running Back has become less and less vital to long term planning.

And I haven't even got to the most forgotten position, the rarely sighted Full Back.

Admittedly, it's a sport that doesn't translate easily from chaotic chess on the field to words on the page but all I can hope is that Seamus and Terry stuck with me until this last line.