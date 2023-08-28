Colin Sheridan: Backroom team employment boom is completely bonkers

Last week, the Central Statistics Office announced that the number of people employed in Ireland had reached a whopping 74%, the highest rate since records began in 1998.

What the CSO didn’t tell us is that this peak was likely caused by the Cavan County board employing just about everybody they could find on the backroom team of their new manager Raymond Galligan. Actually, it’s less a backroom team, more of a logistics battalion. Rest assured, by the time Jimmy McGuinness puts his ticket together in Donegal the country should reach full employment.

I figured I’d start this week’s column with an attempt at a joke because I realise nobody wants to talk about money in the GAA, and nobody wants to read about it either, but Cavan put their head above the parapet when they released a statement announcing Galligan as their new senior football manager, detailing the names and job descriptions of his 19-person support staff.

It honestly read more like a novella than a press release. Galligan’s ticket included Tyrone legend Stephen O’Neill, Olympian Catherina McKiernan, and many, many others, with titles ranging from clinical psychologist to equipment manager. Poor Neven Maguire must be wondering who he offended not to get the nod as the team’s head chef.

I do realise that all Cavan are doing is what is expected of them; by their players, their fans and GAA society generally. They are, after all, Division 3 champions, and will want to improve on their poor showing in this summer’s championship which saw them exit the Tailteann Cup to Down in June. Every other county is doing it, so why shouldn’t they? What better way to make a statement of intent than to stack your management team with specialist coaches and elite athletes from other sports? It’s a way of appearing important and imperative in the quest to be taken seriously.

It’s also completely bonkers. Not bonkers in the sense that any or all of those named won’t likely improve the Cavan footballers a touch, but bonkers in the unsustainability of it all. An amateur sport, played by amateur players and - for the most part - administered by unpaid volunteers - has now been completely overrun by an industrial complex of Subject Matter Experts, each one promising marginal gains that will close the gap between your team and the one above. With every passing season a new area of specialisation emerges, and with it a platoon of consultants, each one armed with powerpoint presentations, Excel spreadsheets and - crucially - an IBAN.

It may not be snakeoil they are selling, but whatever it is may not be completely necessary, either.

Take the financial side of it - it’s surely OK to acknowledge that each person with a title on a backroom team is likely getting paid. How much and by whom remains a sketchy topic, but surely flies in the face of the much-touted “spirit of the game”. We have moved beyond the notion of players going professional as being the greatest threat to the sanctity of the GAA, that’s yesterday’s news. Now, it’s everybody else. The life coaches and the speed consultants and the sleep mentors.

We love having foreign celebrities gush and fawn over our national games when they visit Croke Park in mid-July, in awe of guys hurling in front of 82,000 people on Sunday, while teaching our kids or milking our cows on Monday, but we strategically keep the curtains closed on all the shiteology that goes on in the background. Anecdotal evidence suggests some club managers can get paid anything up to €30,000 for their services. Meanwhile, the guy coaching the team the next parish over is probably barely getting expenses. There is no rhyme, reason nor regulation to it, and it’s already eroding the purity of games that were founded on the principles of community and inclusivity.

With higher standards comes higher expectations. As Dublin and Limerick push the envelope regarding excellence, it would take a very brave county executive to deny an ambitious manager the accoutrements of success he believes his team are entitled to. Unless Croke Park can somehow police this grey economy by implementing caps on spending or the number of support staff teams can recruit and employ, the whole charade is in danger of running away with itself before eventually imploding.

More games means more money. That’s the bottom line. About the only positive that fell from the covid 19 tree was a curtailed championship season that saw teams being able to train less, carry fewer players and support staff, and ultimately play far fewer matches. The net result was a shorter season and outlier provincial winners in Tipperary footballers and - of course - Cavan.

It shouldn’t take a global pandemic for us to reassess our priorities. We did, ever so briefly. Now, it’s as if that poignant pause never happened. The only hope is Mayo hire a Perspective Practitioner, someone to remind us that it is, when all the stats are assessed and the GPS units fully charged, only sport.

Adeleke’s logic should be applauded

Upon hearing the news that Rhasidat Adeleke would not compete in the 4x400m relay in Budapest following her fourth place finish in the 400m final, any disappointment at not having the chance to see her perform again at the World Championships was immediately overridden by a sense of dread that her absence would end the fickle honeymoon she had enjoyed as the nation’s darling.

While it hardly needed explaining, it didn’t help that the initial statement regarding her absence was devoid of the actual reason - a lower back issue, and a criminally long season that saw her race the entire NCAA schedule before turning pro in June.

Although only 20, Adeleke clearly panders to nobody, and this admirable strength of character is the very trait that can easily be mistaken as selfishness by the baying mob. Thankfully, bar the odd disgruntled dig on social media, Adeleke was given the reprieve she had undeniably earned.

Irish sports fans can be a needy bunch. Not satisfied with our sports stars leaving it all on the field, we often want our hair ruffled and to be reassured that they absolutely love us and need us and appreciate our often conditional support.

Roy Keane learned this the hard way, especially as he aged and became more discerning about how and when he’d flog his ailing body. Burnout is surely one of the biggest obstacles to Adeleke’s progress.

The fact she chose to sit out Saturday’s semi-final should be commended for its cold logic, and not cynically dissected for any trace of disloyalty.

Blurred lines in transfer window

It’s the ugly side of life that people usually escape by reading the back pages, but as the lines between sports and geopolitics increasingly blur, it becomes ever more impossible to ignore reports such the one made by The Missing Migrants Project of the International Organization for Migration, which claims that at least 788 migrants had died near the Saudi Arabia border in 2022, mostly from artillery or gunfire.

There was even more disturbing reports of the rape of women and girls, with border guards allegedly sending some back to Yemen naked.

Not at all as important as who Newcastle United might buy before the transfer window closes, of course, but worth thinking about nonetheless.

Can World Cup survive injury epidemic?

If we are to be certain of anything with the upcoming Rugby World Cup, it is that there will be just as much conversation and debate about red cards, citings, tackles and subsequent injuries, as there will be about the actual rugby itself.

Twas ever thus, I know, but now more than ever the sport seems to be at a tipping point as regards the actual viability of its play and governance. For it to emerge from Paris after the final on October 28 with its reputation intact, never mind enhanced, will be nothing short of a miracle, as sad as that is to say.