John Riordan: ESPN's College GameDay first overseas trip for Notre Dame against Navy

Once again, the US College Football spaceship lands in Dublin this week and more than ever, it finds itself mired in uncertainty and a fair amount of soul-searching.

Notre Dame’s ‘home game’ against Navy will be the most viewed sporting event of the weekend here in the US for multiple reasons: it’s the kick off to a new season for which fans seem only to get thirstier each August, there’s nothing much else on the box anyway as the dog days of August fall away and, most significantly, it’s Notre Dame.

Had these two played for the third time in Dublin as scheduled in 2020, they would have continued one of the sport’s most uninterrupted rivalries, a sequence stretching back to 1927. But they didn't, so the compromise was to pluck a November 2023 home game out of South Bend, Indiana and land it in Dublin for all the obvious financial benefits that go with a road trip like this.

No need to spend time here on the Fighting Irish identity and the deeply traditional Catholic ties the institution has with Irish America but suffice to say that even though the Navy Midshipmen won’t be up to much, it would be a dereliction of Irish diplomacy, commercial and otherwise, to not host this game for a fourth occasion by the time the turn of the next decade rolls around.

College Football, as a whole, is a billion-dollar chunk of the US economy. There aren’t many teams as uniquely positioned as Notre Dame to be able to bring that golddust to Dublin and Ireland.

And it makes sense that the team is so crucial to the success of the entire College Football Classic series. Never before had the iconic broadcast, ESPN’s College GameDay, travelled overseas for a production. A lot of sway had to be involved in order to convince them to do that.

It's not just the 48,000 sellout and the legions of travelling drinkers and golfers. There is an entire season branding to hook from this showpiece. The rest of the footballing giants will kick their seasons off next weekend, a long weekend in the US which will also be the last one without any NFL action until before the Super Bowl next year.

College Football is the second most popular sport in the country when taking everything into account but the next week or so of publicity is vital to keeping the whole machine purring.

Dublin is a naturally popular backdrop for that mammoth effort. The estimate is that 40,000 tourists will travel over with a breakdown of about 5:1 in favour of the Fighting Irish.

All well and good but it needed agreement between the Athletic Directors at both institutions in order for it to even make sense from a football point of view. When the top man at Notre Dame, James Swarbrick offered the possibility of giving up a home game to allow for an August game in Dublin, the wheels were in motion. That is no small feat when it comes to the annual football-driven reunions so beloved by the college alumni.

Travel and the loss of a home game are costs that Ireland-based sponsors have stepped up to cover, a no-brainer on all fronts. It's well documented how many hotel rooms have been filled and how many golf trips are being booked on the back of it.

OLD RIVALS: Navy Midshipmen quarterback Braxton Woodson during a team practice session at Lansdowne RFC. Pic:Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The Notre Dame and Navy rugby teams are playing each other this evening at Trinity College in Dublin and NBA champion Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks is running a basketball camp in his ancestral home of Galway. And you never know, maybe a loaded Notre Dame alum who has had one too many drinks after the game tomorrow evening will agree to underwrite the insurance costs reportedly preventing Connaughton from declaring for the Ireland national team.

Meanwhile, iconic host Dan Patrick has been broadcasting out of what appears to be an AirBnB in Dublin's city centre with guests including Connaughton and comedian Will Ferrell, a noteworthy fan of Notre Dame's traditional rivals from LA, USC.

Less funny is the fact that 20 members of Congress and multiple Supreme Court Justices are expected to be in Dublin, as well, according to Forbes and you can be sure that, given the college they went to, they will largely be Trump voters next year.

The burning topic for shows like Dan Patrick’s is a realignment that is threatening to pull another thread away from the frayed structures of college football. In a crisis that is almost akin to that of the threatened European Super League in the other football, college teams in the US are abandoning their conferences and following the money.

Much like European football, there is a “big five” or Power Five set of conferences which drive most of the revenue and television viewership. The most recent haemorrhage saw west coast Pac-12 teams Arizona, Arizona State and Utah decamp to the midwest Big 12.

College Football feeds off rivalries at the business end of the season and the fear is that when more teams disperse, traditional games like Notre Dame and Navy or Notre Dame and USC will become relics of the past.

Notre Dame have never belonged to a conference - also for financial reasons whereby they like to hog their television deal with NBC for themselves - but that doesn’t mean they can’t see the downside of a cascading house of cards.

Swarbrick called it a “complete disaster” when asked about it in Dublin on Wednesday. “Everybody in the industry has to take responsibility here. I’m not excluding myself from that. I think the decision making has lost its way in terms of the focus on the student-athlete and what’s primarily best for them. But we are where we are, we have to try and make it work.”

Speaking of that focus on the student-athlete, a fascinating lawsuit landed with perfect timing on that same day, a former foe of the Irish, Reggie Bush, taking college football chiefs to task over the way he has been treated since starring as a USC running back almost 20 years ago.

Bush was an immensely popular player in LA and across the entire sport when he was in his pomp but was later forced in 2010 to vacate his 2005 Heisman Trophy (player of the year award) for payments made to him by a prospective agent.

It was a controversy that destroyed the USC program for a decade but it went some way to opening out more rights for amateur players to earn money from their success.

Calls for Bush to have his trophy returned and for his running back statistics to be reinstated are becoming universally popular and he himself has even enjoyed full acceptance as a pundit not to mention some branding dollars out of the entire debacle.

A new season begins in Dublin tomorrow while a new and imperfect era is beginning to take shape. If Bush wins his case and his recognition back, maybe the rest of it can somehow fall into place too.