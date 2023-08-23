Tommy Martin: Thou art Jim McGuinness, and upon this rock we shall rebuild our church...

There’s been a lot of Second Coming talk around the return of Jim McGuinness as Donegal manager this week.

Big Jim lends himself to that sort of thing, more than you would get, say, with Roy Hodgson going back to Crystal Palace. Mainly because he once had a beard and long hair and, if you remember what Donegal were like before his first spell, is famous for performing miracles.

Mind you, given the panel’s notorious refuelling habits before McGuinness took charge in 2010, it would be more accurate to describe his transformation of Donegal from underachievers to All-Ireland champions as like turning wine into water rather than the other way round. Or maybe Fat Frog with Sambuca chaser into water, to be precise.

Still, it is no exaggeration to say the rejoicing among Donegal GAA fans has been on a Biblical scale this week. Such is the aura that surrounds the Glenties man, he could not have generated more fervour among the Tír Chonaill faithful had he ridden into the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy on a donkey, followed by a trail of newly healed lepers (or as we in Donegal like to call them, Tyrone people).

The tone was perhaps best captured by Donegal GAA’s own High Pharisee. Brian McEniff is very much the elder of the tribe, the grizzled old sage who has seen it all before. You would expect him to strike a note of caution, to counsel against heightened expectations, to warn of the scale of the task at hand.

Instead, the octogenarian legend sounded like a teenage fangirl who’d just scored Taylor Swift tickets.

“We got our man . . . it’s just brilliant news for Donegal,” the 1992 All-Ireland winning manager told the Irish Independent. “He’s the man to bring us back to where we belong in the upper echelons of the championship. He’ll bring the good times back to the county.

“He’s just a winning manager, an absolute genius and he’s going to reignite the county. It’s just a dream come true for anyone who loves the GAA in Donegal.”

Basically: he’s not a very naughty boy, he’s actually the Messiah.

Such are the miraculous healing powers of Big Jim, all memory of the last year of Donegal GAA omnishambles appears to have been wiped away. To recap, this was a year in which Donegal basically completed the grand slam of GAA fiascos. A managerial heave, county board-related ructions, league relegation, limp Championship exit – all topped off with the unseemly spectacle of a Croke Park review into the county’s affairs.

If there were trophies for cock-ups this season, Donegal would be riding around in an open top bus, with Brendan Devenney stocious and stripped to the waist, Jack Grealish-style.

The Croke Park sniffer dogs sent in to get to the bottom of this All-Star display of incompetence came up with 14 ‘high-risk’ findings that amounted to “significant weaknesses” in relation to governance, financial management and the controversy around the county’s talent academy. The latter shitstorm saw Karl Lacey, one of McGuinness’s erstwhile on-field lieutenants and head of Donegal’s academy, storm off with his bibs and whistle in protest at the county board, taking around 40 cheesed-off coaches with him.

So, it is tempting to wonder if Donegal fans are not deluding themselves by thinking that McGuinness is going to swan in and, to mix the biblical metaphors, lead them to the Promised Land. Certainly, when county board chairman Fergus McGee spoke to Marty Morrissey on the Monday night news in the giddy moments after the white smoke puffed into the Convoy sky, he had the beatific look of a man who had seen the light of eternal salvation, rather than one who had spent three months wading through the swamp of high-risk governance failures.

AURA: Jim McGuinness

Such is the gospel according to Jim. Normally sober, cynical Donegal GAA heads – and heaven knows they’ve had plenty to be cynical about – are singing hosannah to the king of kings (preferable to Jimmy’s Winning Matches, it must be said).

And you understand why. Speaking personally, Jim McGuinness is responsible for some of the happiest moments of my life. Not the sort of dewy-eyed, sentimental happiness associated with childbirth or completing Wordle in three goes. The happiness that Jim brought when he ran his band of rugged zealots to glory in 2012 was a raw, full-bodied thing. You could feel it up your spine and through your cerebral cortex, as if Jim himself was exhorting you to be happy. Commit! Focus! Believe! Achieve! You big loser!

At a deeper level, McGuinness’s coaching guru-cum-shaman persona seemed tailor-made to address specific Donegal neuroses. It has always felt like the notorious antics of underperforming Donegal teams – the going-out jeans packed in the gear bag, the Fat Frogs, the clambering out of hotel windows in search of the fleshpots of National League outposts – spoke of a certain lack of self-esteem, a fear of failure that makes you not even try.

There was never any question of that with McGuinness around, not when he stood up in front of that Donegal squad in the winter of 2010 and said, “Thou art Michael Murphy, and upon this rock I shall build my church!”

That stuff stays with people.

And so, while the sensible thing for Donegal GAA folk to do would be to focus on the work of something called the Interim Implementation Team, a squad of boffins and bean counters appointed on foot of the Croke Park review to put some shape on the shambles revealed over the last year, none of that feels as good as having Big Jim back.

Restructuring the academy, getting the governance in order, balancing the books – all that is well and good, but give me that old-time religion any day.