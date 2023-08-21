Colin Sheridan: The unlikely redemption of Lucas Glover

The moment Lucas Glover plunged both his hands into an ice bucket on the 72nd hole at the FedEx St Jude classic last Sunday night came about three hours too late for the rest of his body, which, buckling in nearly 40 degrees, was understandably betraying signs of a middle aged man feeling the heat.

His khaki slacks - a bad choice for a seasoned golfer trying to win a golf tournament - were saturated in sweat. His polo T completely discoloured. The only thing that did not change throughout was Glovers demeanour. Unperturbed by bad breaks and a stacked leaderboard behind him, he dug deep, either oblivious or unbothered by all the forgivable reasons for him to fade.

He had, afterall, won the previous week. Winning once is hard enough, but doing so in consecutive starts is ridiculous, especially for a man with a well documented decade-long battle with the yips which almost saw him resorting to putting left handed. Before winning three weeks ago, he had won once on the tour since 2011, and in starting this season by missing ten of his first fourteen cuts, he couldn't have been too optimistic about reversing that slump.

“I’d (have told you) you’re crazy,” he said after beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff. “But at the same time, if you asked me legitimately did I think I was capable (of winning twice in two weeks), I’d say yes, even then. It’s just one of those sad ways athletes are wired. We always believe in ourselves no matter how bad it is.”

The yips and missed cuts weren’t the only thing Glover has had to struggle with the last few years. A little over five years ago a story emerged that his wife, Krista, was arrested for allegedly assaulting her husband and her mother-in-law. According to the police report, Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, had come home after shooting 78 to miss the 54-hole cut at the Players Championship.

Krista allegedly began berating him, calling him, amongst other things, a “loser.” Lucas’s mother, Hershey Glover, got involved. Eventually, Krista placed a 911 call. When the police called back, Lucas answered and told them they weren’t needed. They came anyway, and Krista was arrested.

Such a domestic matter might otherwise remain private but for the bizarre practice of police recordings of calls in the U.S. being made public. Not long after, Glover - by then a peripheral figure in the game of golf - tweeted support for his wife, saying of the incident, “Krista will be cleared in this private matter.”

While the reasons behind Krista Glover’s arrest were undoubtedly more complex than a bad round and a missed payday for her husband, that incident coupled with Glover’s struggles on the course, are a brutal reminder of the pressures sportspeople at all points on the leaderboard feel themselves under, particularly as the get older and have families to support.

That Glover story was all too reminiscent of a scene in Oliver Stone's Any Given Sunday, when Dennis Quaid's aging quarterback Cap Rooney reluctantly tells his wife he’s had enough, and wants to retire. It doesnt’ go well. Both Glover and the fictitious character Rooney had made a lot of money from their sport, and it’s often easy to withhold or qualify the sympathy they might otherwise deserve based on the weight of their bank balances.

But, how lonely must it really be, to suddenly find yourself unable to do the thing that brought you and others so much happiness and fame and money, and not know how to fix it? The yips are essentially chronic writer's block for golfers. There is footage of Glovers putting stroke during the worst of his short-game woes and it is truly an abomination, unbecoming of a 36 handicap.

He knew everything he had to do to get the ball to go into the hole, yet, was inexplicably contriving to do the opposite. What a private hell it most of been, and for that reason alone, what solace he most now feel from his recent successes.

Another golfer in contention this weekend at the BMW Championship was Chris Kirk, a friend of Glovers. Kirk took a leave of absence from the PGA Tour in 2019 to tackle alcoholism and depression. He later told PGA.com in a brutally honest interview that he actually gave up drinking beer in 2017, switching instead to harder liquor.

Alone, and on the road, he mastered the craft of drinking a lot but never being drunk at work, on the course, in front of others. The drinking had the parallel effect of both masking his anxieties about golf and money and depression, and brutally amplifying them.

To his credit, he’s been sober since, and won the Honda Classic earlier this year. The winning, he said afterwards, was not the point of his comeback, nor the panacea for his problems. It was simply a bonus.

There are many studies that show athletes in non-team sports are more prone to anxiety and depression, so it’s safe to assume that there are many, many others like Glover and Kirk who we absentmindedly watch on our screens on Sunday nights completely unaware of the crosses they bear. It helps to sometimes know what they’re going through.

Roberto de Zerbi managing Evan Ferguson game time

Either Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is a little off on Evan Ferguson, or he absolutely loves him like a son. There can be no other rational explanation for the Italians' restrained use of Ferguson over the opening couple of weekends of the season, especially as it seems his Brighton team have a thirst for scoring goals - having bagged eight in two - an appetite which sees them sitting top of the Premier League table.

35 minutes and one goal is all we’ve seen of the prodigious Bettystown man, despite a full bill of health, a new five year contract, and enough transfer buzz to keep Sky Sports busy till deadline day. It just might be that de Zerbi and Brighton may see the bigger picture with Ferguson, understanding that what he needs at this point of his young career is load management and a certain degree of protection, not over exposure and the inevitable feeding frenzy his every swivel and shoot inspires.

I, for one, have had to check Fergusons actual age every time I write about him, clearly unwilling to fully believe he is still only 18 years of age. He should be thinking of CAO offers, not a £100 million price tag. De Zerbi, although depriving us of what we really want, is undoubtedly doing right by the young man. A rare example of principle over profit.

Rassie Erasmus returning to Ireland?

The news that Rassie Erasmus is considering leaving his role with the Springboks after the upcoming World Cup and returning to Ireland should be music to the casual rugby fan, who finds the entire conceit a little too polite and po-faced for their eclectic tastes. With current Performance Director David Nuicfora set to leave in the winter, reports in South Africa have linked Erasmus with succeeding him. As colourful as he is combative, Erasmus may be just the guy to make the rugby world an infinitely more interesting place to inhabit.

Farewell, Michael Parkinson, one of the best to ever do it.

His ability to allow subjects as richly diverse as Muhammad Ali and George Best the space and time to breathe on camera was undoubtedly a byproduct of his deep love of sport. For those so inclined, his 2022 book My Sporting Life, is a quiet, understated, immensely impressive book that acts as a love letter to the very idea of sport, and what it can mean to all of us. His sad passing is as good a time to buy it as any.