Dion Fanning: Todd Boehly’s Chelsea plan is foolproof as long as nobody panics

If you’ve seen The Big Short, you’ll know Michael Burry, the investor who bet on the housing market crash.

Burry did so with significant unease from his own investors. He saw something they didn’t and as he made his bets, the movie shows a key backer telling Burry that his strategy means “we lose millions until something that’s never happened before happens”.

Burry was right, the thing that had never happened before happened and when the market collapsed he said it was like “watching a plane crash”.

Michael Burry was in the news again this week when he bet $1.6 billion on a stock market crash before the end of the year. Given his track record, Burry’s bet made news and led to headlines along the lines of what is Michael Burry seeing that other people aren’t, given that the US stock market continues to rise.

Burry has been wrong before and he might be wrong with this bet, but in this world, Burry’s warnings are a reminder of all that is precarious.

Todd Boehly’s appointment of Graham Potter and then Frank Lampard might have alerted him to the reality that, in football, your investments don’t just go down as well as up, they can disappear without a trace.

Boehly knows this of course. Wherever he goes, Todd is the smartest guy in the room. He has spotted an opportunity through his ownership of Chelsea which those who have been running European football have been too dumb or too complacent to exploit.

This has been the persistent theme of Boehly and his co-owner Behdad Eghbali since they acquired the club from Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea “was not terribly well managed on the football side, sporting side or promotional side” Eghbali said last year and they are determined to demonstrate there is a much better way. They might be right and the words of managers and those at the top would underline how there is an opportunity being exploited if people only have the vision to go for it.

“When I buy players I think to myself whether they will be worth more in the future. The players we have brought in are worth a lot more now,” the manager said.

“When [the manager] identifies players who will add value to the squad and the shareholders, it makes sense to fund their purchase,” the chairman said. “This is a plc that is committing on behalf of our shareholders to invest in quality people.”

These words were not spoken by Mauricio Pochettino or Todd Boehly, but by David O’Leary and Peter Ridsdale in December 2001 when Leeds United were funding their charge to the top through ‘securitisation’, finance drawn down against future earnings.

Within 18 months, Leeds were in freefall, undone by a black swan event, the savage assault on an Asian man Sarfraz Najeib on a Leeds street. Two Leeds players Lee Bowyer and Jonathan Woodgate were charged with grievous bodily harm and affray. Bowyer was cleared of all charges, while Woodgate was convicted of the lesser affray charge.

“One boozy night has brought this club down,” O’Leary would say later. “From being the second favourite club of many people, we suddenly seem to have become the most hated club in the country.”

If securitisation was Leeds United’s big idea, amortisation is Todd Boehly’s, specifically delivering longer contracts to players than is customary which allows Chelsea to spread the cost of transfer fee over eight years, if that is the length of the contract, rather than five, which is usual.

UEFA changed the rules after the January transfer window so that amortisation can only be for a maximum of five years, but the Premier League still allows it.

Chelsea still feels amortisation is their friend, especially as any player sale can be accounted for in full immediately, while a purchase is, for accounting and Financial Fair Play purposes, spread over the course of the contract.

This has led to an unwelcome new development as football conversations now often result in a deep dive into accounting practice. Sport, as we understand it, has always been about producing a feeling that could be said to be the exact opposite of whatever the sensation is when we talk about book-keeping but now there appears to be no alternative.

Boehly can’t be held entirely responsible for this. As the story of Leeds United under Ridsdale demonstrates, football has been making the world aware of these finance hacks for some time.

Boehly’s funding model is not as precarious as Leeds United’s but they are both betting big on their recruitment and both are betting on the transfer market continuing to rise. At Leeds, for a while the players would be their assets, sold on at a profit as happened when they sold Rio Ferdinand to Manchester United for £30 million.

But they also needed the stock to keep coming in and at times it came at quite a price. Leeds, according to legend, bought Seth Johnson from Derby County with Johnson’s agent telling his player that he would be looking to get him £13,000 a week. Ridsdale was said to have walked into the room and opened negotiations with the words, “I”m sorry I can’t offer you any more than £30,000 a week.”

When he saw the stunned silence from Johnson and his agent, he filled the silence with, “Oh, ok, £37,000”.

Last season. Boehly was criticised for the chaos he brought to Chelsea, with the recruitment of players being so expansive that the first-team squad was required to move into a second dressing room. This went against what we might call good football practice, but Chelsea may well end up needing a bigger boat - or maybe a warehouse.

The signing of Moises Caicedo and then Romeo Lavia was an insight into the strategy. Each year, Chelsea will need to sell players to stay on the right side of FFP so the more options they have for sale, the better.

Chelsea need options, not just to play, but to sell. They also need the value of these players to be increasing — or not decreasing anyway — while they do.

So as they ship out experienced players on high wages and replace them with young players on lower salaries, but longer contracts, they need certain truisms of football not to hold. They need experience to be overrated, long contracts which have traditionally been feared because a player grows stale to be underrated, and they need constant churn to be considered helpful, not destabilising.

Above all else, what Boehly needs more than anything is for nobody to panic. Chelsea aren’t betting on Pochettino, Moises Caicedo or Enzo Fernandez as much as they are betting on the everlasting growth of the transfer market which, fuelled by Saudi Arabian money, seems like a safe bet. Those that wonder about the downside might be told they are talking about something that has never happened happening.

But stuff does happen. There can be a shift in any market, when as Burry puts it in The Big Short, the homes become “debts not assets” as the world around them changes.

Chelsea have an attractive portfolio right now, full of shiny assets, but Leeds United’s story is a reminder of how everything can change. Once Leeds failed to qualify for the Champions League, the assets needed to be offloaded.

All around them, transfer fees were rising but that didn’t prevent a state of emergency at Leeds United. They shed their players because of insupportable debt and everybody knows what happened next. 'Doing a Leeds’ is part of the folk memory of English football, a reminder that sometimes when people panic, they panic for a reason.