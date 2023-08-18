John Riordan: From New York to Cork, the stress on sporting volunteerism rises 

Saturday was a good day for the Rocks and the Rockies.

One is a New York soccer club, the other a Cork hurling club and both take up too much of my emotional capacity when it’s crunch time.

The younger outfit has been chugging along for over 60 years and operates in a very different ecosystem to the Cork hurling club which is celebrating its 140th anniversary this week. Call me biased, justifiably, but how incredible is that?

On Saturday, while preparing for an annual memorial soccer event in Queens, New York, word came through from home that the second group game against Bishopstown ended up as an easy and resounding win, setting up a September group-topping showdown with Midleton.

Our humble little soccer club on this side of the pond is not as fundamental to the sporting landscape as the 140-year-old behemoth at home but Saturday reminded me that we still matter to all the right sort of people. We paid tribute to a club legend In a way he would have appreciated, a now annual reunion in his honour.

I was counting up the years of my own New York Shamrocks membership with a grimace when I was asked later that evening. Twelve years? Can it possibly be 12? My earliest Blackrock memory is the 1985 County Final, it’s hazy and it feels happy.

The late, great Andy Creagh was the captain that day against Midleton and the photographs of him accepting the cup would be a sustenance during the down days that were on the way. The East Cork men had their revenge by the end of the following decider and the downturn began. However, 1986 was a Cork year and the reassuring sight of Tom Cashman lifting Liam MacCarthy kept the depression at bay for a time.

Kept at bay, that is, until the mounting, crushing failures of the subsequent decade and a bit collapsed in on itself, flattening out in the form of a ludicrous famine of no county finals for almost the entirety of my adolescence.

Next up for the Rockies in a couple of weeks is Midleton to decide who gets the more favourable passage onwards and the Blackrock hope from there is that this 140th anniversary can be celebrated as joyfully as possible by the time the season ends. I’m well conditioned to expect no such Hollywood ending but the joys and the woes will continue to hit the same whether it’s the Rockies or the Rocks. And the exhaustion, too, as we all try to keep these organisations going.

The task around Church Road is multiple times more difficult; the weight of history, the pressure to succeed, the population and the annual lack of patience.

The Shamrocks and Blackrock and most other amateur sporting clubs do, however, share a similar experience in how exponentially harder it gets every year to operate in an environment where apathy is increasing.

On my worst days with our club in New York, I feel weighed down by the ones who care more about talking about the past than actually doing something about the future. Who could blame them though? I did the same thing just a few paragraphs ago. The good old days were all I had in the bad old days.

Saturday in Queens was a soccer gathering for Robbie Walsh, a former coach, player and all round club saviour the last time the Rocks were struggling for any sort of relevance in the big bad city.

It’s now almost seven years since Walsh passed away suddenly and left behind him a loving community of old friends and teammates.

His brother Kevin came over to join us for a hastily re-assembled get-together at an indoor soccer facility in Long Island City. I say reassembled because the city took a different permit away from us just days beforehand because of the infinitely more tragic influx of asylum seekers to New York City.

I’ll underline the scale of the humanitarian disaster at the southern US border, part of which is being forced into New York City by a Texas Governor who is hell bent on political point scoring. The knock-on effects are secondary by a distance.

When the city authorities could find no other way of housing the new arrivals bused in carelessly from 2,000 miles away, they hastily erected temporary housing on soccer fields on an island on the East River.

This caused a harmless but significant level of chaos for many in the New York soccer world, a particularly entitled and eccentric portion of our population.

When we were told we had lost our permit for the Robbie Walsh Memorial game, we found a more expensive option and rolled with the punch.

Of course, ours was a one-off event and it was an easy temporary measure to find some indoor astro-turf pitches with an adjoining bar.

The season ahead is going to be turbulent and when I made an inquiry at another location about the remote possibility of fitting our home games in there, the lovely and stressed-out sounding lady on the other end of the line told me applications were on hold and it was above her pay grade to explain why.

I thanked her and she said I was the first nice person she had spoken to all day. By the sounds of it, that entitled and eccentric set of soccer administrators had been delivering a few choice words all day. She was done with soccer now, she told me. She used to enjoy watching it but she had decided to boycott it for the rest of her life.

I would assume that most people running a club have flirted with the notion of dropping everything, Thelma and Louise style, and driving off over a cliff, the only way to find peace from the naysayers and the demanding coaches and the constant search for the next sponsor.

On Saturday morning, faced with a full day of commitment to our soccer club in Queens, I could have done so many more selfish things with my time on my day off. But as ever, you get there and everything works out. There are the laughs and the memories and the sudden magnetism of community.

We struggled through our games, feigned controversies, a record amount of geriatric injuries and heat exhaustion before gathering for a photo and a tribute to Robbie by his brother Kevin and his ever-loyal best friend, Eoin Sweeney.

By the time we got back to the Courtyard Ale House in Sunnyside, we were relaxed. The arguments and insults grew more salacious and the muscle memory of so many Shamrocks days with this community made me regret the reluctance of earlier that morning. The season cranks up again in earnest now and the thankless tasks will pile up for our committee.

Saturday was a good day. For the 'Rocks and the Rockies. And we'll keep on doing the work in the hopes of forging out better ones.