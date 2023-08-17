Tommy Martin: Everything is going just great for Ireland, worryingly

I am about to destroy Ireland’s chances at the Rugby World Cup.

You see, this is a positive piece about the Irish squad as they prepare for le grands departs in just over three weeks’ time. Positive write-ups about this Irish squad are ten a penny, you may observe.

This is not a team getting torn apart by muckraking press on a daily basis, by any means.

But this is about this particular moment in time – this sweet, blissful moment of everything being just right and none of the bad things that happen to Ireland before and during Rugby World Cups having actually happened yet.

And I’m aware that saying that nothing has gone wrong is the surest way to make things suddenly go very wrong.

This has been the case throughout history. I was in Pompeii in 79 AD, suggesting you invest in a lovely new villa with views of Vesuvius. I was by Napoleon’s side in 1812, entirely certain a bit of Russian frost was nothing to worry about.

I threw my hat in the air as Devon Loch approached the last. People like me have 5,000 Kerry five-in-a-row t-shirts in the attic.

So duly warned, let us proceed. It is all going a little too well, is it not? For balance, let’s list the bad things. Jack Conan has a touch of foot knack. Dave Kilcoyne is a bit achy. That’s about it.

In a broader sense, New Zealand have gotten good again and pool opponents South Africa had a decent Rugby Championship too.

But that’s okay. You wouldn’t want Ireland to win the World Cup and for it always to be remembered as the tournament when everyone else was shit.

Having said that, tales of woe emerging from the camps of other contenders are not terrible news either.

If Gore Vidal famously said, “every time a friend succeeds, I die a little,” Andy Farrell is currently Gore Vidal in reverse. France, the hosts and many people’s favourites, have just lost their brilliant outhalf Emile Ntamack through injury.

Their titanic prop Cyril Baille is also unlikely to rumble into action until well into the tournament, also through injury.

Head Coach Andy Farrell. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Experts reckon if any team can cope with this, it’s France, with their well-stocked larder of talent. That said, any sense of the wheels coming off might be magnified given the way France have prepared for this tournament, which is much the same way as a French person would prepare a salad for their lunch: taking their time, treating it with utmost seriousness, picking only the best ingredients.

Could the pressure of all that get to them when it comes to the crunch, that sense of manifest destiny building since dodgy Bernard Laporte swooped to win them the hosting rights in 2017?

(As a tangent, even that has turned out to be a good thing for Ireland. Although we were astonished at the time that our bid - which featured eight GAA grounds in need of massive taxpayer-funded investment, including one that still hasn’t been built – failed to turn heads at World Rugby, France is an infinitely more suitable host, especially in the pleasant wane of the year.

Nothing against some of the mooted Irish venues, but I have been to Nowlan Park in October, and it is not Bordeaux.)

South Africa look likely to be without Handre Pollard, Lukanyo Am and Lood De Jager for at least some of the tournament. Pollard, as a goal-kicking outhalf, is a particular loss, given South Africa’s approach to winning World Cups.

The Springboks have always understood rugby’s fundamental irony, which is that if you mill the bejesus out of the opposition, it is them who end up getting penalised. But you do need someone to kick the points.

Elsewhere, Scotland are Scotland and will soon be busily planning their open top bus parade down Princes Street. Wales are Wales, which is to say, not very good, though Warren Gatland is getting a few bob for his Daily Telegraph column, so there’s that.

Even England’s stroke of good fortune – Owen Farrell’s reprieve for a tackle that treated an opponent called Taine Basham as less of a name than an instruction – has turned sour.

The decision of an independent disciplinary panel to let Farrell off scot-free has made the English camp the scenic backdrop to a massive shitstorm of criticism about whether World Rugby is really serious about head injuries.

Meanwhile, at Maharishi Farrells’ Irish training retreat, all is peace and tranquillity. Irish players wander about like characters in a Jane Austen dramatisation picking flowers in the walled garden while talking about handsome naval captains.

Read More Ireland confirm five players return to their provinces to continue pre-season training

Cian Healy spoke last week about how the training had involved not the punishing grind of yore but actual games of rugby, with a ball and everything. He looked like an elderly bachelor who had just found love.

But wait! Why have you not mentioned the elephant in the room – the 38-year-old elephant in whose brain are located the secret files for Irish World Cup glory? Jonathan Sexton has not played rugby since hobbling out of the Aviva Stadium back in March.

The only thing he has done since then is bollock referee Jaco Peyper out of it after the Heineken Cup final. For this he was banned from all warm-up-related activities, but will be free to bollock referees as he pleases once the tournament starts.

Not having Sexton limbering up with rest of the squad this Saturday could be seen as a drawback but what would be gained by having a load of foul-humoured English oxen charging at that precious body this far out from the games that matter?

It has often been suggested that Ireland should wrap Sexton up in cotton wool ahead at various intervals, but now they actually have. And he will be carefully unwrapped and put in his rightful place in three weeks’ time, like the baby Jesus on a Christmas Day crib.

No, everything is perfect. It can only go horribly wrong, and now it probably will. Sorry.