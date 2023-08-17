Has the hurling handpass had its time?

Just like the camogie decider, what the All-Ireland Ladies football final lacked in tension, it made up for in skill and athleticism.

Of the two teams, Kerry seemed more likely to find the net (and did eventually, courtesy of Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh), but Dublin looked so in control of the game from the opening minutes that it was hard to see Kerry catching up.

Hannah Tyrell, her unused gloves hanging out the back of her togs, epitomised Dublin’s sense of purpose with her phenomenal ability to read the game and her calm, clinical finishing.

Mick Bohan has successfully brought through another crop of All-Ireland winners; Kerry co-manager Declan Quill was full of pride afterwards, saying that his squad had ‘dragged Kerry ladies out of the mire’ with their back-to-back final appearances. They deserve a third crack.

One thing that’s clear is that ladies football has developed a different brand from the men’s – quicker, more direct, more kick passes, less risk-averse.

It is, in fact, like a nostalgic glimpse into Gaelic football’s not-so-distant past, before the imposition of systems began to curb individual flair.

Despite some rule differences from men’s football – you don’t have to put the foot to the ball to lift it, for example – it feels like ladies football is focusing on what we love about that game.

I’ve been critical in the past of some of the rule differences between camogie and hurling, now mostly done away with – the retention of the handpass goal in camogie, for example, until 2021, or the fact that used to be able to catch it three times in possession.

These rules felt patronising, an attempt to make the game technically easier for the women and at times preventing them from showing off their full skillset.

But in ladies football, some of the rule differences make sense. The countdown timer and hooter are a sensible way of taking one potentially controversial factor – timekeeping – out of the referee’s hands. There is no mark in ladies football. And the ability to pick the ball straight off the ground doesn’t seem to affect the game one way or the other.

Putting the foot to it is not an especially difficult skill to learn; nor is it beautiful to behold. Would we even miss it from the men’s game?

It puts me in mind of the handpass in hurling. Nothing used to frustrate me more in training than a teammate throwing the ball to me in a drill rather than handpassing it. Ah it’s only training, the teammate might protest. But – as I would always rail impotently – training is where you develop habits, both good and bad.

The handpass, however, has become such an ill-treated part of the game that I’m starting to wonder if there’s a case for removing it altogether, and sanctioning the underhand throw. The game might lose a link to handball, but gain one to rounders.

The handpass, done correctly, is fast becoming a vestigial move, anyway – many top teams are no longer bothering with it. Twitter-search the word ‘throw’ on a day when the Limerick hurlers are playing and you’ll get a litany of frustrated tweets typed into the void, decrying their technique. (They are not the only team that does it, but they are the most successful team that does it.)

In fairness to that incredible squad, maybe they’re handpassing too fast for the naked eye to perceive – but at one point in the All-Ireland final when Marty highlighted a ‘sequence of passes’ between a trio of Limerick players, all I could see was throw, throw, throw. In slow-mo, no less.

In fairness to the GAA, they’ve realised that this is a problem and they’re taking steps to address it. In September they’ll trial an alternative rule in the Higher Education Freshers 1 hurling competition, whereby players must either handpass straight off the hurley or complete the handpass using their other hand.

The experiment will be interesting, but politically, it’s difficult to see it reaching the upper echelons of hurling. The quick handpassing game is too central to too many squads.

It’s the top teams, realistically, who dictate how the game is played. The extraordinary Kilkenny team of the 2000s – the originators of ‘playing on the edge’ – brought a greater physicality than hurling had ever seen before.

The dark arts became de rigeur. Did referees respond to this shift by doling out more frees? No – instead, the threshold for frees became greater. Players and spectators alike will tolerate a certain amount of frees in a game, but really they want you to let the game flow.

Continuing to enforce the handpass rule to the letter of the law is lose-lose. We don’t like to see teams getting away with throwing, and it’s always more apparent on TV than it must be for the referee.

But equally, we don’t like to see a fluid and exciting move interrupted and brought back for a foul on the ball. It’s a philosophical question: where do we want referees to focus their energies? On dangerous play, or on whether there was a centimetre of space between a player’s palm and the ball before he offloaded it?

Because I am watching The Wire for the first time, this whole conundrum made me think of Bunny Colvin and ‘Hamsterdam’, the storyline where small-time drug activity is tacitly overlooked by police, so that they can focus their energies on catching kingpins rather than street dealers.

The Bunny Colvin approach means you don’t endorse a behaviour exactly but you also need to be practical about how you police it. In fact, is the behaviour in question distracting from other, better policing you could be doing? If it’s going to keep happening regardless, is it worth your time and energy trying to stamp it out?

The rulebook of any relevant sport should be ever evolving. If a rule is proving problematic, it’s at least worth debating its merits. Does this rule serve the game as it’s now being played? What works best for the players, the referees, the viewing public?

I’d miss it, personally, but you have to wonder if the era of the handpass has passed.