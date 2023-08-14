Colin Sheridan: Ireland's World Cup voyage is remarkably free of baggage

The term 'a bit Irish' is one of those pejorative, icky phrases Irish folk think British people use to describe things that are a bit of a shambles. The recent snafu between the Republic of Ireland women's soccer team and their manager could, under these bespoke terms of reference, be regarded as “a bit Irish”.

So too the unedifying one-way verbal traffic between said manager Vera Pauw and her employers, the FAI. See also Saipan, the Rugby World Cup campaigns of 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019, the entire John Delaney affair. And the Martin O’Neill/Mick McCarthy/Stephen Kenny succession plan. Each one mishandled with enough “bit of Irish” to ensure we probably shouldn’t take too much offence when someone from beyond these parts deigns to use the phrase. One could argue, in an international team sporting context at least, we have more than earned it.

From an individual standpoint, this country undoubtedly punches well above its weight when producing sportspeople who excel and even conquer their respective disciplines. From Stephen Roche through Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy and Katie Taylor, to - we hope - Rhashidat Adeleke, each one has made themselves elite in no small way thanks to the support, coaching, and, in some cases, funding bequeathed upon them from home, often by volunteers.

This is particularly true in the cases of McIlroy and Adeleke, who, in the guises of Michael Bannon, Johnny Fox and Richie Kilgallon, have had coaches with their best interests at heart, likely because they’ve been in their lives from the very beginning. The earlier, and more organic, the supportive intervention, the better it seems for the athlete. The later and more bureaucratic the love, the more complicated and corrupt in spirit it becomes.

Remember the minister for sport who displayed Rasputin levels of resilience when trying to hijack every photo op with the bemused Katie Taylor? Or the Taoiseach who saw fit to intervene in the Roy Keane affair? Rail as we do against stereotyping, we often have no-one to blame but ourselves. The bigger the event, the more likely we are to fug it up.

Is all that set to change with the Irish men's rugby team as they head to next month's World Cup in France? It certainly seems so. Whether or not the number one ranked team in the world has the ability and cojones to win the tournament remains to be seen (they’re stuck behind France and the All Blacks in the betting), but, on the evidence presented thus far, there appears little chance of their journey unravelling in the chaotic way similar campaigns across a multitude of disciplines have in the past.

Most famous, in this context, was the 2007 Rugby World Cup, ironically also in France. During that torrid affair, Eddie O’Sullivan saw his otherwise successful six-year stint as head coach unfairly condensed into a very catastrophe publique which ultimately defined his tenure. This time round, Andy Farrell seems, on the face of it at least, to have studied his history. There will be no deliberately draconian military-style billeting. No morning reveillere. Wives, girlfriends and partners are allowed to visit training camp. There's even a rumour Mack Hansen may be allowed to bring his dog just to assist vibe management. Cabin fever is a very real thing in these intense environments. On military deployments, they call the sudden disintegration of one's morale 'mission creep'. There are ways to offset it, but like Hemmingway said about bankruptcy, it can come very, very slowly, then all at once.

Farrell is a veteran of England's disastrous 2015 campaign, and his forwards coach Paul O’Connell could do a series of Ted Talks on successive abysmal Irish experiences at World Cups. Whether this accounts for better planning this time around, or we are just remembering things back-to-front, only time will tell.

What is certain is that this Irish team, and its supporting arm in the IRFU, are heading into this World Cup practically devoid of baggage, notwithstanding the legacy trauma of never having reached a semi-final. There are no contract talks ongoing, no players breaking curfew, no singing of inappropriate songs. Captain and coach appear borderline telepathic in their understanding. The IRFU may have been proved negligent in their support of the women's game recently but, so far, their management of the senior men seems surprisingly Scandinavian in its progressive efficiency, with nothing stereotypically “Irish” about it.

Up to now, players have been approachable and accessible. There hasn’t been a murmur of disquiet from older, peripheral squad members, often the first to crack in the face of eight weeks away from home, with no guarantee of playing time. Even the corporatisation of the fan experience, too often reduced to stomach-churning sound bites, has, to this point, been suspiciously understated. The cynic in me may yet lament the lack of colour and conflict, particularly if the whole thing ends in just another quarter-final exit. I mean, if Johnny Sexton is the bad boy of Irish rugby, you’d almost long for an Eddie Jones-style cameo, telling us all we’re nothing but a shower of scummy bastards.

In the meantime, let us enjoy the beautiful before, when we are all getting along, and nobody has touched the first glass of punch. After it's all over, let's see just how Irish it got.

Mpanzu and Luton make the tonic

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is unlikely to make too many Premier League team of the weeks, but the London-born, Congolese international stands out in many admirable ways in which some of his peers do not, such has been his slow-yet-consistent rise through the English football leagues.

The 29-year-old midfielder made his debut for Luton just under 10 years ago in front of a paltry 600 fans against Staines Town in the rather boringly named FA Trophy — a cup tournament exclusively for non-league, semi-professional teams. It’s not unusual for top-tier professional footballers to begin their careers this way, what is unusual is that Mpanzu has remained with Luton Town since, an ever present in the dressing room throughout their almost decade-long rise from winning the “non-league” Conference League title in 2014, to a Premier League debut against Brighton on Saturday.

Ten years and four promotions, all with the same club. Suffice to say Mpanzu has dealt with enough highs and lows in football to quickly move on from his side’s 4-1 loss to the Seagulls, and in particular his own calamitous role in conceding the third Brighton goal. It was a grim afternoon for the Hatters, but in a footballing world fast becoming ever more detached from reality, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, indeed Luton Town, represent a romantic ideal that is increasingly harder to find in a league dominated by seemingly infinite money.

It will take a sporting miracle for Luton to survive relegation, but if you are looking for a team to root for and a footballer to follow, Luton and Mpanzu are just the tonic.

Will Kane try to go native?

One could facetiously argue that the Bundeliga’s best chance to break Bayern Munich’s monopoly on winning the German League came with the club’s decision to sign Harry Kane, such is the England’s forwards bad luck when it comes to, well, winning things. What will he make of his new surroundings?

Incredible that, despite the globalisation of sports and football in particular, seeing a household English name leave the Premier League and adopt a different lifestyle, language and culture, is still a tad disconcerting. Wait until he attempts his first press conference in the local dialect of Austro-Bavarian, sending English twitter into a tizzy about how unbelievably immersed he is. What would Jan Molby make of it all?

Quarterbacks are all lions

Those willing to whet their appetite for the upcoming NFL season (25 days and counting) could do worse than gorge on Netflix’s latest behind-the-scenes sports doc Quarterback, which tracks three QBs — namely Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota — during the 2022 season.

It’s worth a watch, if only to realise how unbelievably good a player and athlete someone like Mariota actually is, despite struggling with the Atlanta Falcons. The lazy narrative about players like the Hawaiian native is that they’re simply not good enough. TV like this — just as George Plimpton’s groundbreaking Paper Lion did over 50 years ago — proves that we mere mortals really don’t have a clue.