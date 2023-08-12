Larry Ryan: Should we condemn our kids to a pact with the devil?

No doubt Mikel Arteta had the chat sometime during the summer, probably with his wife. “You’ll calm down a small bit on the touchline this season, won’t you?”

Mikel possibly considered delivering another lecture on the vital importance of passion, before accepting that, yeah, he’ll try to rein it in alright. He may even have enjoyed a daydream or two, imagining himself as a study of phlegmatic calm, unruffled as his hair, safely within the boundaries of his technical area, trusting his players and the officials to get on with their jobs.

In the end, he lasted about a quarter of an hour of the Community Shield before he was triggered, like many before him, by a Rodri foul on the halfway line, and sprung out of his box, roaring and shouting and brandishing his imaginary yellow card.

To some, it was an enraging scene.

“You don’t like to see that,” was the universal conclusion of the commentary box fraternity, the irrational English fear of mine rising to the surface once more.

But there was a poignant inevitability to it all too. A symbolic helplessness that underlined how we will all soon be sucked in again to the bad old habits of a lifetime, powerless to resist climbing aboard the rollercoaster ride of ‘the Prem’.

Already, an unhealthy proportion of our citizens are having the shape of their week distorted by where in England an Ecuadorian midfielder would prefer to live.

Soon, our spirits will be connected weekly to the acquisition of three precious points. We will be drawn into monitoring various controvassys. We will demand purse strings be loosened. We will nurse conspiracy theories and claim that all we want is consistency from referees. We will be maddened by VAR. We will partake of ugly WhatsApp banter.

Some may even have given into weakness late Friday afternoon and signed up for another Fantasy Football campaign. Adding another millstone of pointless administration to their lives.

And despite Paul Merson’s astute warning, all those years ago, that ‘next year don’t come’, many will be cursed with that desperate affliction that is hope. Certainly while the transfer window stays open. These are the days when everyone is vulnerable to hope.

Sure, Spurs fans will protest for a while, if Harry decides his stomach can tolerate the sauerbraten. They will decide the game has gone and may even threaten to walk away. But they will be back after the first engaging Maddison post-match interview and Richarlison pigeon dance, though they may wait to make sure VAR hasn’t ruled out the goal.

Aside from the ongoing mental trauma in all of this, there is no dignity to any of it, of course. Everybody knows that you should be supporting your local team. And the time may have come to ask if it’s really appropriate to foist this condition on another generation.

The now omnipresent Roy Keane, certain to host a cookery show before Christmas, inadvertently addressed this moral conundrum in the new ad for Man Utd gear, released this week.

“So you’re a devil are you? Well let’s remind you of the terms. The devil isn’t something you wear. It’s more like a pact, a deal, shall we say. It’s not for everyone. We expect a lot. And as sure as the sun will rise, we will know if you mean it. So have a good long think. What do you get in return? What’s on offer? It’s Manchester United. So there it is. No small print. Sign on the dotted line. But you already signed, didn’t you? Before you were even born.”

There seems to be an acceptance here that getting tangled up in the fortunes of Manchester United isn't something one would willingly decide upon, post-birth.

And maybe it's about time all replica kits came with this kind of 'buyer beware' warning. Maybe we should even allow a cooling-off period of 10 years or so, post-purchase.

There are now a generation of ‘devils’ in this country signed into the infernal cult of Manchester United who, as Roy admits, aren’t getting much in return, but of whom a lot is expected.

Sons and daughters. Condemned by the sins of the father or mother. Or their forefathers. Groomed by the purchase of replica kits. Or just guilt-tripped into maintaining family tradition. Who were sold a pup. Whose sanity was mortgaged on former faded glory.

Likewise, of course, there are a handful of young bucks swanning around cock of the walk because their oul fella or grandfather had a fondness for Franny Lee back in the day. But is it fair either that they must spend their days sportswashing?

Indeed there are indications all around us that the next generation may be resisting this responsibility to inherit the bad habits of their families. That they are reluctant to make any long-term pacts. There are signs of revolt in the number of Inter Miami jerseys around the place. Or Al Nassr. Though Saudi may be an ironic place for these youngsters to seek freedom.

For the devils, in the meantime, there is some hope in the air too, at this intoxicating time of year. You can smell it. They are largely happy with the signings. A keeper who can kick the ball is welcome. Even some of the ‘I used to follow United’ brigade are creeping back on the wagon. Just as poor old Harry Maguire departs carrying the last of the baggage Ten Hag inherited.

Even the appointment of the rather unpopular Bruno Fernandes as club captain suggests a naked attempt to galvanise the ABU fraternity that was at its strongest when United were great.

And you'd have to detect some strategy at play too in Keano's return to the fold. A signal of some intent by Ten Hag. A declaration that it is fully his operation now, whoever else is still sitting in the soft seats.

Cork linguistic exports

“L’opportunité est fucking énorme.”

Rog has only surged further in most people's estimation this week after that remarkable Franglais pre-match speech for his La Rochelle players went viral.

If speaking pidgin French in a Cork accent is good enough to motivate these lads to European Cup success, that's a considerable rebuke to all those picky teachers and French oral examiners who wanted us to go full Inspector Clouseau when attempting the cúpla French focail.

You didn't see Arsene Wenger going 'awright mate' in his Arsenal pomp. And you wouldn't get the Parisiens coming over here looking for directions in a Cork accent.

But there was arguably an even better example of the Cork accent's durability this week from another fine managerial export - John Andrews, who has occasionally written in these pages of his exploits in Iceland.

Preparing his Vikingur women's team for their own enormous opportunity in Friday night's Icelandic Cup Final, John has been holding court across the internet in impressive Icelandic, also while maintaining unmistakable accent.

But we'll check the score Saturday morning for some evidence these women actually understand him.

Heroes and Villains

STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN

Elizabeth Ndudi: With the Aga Khan lads coming up just short this time, it’s even more important we have someone to inspire kids to jump around the garden. Her legacy may be an end to the role of the imaginary horse.

HELL IN A HANDCART

Erling Haaland: As usual, Pep spent this week attempting to inject some jeopardy into this season’s proceedings, suggesting City were back down at the bottom of the mountain and all that jazz. At time of writing, it has taken Erling approximately three minutes to undo all that good work. Though maybe we’ll find the phrase ‘if anything, he has scored too early’ can apply across a season too.

World Cup ennui: RTÉ’s commitment to the tournament appears to have waned, with no studio in play for the first two quarter-finals. Already clearing the decks maybe for the upcoming magic of Samoa v Romania etc.