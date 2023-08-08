Kieran Shannon: Clifford is already an all-time great, even he is not perfect

Although it has spiralled into a matter of fierce contention whether David Clifford should be the 2023 Footballer of the Year, one thing is not. Some Friday in late October he will make his way to the podium of the Convention Centre in Dublin and receive a fifth All Star in six seasons.

He will still be just 24 years of age.

Only Pat Spillane, Eoin Kelly, Tommy Walsh and, by virtue of playing both codes, Jimmy Barry-Murphy, have accumulated as many GAA All Stars by that age. Even Gooch was on just the four statuettes at 24; Canavan, three; Cluxton and Mikey Sheehy, two apiece.

Indeed when Clifford picks up his fifth All Star that night, there will be only nine footballers ahead of him in the All Star roll of honour.

Seven of them hail from the two greatest teams of all-time: Spillane (9), Sheehy (7), Jack O’Shea and Ger Power (6 apiece) from Micko’s team of All Talents, and Brian Fenton and Stephen Cluxton certainties to join Ciarán Kilkenny as active Dubs on either six All Stars or seven.

The two outliers are the forward of the nineties in Canavan (6) and the forward of the noughties in Cooper (8). That is the company he is already orbiting.

The All Ireland final though was a timely reminder to everyone that just because Clifford is already an all-time great, even he is not perfect. That while he may still be on course to be the GOAT, he is not actually God.

Even the player who was anointed such a moniker had his off days, or at least his quiet ones.

In the years between Canavan’s first All Ireland final appearance in 1995 and his second in 2003, Canavan scored only a combined two points from play in the second half of their last game of the season, the same return Clifford kicked from play over 70 minutes last Sunday. Such a shortcoming was more Tyrone’s than Canavan’s; repeatedly he was starved off possession with his midfield and teammates in general overwhelmed by physically and mentally stronger opposition.

But sometimes Canavan was the master of his own misfortune. In 2001 he got himself sent off shortly before half-time in the All Ireland quarter-final loss to Derry, symptomatic of his frustration with his poor form that season. At 30 he seriously contemplated retiring only for him to decide to bounce back from that setback. Over the next four years Canavan won three All Stars, two leagues, and crucially two All Irelands. The best footballer of the 1990s had found a way to get even better.

It is a measure of David Clifford’s greatness that even when his team have struggled or been beaten, he has usually continued to bring the fight and play at an elevated level. In the rookie season of 2018 he managed to kick 1-2 from play against Galway in a drab Super 8s defeat to Galway in Croke Park. In the 2019 All Ireland final replay he still kicked four points from play. In the 2021 All Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone he again kicked four points from play and converted another two marks before hobbling off with injury.

Prior to this year’s All Ireland final we can recall just two occasions when he underperformed by his standards in a big game and it cost him and his team. There was the 2020 Munster semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the middle of a hurricane and a pandemic – though, as Kevin McStay mentioned in co-commentary, he still kicked the point of the night.

Twelve months later he was held scoreless and got sent off in the closing minutes of a first-round championship game for East Kerry against eventual champions Austin Stacks – the only time East Kerry have been beaten over the past four seasons. But that was about it. When he was held scoreless from play by Seán Meehan in the 2021 Munster final it was academic: his team still won by 22 points, not least because Cork’s best defender was occupied marking the game’s best forward.

The same with his performance against Tyrone in this year’s All Ireland quarter-final which has been cited against him: didn’t matter – and even then he conjured up a highlight for the ages with That Pass.

Last Sunday week his performance – or rather his shooting return and some of his shot selection – did cost him and his team: possibly Footballer of the Year and definitely and more importantly, an All Ireland. Even if he’d managed to convert his last attempt and shot three for seven, we’d likely have been going into extra-time and lauding him for retaining his confidence and believing all would regress to the mean, just as we praised his countyman Aodán MacGearailt for kicking a go-ahead point in the 2000 final replay after he’d missed his previous three attempts.

That Clifford missed that shot too clearly illustrated that even he can be affected by pressure: from Mick Fitzsimons, from Dublin’s collective intensity and defence, from our expectancy of him and Kerry’s reliance on him and possibly the toll of such an emotional year after the recent passing of his mother.

In the first half he took on a shot that would be even outside his range on a good day – very possibly because he feared such was the dearth of supply at the time he wouldn’t get next to near getting off his quota of shots for the day. Then in the second he snatched at shots he’d normally stroke fluidly over the bar. But again, it happens to the best. Even the GOATs.

By his mid-twenties Michael Jordan was clearly a talent basketball had never seen before, a quantum leap from even the outrageous aerial game of a predecessor like Julius ‘Dr J’ Erving. He’d also proven his clutchness, scoring the game-winning shot in the NCAA tournament and nailing That Shot against Cleveland, still the only come-from-behind buzzer-beater there’s been in a NBA playoff elimination game.

But even by the end of the 1990 playoffs and a third consecutive exit to the Detroit Pistons, he was still ringless and still not the complete player at the age of 27. The physicality of the Pistons had taught him he’d to hit the weights room while Phil Jackson would finally sell him on the virtues of sharing the ball and trusting his teammates more.

Clifford at 24 already has his ring and his clutchness and his greatness should already be beyond dispute. And like Jordan at that age he is remarkable to watch. But for a moment there was a danger that he was making greatness and the spectacular so routine we could take it and him for granted, just as we used to assume Dublin won every All Ireland.

Last Sunday week’s glitch was another reminder that excellence isn’t easy or straightforward. That even the sporting immortals are ultimately human. Even the Dubs lost a couple of All Ireland semi-finals. Even Jordan lost a game or two in each of his six finals (and had to take a sabbatical after losing a parent). Even Tiger, who mastered golf as much as anyone can master a game Rotella rightly said can never be perfect or perfected, never won four majors in the one year. All the masters know true mastery is infinite, forever elusive, though that’s partly the appeal of chasing it.

The glory of Clifford is we should have years more of watching his pursuit of it.