Colin Sheridan: 'Are ya going racing?' - Almost everyone in Galway, 2002-2009

There was a time, around about 2008, when, for one week, the skies around Galway were filled with helicopters and the streets hummed with the sweet smell of Issey Miyake and late edition Joop.

Race week would start relatively slowly, two evening meetings on Monday and Tuesday allowed families and people with a legitimate interest in the horses to “walk the course”, so to speak, before the calm gave way to a very bespoke kind of madness which would peak on Thursday, ladies day.

On Friday, with revellers broken by excess, replacements were sent for and came from the east, bringing with them big energy and full wallets for a Bank Holiday weekend in Ireland's cultural capital.

In their wake they left their inhibitions, probably in a plastic bag at N4 toll bridge, waiting to be collected on the way back. Saturday was like the fall of Saigon, with the choppers being pushed into the sea by manic festival goers, drunk on life, and, well, Bacardi Breezers.

By Sunday evening, the seventh day, the skies were empty and the streets desolate. Galway, which only days before was the epitome of Belle Époque, had become the country's vomitorium. By Monday, the rains washed away the hedonistic stench, and the city got ready for the oyster festival.

If Goodwood was supposedly glorious, Galway was often grotesque, unbelievable, bizarre, unprecedented, usually all on the same evening.

If you lived in Galway back then you had the luxury of picking and choosing your evenings, but if you were visiting, you had little choice but to fully commit, whatever the financial or emotional cost.

One friend once did six days and six nights. He later recounted “I’ve never been to war…but that was my Vietnam”. Hotels in Galway tend to change ownership more frequently than they do their towels , which is just as well as the institutional knowledge of what occurred in many establishments is best left washed out to sea.

It was hard not get swept up in it all if you were a certain age and your SSIA had matured. These were the days, afterall, when school teachers and army officers owned multiple apartments in Bulgaria, and many Guards were part-time builders, or part time Guards, depending on the weather.

Tents at the racecourse were used as principalities of pleasure, immune from the draconian rules of regular life. Venues for political lobbying and peace deals, all lubricated by endless Bollinger and stout in plastic pint glasses.

It was suggested that some intercounty teams were quietly relieved to exit the championship just before the races so they could attend, first together and a team finally allowed to cut loose after months of hermetic existence, before treating their long suffering partners to some champagne and a few strawberries imported from Spain.

There were Irish international footballers, Premiership stars, Heineken Cup winners and models aplenty! Property developers were more famous than all of them. Apparently, somewhere out front, there were also some horses with child sized adults on their back running around in a giant circle, but that seemed almost incidental to the choppers circling overhead.

Even the jockeys knew the score. You were more likely to meet one in the Hole in the Wall around midnight as you were to see one in the actual parade ring.

If it was as real as I remember it, it was also a defining metaphor for a country and half its people. Ireland started that decade just as every race goer started race week; full of energy and ideas and Hope and hydration tablets. 2008 was our ladies day as a country. 2010 our Sunday, our fallen Saigon, all of us broke and and ultimately broken.

Last week, the Galway Races seemed more like the marriage of socializing and sport that it always intended to be, rather than the Grand Metaphor it became back in the last days of the poisoned Celtic Tiger.

Sure, there were a lot of young lads in suits and no socks and yes, in a nostalgic nod to crazier times, at least one pair of Manolo Blahniks were erroneously binned, but out in Ballybrit there was room to move and breathe and talk and place a bet.

Maybe I’m getting old, maybe the choppers are still circling above me and I just can’t hear them, but the War is over for me now, even though it’ll never, ever leave me.

Ireland women prove more than a match for the men when it came to generating non-sports related headlines

If the Republic of Ireland’s exit from the women's world cup taught us anything, it really is that needless controversy is an equal opportunities employer.

From the singing of that song post Hampden, to the very public disquiet between manager Vera Pauw, her employers the FAI and the actual team (not to mention everything in between), the women proved more than a match for the men when it came to generating non-sports related headlines, which is a shame of course, not least because it distracts from their on-field performance and the impact, or otherwise, of their pathfinding adventures Down Under.

One prohibitive factor outside their control was the timing of their games - midweek and early in the day on the TV back home - which denied many young prospective fans the chance to watch the games and have a thousand follow-on questions after.

Even yesterday, watching the penalty drama unfold between Sweden and the U.S. on an early Sunday afternoon with two utterly captivated children, was proof that one of the first steps to breaking down gender barriers in sport is exposure.

Of course, the television should be the last refuge for such things anyway, such is the amount of actual women's sport happening outside all our windows, but an actual World Cup seems a fairly obvious place to start.

Bizarrely, the venue for the next women's World Cup has yet to be decided by FIFA, with South Africa up against Brazil and joint bids from Mexico and the U.S. and Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

Let's hope the needless squabbles don’t impede our progress.

Dublin's glorious encore

Many close to the Dublin footballers said there was a scent of their breakthrough 2011 win about last Sunday’s triumph over Kerry. One can only assume they meant that, despite dominating the decade thereafter, there was a feeling within the Dubs themselves that their golden era was over, so winning felt like another weight lifted.

Victory last weekend shouldn’t disguise the notion it maybe is. Far from seeing this as the beginning of another dynasty, is it more probable it’s just a second ending, a glorious encore. How many more times can Cluxton, McCarthy, Mannion and McCaffrey - their most impactful players - go back to the well?

GAA club championship returns to the TV screens

It’s barely August and the All Irelands are over, the majors are in the bag and the Premier League, the canary in the coal mine that signals the onset of winter, is four days away from starting.

The port in the storm is GAA club championships that are already happening in grounds all around the country, and will soon be back on TV screens.

I, for one, cannot wait.