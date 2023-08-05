Larry Ryan: Were Ireland outbelieved when it was time to shine?

The modern gaffer must be up all night.

The internet was gripped this week by a video of Arsenal sporting director Edu showing new signing Jurrien Timber around the training ground. Edu stops Jurrien in a corridor in front of a blacked-out replica of the Premier League trophy. “Under there, there is a way to make that shiny. Boom, we will make that shiny,” Edu promises, looking meaningfully at the camera, in a slightly Brentian ‘You know what I mean’ fashion.

That gave Jurrien a crucial moment to work out Edu wasn’t just waiting on an electrician. Rather the lad would be expected to play his part in making it shiny, over the next nine months. “Nice,” he eventually managed, out of politeness at least.

Just another motivational gambit dreamed up by Mikel Arteta, to follow the many stunts revealed in last year’s All or Nothing Arsenal documentary.

Edu also drew Jurrien’s attention to a wall with a collage of post-it notes, each with a message from one of the players’ families with advice on how to win the Premier League. From what we could see, not all the families threw their heart and soul into this exercise. “Love”, wrote somebody, which may or may not be enough, without Live and Laugh too.

But it’s the thought that counts. And a lot of thinking seems to be needed, these days. Once, the gaffer could just demand 110%. Now you are expected to make them believe. And you have to spend as much time nourishing belief as plotting passing lanes and pressing triggers. You have to give players a cause, a journey, and constantly remind them they are valued members of a family, at least until 60 million is forked out on their replacement.

No doubt, once he got over the initial disappointment of last season’s run-in, Arteta will have realised that collapse made his own job much easier. The last thing this Arsenal journey needed was a destination. Winning too soon would have been a disaster that made this season’s stunts much more difficult to dream up. They would almost certainly finish fifth.

That all this carry-on is needed suggests a certain restlessness about the modern elite sportsperson, perhaps another side effect of all our shortening attention spans. You just can’t take your eye off the belief.

Look at Limerick. It is obvious now that their backroom gurus spent this summer scouring the media for any small morsels of criticism to drive the lads demented, terrified they would become tired of their own brilliance and forget the cause. Terrified they had reached their destination.

Look at the Dubs. It is obvious now that winning wasn't enough to keep them interested. During all those All-Irelands they were winning but getting steadily worse each year. Until eventually some of them couldn’t face any more winning and threw their hats at it. It was only losing, in the end, that nourished them, that got them ready for another journey.

Is that what Vera Pauw got wrong? That she completed one journey with the Irish team, but didn’t pack for another one. Did her Ireland reign just reach its destination?

Or was eaten bread just forgotten? Like the Championship manager who curses his luck because they won the playoffs and he knows he’ll be sacked in the Premier League by September.

A lot of people are baffled by the negativity that developed around our World Cup adventures. The results weren't a disaster, the performances were fine. The casual observer noticed Pauw, one minute, awaiting the freedom of Dublin. Then the next seemingly hanging around under Clery’s Clock for somebody from the FAI.

How did it come to this? The World Cup campaign became one of those feelgood movies that turns dark without much warning, at least if you haven’t seen the trailer. First 20 minutes a rom-com, then the next 100 running from apocalypse.

In one sense we had the perfect tournament for expanding the game’s audience. It had a handshake controvassy, the very thing that made the Premier League great. It had a furore and a walk-off. It had arguments over our approach, the bread and butter of every Ireland odyssey. And it eventually had a very modern war of words, conducted on one side via emoji.

A small repayment to Oz for all the soap opera it has given us. And surely enough drama to ensure these women will never lack for media coverage again.

But it all seemed unnecessarily sad and unfair too. Already these women had spent the weeks after they qualified hiding away from the limelight they were due and ducking the media’s awkward questions. They arrived back from Australia to Dublin Airport still ducking the media’s awkward questions.

Is it unfair on Pauw? We can’t know without being inside the camp. But we do know that a series of players typically don’t give the same lukewarm, non-committal answers on their manager’s future by accident.

Maybe Vera hasn’t been one to stay up all night devising ways to make sure everyone is a valued family member. We don’t know.

Sticking to football, when our two best players aren’t convinced they are being used properly, and our defenders are constantly reminded they are too slow, it may be difficult to guarantee unbelievable belief.

What was the cause, beyond keeping things respectable out there? Did we just reach the end of a journey and park up the bus?

Did Vera misjudge the mood of this World Cup? Competitions have a funny way of settling into character. Going in, the consensus was an expanded tournament would expose gaps in standard and ensure hidings. In a group of death, there was just cause to fear Ireland could be on the end of one.

Instead, a tournament of shocks has been defined by the ambition of lesser lights. Even when Vera’s predecessor Colin Bell took South Korea out at the same stage as us, it was in a blaze of glory and adventure, taking the Germans with him.

Maybe, contrary to promises, we were outbelieved.

Not a relation of a runner

In the heyday of ski-jumper ‘Eddie the Eagle’ Edwards, there was a romance and charm about being fairly bad at your chosen sport, at least relative to the world class talent around you. The British winter sports fraternity was still embarrassed by Eddie, every time he finished last, but the public took to him.

In these days of high performance, the same affection may elude Nasra Abukar, the Somalian woman who finished 10 seconds behind the field in the women’s 100m at the World Student Games in China this week.

Somalia’s athletics federation chairwoman has already been suspended after accusations she is related to Abukar, who wasn't, as they say, related to being a runner. Sports minister Mohamed Barre Mohamud says the 21-second run has embarrassed the nation.

On the other hand, it’s important, every now and again, to be given a reminder of sport's greatest appeal. For all the corruption and nepotism around us in everyday life, Abukar trailing in 50 yards behind the field painted a very vivid picture of the remorseless meritocracy of sport. Where you can't fake it to make it. No matter who you know.

STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN

Linda Caicedo: After all the hue and cry around Colombia, everyone will be looking for Linda after this tournament. It's too late. The brilliant 18-year-old, who had to overcome cancer during the Covid pandemic, joined Real Madrid in March. She scored the goal of the group stage against Germany.

HELL IN A HANDCART

Names on the shirts: When they play Italy today, Ireland jerseys will have names on the back for the first time. How significant might it prove, with the World Cup round the corner, this direct and egregious threat to rugby values? Just as well Nigel 'This is not soccer' Owens has retired.