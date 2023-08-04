John Riordan: Throwing mud from the safe side of the fence

There has been a lot of entertaining discussion around the concept of codebreaking across the US sports scene.

For those of us low-life unathletic slobs, here is the law of the land: there is a code between professional sportspeople past and present and if you break it, it’s difficult to fix. Don’t question and don’t criticise, especially if it’s for personal gain.

When thin skins are needled even a little bit, a wave of words rushes back and forth. Scores we didn’t know about get settled or regurgitated with the winner being the insatiable media, thirstily drinking up the tea as stones smash glasshouses and loves get lost.

Frustrated characters with a grander plan have created drama in US soccer and the NFL during these dog days of summer. Not the sort of drama that threatens democracy, more the enjoyable sort of drama where potshots get flammed up during sport's silly season.

We need distraction from events in Washington, DC. So thank you for your services to the water cooler, US Women’s National Team legend Carli Lloyd and newly-installed Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Lloyd is the primary analyst for the US broadcasters of events Down Under. She is well placed to do so since she gave 17 years of her football career to the US national team as a striker, winning two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals before her retirement in 2021.

When the width of a post saved the current squad in injury time against Portugal on Tuesday, the shock of a near exit created something akin to paralysis among Lloyd and her fellow observers. It would have been no consolation that Brazil and Germany weren’t so lucky. The US exists on a separate plane and nothing less than another final appearance will be acceptable.

Their qualification to a second knockout against Sweden inspired a spot of on field dancing and cavorting from the US players. Lloyd would have much preferred for them to take off down the tunnel to focus privately on the near miss.

“I have never witnessed…” she stuttered as she watched footage of the players celebrating their 0-0 draw against a knocked out minnow. “I’m just seeing these images for the first time right now, at the desk. I have never witnessed something like that. There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing? To be smiling? … You’re lucky to not be going home right now.”

A third World Cup in a row is on the line so it’s understandable that scraping through without winning the group was not exactly the plan. But whatever the justification for the criticism, it’s pretty unprecedented at this level of the sport for a former team-mate to come down so hard on her contemporaries. There is, however, some slightly familiar subtext. Lloyd was never a fan of what she viewed as distractions in 2019 when the dominant march to a World Cup win went hand in hand with a historic decision of her teammates to take it to the man.

She has always yearned for a situation where players shut up and dribble. And now she is the luxurious position of telling the players to focus on the next challenge while raising her own profile and the fees she charges for endorsements. She has earned that right, of course.

But it must be frustrating for the current players to be dragged out in front of cameras to defend their own reactions to their progress in the tournament, no matter how diluted it is by the greater expectations on their shoulders.

Captain Lindsey Horan did a brilliant job, all considering.

“It’s noise and again, it’s an opinion, and everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and we know that’s how it goes,” she said. “I always want to defend my team and say, ‘you have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes. You have no idea every single training, what we’re doing individually, collectively’... So for anyone to question our mentality, you know, hurts a little bit, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I don’t really care. It’s what’s going on inside of here, it’s what’s going on inside of the team and getting ready for that next game.”

Lloyd doubled down on Wednesday, explaining but not apologising. But there is also a clear break between her and the players as she forges ahead to a lucrative post-career.

It’s a path well trodden on the way to staking a claim in the discourse. The NFL was consumed by a similar performance from Sean Payton who has made the return journey to coaching from television (coincidentally both he and Lloyd have Fox Sports in common). Payton was a hot commodity in the NFL 15 years ago, a time during which he seemingly singlehandedly dragged the city New Orleans back from Hurricane Katrina to an unforgettable Super Bowl success in early 2010.

His star faded a little throughout the course of the next decade but he was still respected well enough to earn himself a golden parachute into tv analysis. The Denver Broncos coaxed him back to play-calling this spring and he is readying himself for his return to the sidelines by happily setting fire to the already regrettable legacy of his predecessor in the Denver hot seat, Nathaniel Hackett.

With the obvious aim of ingratiating himself with the players he inherited from Hackett’s time as a head coach, Payton told USA Today that Hackett's 15 competitive games in Denver represented "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL" and that there were "20 dirty hands" around the demise of the team’s very expensive quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Hackett is now an assistant coach at the New York Jets so the backlash was as powerful as it can be, prompting Payton to admit he made "a mistake" and promising to call the recipient of his jibes as well as his new boss, Jets coach Robert Saleh, who could clearly do without the distraction.

As entertaining as all of this is, one woud have to be a little taken aback by the poignancy of Hackett’s own response.

“As a coach, as a coach's kid, we live in a glass house,” he said. “We know that. We all live in different rooms, we all have a key for it. It's one of those things, there's a code, there's a way things are done in that house. We're all susceptible to it - the things you do, the mistakes you make. It costs you time on the field, it costs you your job ... all those things. And I own all that stuff. That's a fact. I've got no excuses."

I hope they all keep making things colourful for the rest of us. There’s no need to continuously point out that this is just all just a game. But it’s also well worth remembering that there are careers and sacrifices on the other side of the jibes and banter.