Tommy Martin: Dessie deserved the roulette wheel to spin his way

When an All-Ireland final is as tight as last Sunday’s, it can feel like a roulette wheel for reputations – one spin and, as far as posterity is concerned, you either hit the jackpot or lose your shirt.

But of all the high rollers waiting to see if their numbers came up on Sunday, none seemed to be playing for bigger stakes than the eventual winning manager.

It was one of those tantalising threads weaved into this iteration of Gaelic football’s greatest fixture – how Dessie Farrell’s time in charge of Dublin would be defined by 70 minutes in the Croke Park cauldron.

For his opposite number, Jack O’Connor, with his three separate All-Ireland winning stints, Sunday was merely about gilding the lily.

For the Dublin legends embarking on (possibly) the last dance, history has already had its say. For any of the younger protagonists on either side – this being Dublin and Kerry – there will be other days.

But for Dessie, the jeopardy was real. Lose and his four seasons in charge would have only been decorated by the covid All-Ireland, collected in Jim Gavin’s afterglow.

History may have noted his time in charge as an era of managed decline, like a 1970s British prime minister dolefully administering the transition from imperial pomp to winter of discontent.

Instead, by virtue of a two-point gap on a scoreboard – a turnover here, a wide there, a pass not made or a free overturned – he joins the Dublin pantheon.

In the modern era of GAA management, only Kevin Heffernan, Jim Gavin and now Dessie Farrell have led the county to multiple All-Irelands.

Fine margins and, of course, all terribly silly. Sure, Sunday’s result will mean that Farrell gets his due credit for this, possibly the most emotionally charged of Dublin’s modern haul of Sam Maguires since the 2011 famine-breaker.

He will be seen as a model of humility for his recruitment of a titanic presence like Pat Gilroy to his backroom team.

His emotional intelligence will be credited for creating the environment where gods of the Gavin era could blend happily with younger mortals.

He will be judged to have made big, brave calls, none more so than allowing a fortysomething Stephen Cluxton to amble back into the dressing room after two years away, like Bobby Ewing emerging from the shower as if nothing ever happened.

But anyone who has being paying attention should have made up their minds about Dessie Farrell some time ago, not just when David Gough blew the final whistle on Sunday and posterity began to ink its verdict.

And there is plenty material there in a life spent on inter-county primetime since the early 1990s. You might have had your views on him as a player, a young dynamo in the Dublin team that kept tripping up before the finishing line, until he kicked four points in the final to help them get the job done against Tyrone in 1995.

You’ll remember him on the vanguard of the GPA’s early militancy, part of the generation that fought the Croke Park hierarchy tooth and nail for the comforts taken for granted by modern players.

You may recall that he was among the first sportspeople to admit to suffering from depression, using his 2005 autobiography Tangled Up In Blue to talk openly about the personal cost of starring on the inter-county stage.

You might even stick with your verdict on his time in charge of the Dubs, remembering the 12-week ban for running a training session during lockdown, relegation from Division 1, two years without an All-Ireland final – imagine! – and conclude that it was Clucko or Maccer or Jack or Giller wot won it on Sunday.

You would like to think that most people, though, would have made their judgement when a young man called Shane Carthy went on the Late Late Show a few years back and told Ryan Tubridy that Dessie Farrell had saved his life.

If you didn’t see it, a recap: Carthy was a star player on the Dublin Under 21 team in 2014, managed by Farrell and on their way to winning that year’s All-Ireland. He was man of the match in the Leinster final, the pick of a golden squad that included Jack McCaffrey, Davy Byrne, John Small, Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Fenton, Paul Mannion, Niall Scully and Cormac Costello.

By then, Carthy’s gilded sporting life had already begun to unravel. His successes on the football field – he was a member of Dublin’s 2013 senior All-Ireland winning panel while still at school – disguised severe mental health difficulties that, in the days before the 2014 All-Ireland under 21 semi-final, led to crippling panic attacks and suicidal ideation.

Carthy’s road to recovery began with a call to Farrell, who he felt he could trust because of his own experiences with depression and the fact that he had previously worked as a psychiatric nurse.

Carthy met Farrell the next day in a Costa Coffee and cried for the guts of an hour in front of his manager. Farrell comforted his star midfielder and shared his own experiences.

He said he’d get Carthy to see a psychologist. When the player suffered a subsequent breakdown, it was Farrell who arranged for his care in St Patrick’s psychiatric hospital.

"To be honest I owe Dessie my life," Carthy said on the Late Late in 2021, publicising a memoir of his struggle entitled Dark Blue.

Farrell’s role in Carthy’s story is shot through with sensitivity, decency and tenderness and is a reminder what the real struggle of life entails, even when the battle seems to rage hardest on the field.

The Dublin gaffer is long enough on the inter-county rodeo to know how hard the fall can be when days like Sunday go wrong and the arbitrary spin of the wheel rests in the finality of defeat.

But for anyone who had already made their judgement based on his contribution to the life of a young man in trouble, it only made Dublin’s victory seem all the sweeter.