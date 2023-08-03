Eimear Ryan: Girls in Green have had major say in growth of women's team sports on this isle

I experienced a surreal moment two weekends ago. The day before the All-Ireland hurling final, I got up, put on the sausages and the coffee, and parked myself in front of the TV. Zambia were playing Japan, England were playing Haiti, Denmark were playing China.

All of this was just a curtain-raiser, of course, for the All-Ireland camogie semi-finals, which I likewise watched back-to-back on RTÉ2 – two close, thrilling matches in Nowlan Park. At some point in the evening I got up and stretched, in a bit of a daze, having done something I’d never done before: watched a full day of women’s team sport live on telly.

It’s hard to convey the incredible sense of joy and relief that I felt watching the Ireland women’s team play on the biggest stage. The World Cup brings its own particular alchemy. Something about a tournament accelerates the fandom process, makes you really commit to a team and its personalities in a short space of time.

I remember USA 94 and Korea & Japan 2002 vividly – that giddy, collective pride and excitement as we watched Our Lads on the world stage. Those of us who were sportily inclined projected ourselves into their boots, but it was always more complicated for girls, harder to pretend that it could be us one day.

Not anymore. The images we’ve seen and continue to see at the World Cup – of female technical excellence, female physical power, female grit and courage, female teamwork and competition – can’t be unseen. It’s the tree falling in the forest – women have always been good at sport, but if no one was watching, how was anyone to know? I grew up playing sport with a righteous sense of grievance but also an inferiority complex.

I felt largely invisible, but when you were seen, you could as easily be derided as lauded. It’s miraculous to me that the next generation of girls will be free of all that baggage.

We are used to punching above our weight in Ireland. Just look at the recently-announced Booker longlist – it’s 33% Irish, with Elaine Feeney, Paul Murray, Sebastian Barry and Paul Lynch representing. Our expectations are often just as high in sport as in the arts.

Some will say that Ireland underperformed, that a single goal and a single point at a World Cup isn’t enough. But stats can’t account for the hope, the excitement, the moments where it felt that we could grind out results in all three fixtures. More than that – the confidence, appetite and lack of nerves from the players, even in front of 76,000 fans, was remarkable.

How can those working for the betterment of women’s sport in Ireland capitalise on this PR triumph? It’s been superb for the Women’s League of Ireland, who, in Shamrock Rovers’ Aine O’Gorman and Abbie Larkin, have had two current players play substantial minutes in the World Cup, something the men’s LOI has not yet achieved. (One suspects the World Cup will have functioned as something of a shop window for the energetic Larkin; she may not remain in the domestic league for long.)

Late last year, the women’s LOI brought in professional contracts for the first time. Rather than bring in paid players from abroad and create a huge divide on squads between amateurs and professionals, it would be a much better investment if the leagues worked towards semi-pro contracts for all players. While the idea of the men’s LOI catching up with standards in the UK seems insurmountable, on the women’s side, the gap to close is not so great. There is a huge opportunity here to strengthen women’s soccer and develop a thriving domestic league.

A recent New Yorker piece by Louisa Thomas – ‘The World Cup and the frustrating, inspiring state of women’s soccer’ – charts the trajectory of Barcelona Femení, the current Champions League holders.

They turned professional in 2015, but rather than buy in talent – the approach favoured by Chelsea and other newly-professionalised women’s teams – the club decided to focus recruiting and developing local players, employing scouts, nutritionists, psychologists, S&C coaches, medical staff and stats specialists. Less than a decade after going pro, Barcelona Femení is not only a force in European soccer, but – in stark contrast to the heavily indebted men’s team – actually profitable.

There are learnings here, too, for the integration of the three Gaelic games organisations. Integration can’t come soon enough, but next year’s promised standardised charter for female GAA players might function as a stopgap. If recent trends hold true, Gaelic games will have to fight to keep its female stars.

Vikki Wall is being offered opportunities not just in AFLW but with the Irish rugby sevens; Sarah Rowe is playing for Bohemians as well as for Collingwood. And why wouldn’t they take those elite opportunities?

Until now, integration has been portrayed a little bit as the GAA taking the LGFA and the Camogie Association under its wing. There will be an element of that, in the early days especially, as the GAA inevitably has to share power and resources with its sister sports. But ultimately, women’s team sport is a growing industry and will become an asset.

As Conor Meyler commented recently: ‘I think that the new organisation would actually attract more sponsors, rights and people. So it’s not a case of splitting the pie; the pie becomes bigger.’

To bring it back to our literary prowess as a nation, this reminds me of one of my favourite Maeve Binchy quotes: ‘Success is not like a cake that needs to be divided. It’s more like a heap of stones – a cairn. If someone is successful, they add a stone to the cairn. It gets very high and can be seen from all over the world.’

If there’s a monument to the progress of women’s team sports in Ireland, the national soccer team have added more than a few stones to the pile.