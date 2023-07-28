John Riordan: Streets come alive with sporting joy and heartbreak

Filmmaker Luke McManus is picking up some marketing materials from the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin the night before he flies to New York City for a weeklong run of his beautiful documentary North Circular.

He pauses our phone call to chat with their staff and as he waits for the pull-up banner to be dragged out of storage, he reads out a sign to me over the phone which announces to customers that all three screenings of the smash hit movie Barbie are sold out that evening.

“That’s a thousand tickets,” he marvels before adding with a laugh, “I'll tell you one thing, it's not impossible to get a ticket for North Circular in New York. Quite the opposite. So I'm going to be handing out flyers in the subway when I get there.”

Chinatown’s Firehouse Cinema is an ideal landing spot for McManus and his 86-minute journey from the Phoenix Park eastwards to the final shot of Kellie Harrington and her Olympic gold medal’s open bus tour past adoring fans and off beyond the Five Lamps.

Just like the eight neighbourhoods underpinning eight chapters of his film, Chinatown and adjoining districts like SoHo and TriBeCa are awkward clashes of the old and the gentrified. Smithfield and Stoneybatter flow sadly towards the director's own home in Grangegorman, from a cricket game in the shadow of the Wellington Monument to a raucous Dublin Derby at Dalymount.

His footage flourished out of the barrier enforced upon him and his neighbours by the pandemic. He tested the radius restrictions and filmed all the interesting and quirky moments he could find, interviewing local characters and refusing to crop out any of the sharper edges of the northside's humanity.

When he began crafting it, he had no idea that, within months, Harrington would bring such joy to their streets, not to mention such a nationwide reframing of an oft-maligned area.

He chooses to shoot footage in November of Bohemians hosting Shamrock Rovers for the first time in front of a sellout crowd since before covid and he ends up with a thrilling come-from-behind 2-1 victory for the Northsiders.

It's funny timing, too, for McManus to officially release North Circular in New York City on the weekend of the All-Ireland football final. For GAA fans, the most recognisable sequence of his odyssey will be the pre- and post-match shots of Tyrone and Mayo supporters heading to Croke Park for the 2021 decider.

It’s universal joy on their way there, trampling through HQ’s environs, past the bemused immigrant residents (McManus jokes about the "mutual incomprehension" of Tyrone natives and Roma women). A voice familiar to this newspaper, Paul Rouse, is one of the half a dozen or so unnamed narrators. "There are Sundays when the country takes over the city but in particular, takes over the North Circular Road,” he tells us.

Masterfully, what McManus decides to focus on after Tyrone’s surprise win is the familiar heartbreak of the Mayo loyalists. So many sad jerseyed men and women, shot in black and white, deflated and worn out and somehow becoming one with the other beaten down characters we have met elsewhere.

“I was tempted to delve into the Mayo curse because it rhymed well with the folk horror energy of the film. I was talking to Paul about it and he said, 'you know what, the curse is bollocks'. It’s a bit of a trope at this stage. How could you fit it in without over-explaining?

“In the end, it was just something that we kind of left underneath. I also liked that idea of being with the losers after the game. It's more interesting than winning in a weird way. Any large sporting event is a weird tide of emotion that flows in one direction and then it flows in the other direction very quickly, separated by 70 minutes in the middle. That's what I find most interesting about sport. It's not the events on the pitch as much as the events in the stands.”

The scenes from Dalymount Park are the epitome of good timing. The director stood with his fellow fans in the more raucous section and it was his Director of Photography Richard Kendrick who had the daunting task of positioning himself and his equipment in the firing line of surging, delighted Bohs fans celebrating the winner.

Understandably, an exception for the winners' rule is made here, given the filmmaker’s leanings. Their former player, Danny Mandroiu, who had already done the unthinkable once by crossing to the Southside to win a league with Rovers, makes matters much worse by scoring a header for a 1-0 lead and celebrates in front of the enraged Bohs fans. That goal was momentary relief from the abuse they were throwing at him. The home team turns it around and all hell breaks loose. Kendrick keeps his cool and captures the anarchy of their joy brilliantly. A young boy shushes Mandroiu and a fan with crutches lifts them high in jubilation.

It’s interesting that he can feel so fully immersed in Dalymount but Croke Park is shot as a “strangely forbidding and sinister looking” place. You can hear the national anthem, vaguely, and crowd sounds slowly fade.

“Let's just see this from the perspective of the North Circular Road, let's not go into Croke Park. Croke Park is over filmed anyway. There's no new way of filming the inside of Croke Park.”

By total coincidence, I was at Croke Park that Kellie Harrington day, August 8, 2021. Walking from the city centre to Croke Park, through those parts where you feel like an intruder, it's obvious that nobody on the street cares about the game we’re headed to. And we're just a hindrance to them as we pass through.

Cork beat Kilkenny after extra-time during what was my first trip home to Ireland after lockdown so I was full of satisfaction and wonder. Then, all of a sudden, a little too on the nose, Harrington’s brother Christopher (or Christy Jr as residents such as McManus know him) ambles through the departing crowd. A couple of Cork fans ask him for a selfie and he keeps going on his way.

“With the fans, there's always an element of nervousness because it's a bit salty around there. Those streets are mean. I always remember going to the rugby matches and you could feel the terror among the sheepskin coat brigade until they were safely inside the stadium. They just weren't comfortable at all," he chuckles.

Whether it’s a Bohs fan offering his middle finger to the camera, evocative memories of stolen cars, or casually lobbed in racism against Romanians, McManus leaves it all hang out.

“It was really important to get that right and to not sanitise the place. Let's face it, casual racism is part of life here. It would have been easy to make something that claimed everyone's great here, all lovey-dovey. We all know that's not the north inner city of Dublin. You need to show the edge or else you're not being honest.”

The emotional crescendo arrives with the unseen Harrington final in Tokyo watched by an illegal gathering of her community, her family, friends and fans thrown together by tension then exaltation.

“I'll never forget it. It was an illegal gathering, a very contentious public gathering. It was also the centre of the Hutch–Kinahan feud. It was more Hutches getting slaughtered than Kinahans. So there was a real expectation that if you saw cameras in that area, you're here to report on someone who was murdered. But now you're here for this.

“I knew I wasn't going to be able to show the fight, it's just not affordable. But it's not really about what she's doing. It's about what's going on in those people's minds. And then the fact that you don't see her until the final reveal. just the way she's moving above the crowd. She lifted her medal off her neck at the perfect moment to hold it up. She's almost like this Christ-like figure floating above it all.

“I remember the cameraman at the time saying, 'God, I think I've got a nice one around the corner there'. We were struggling to figure out the ending and when I saw it, I just said 'holy shit, that's the end of the North Circular Road'. You can see the Five Lamps behind her as the bus disappears. She waves goodbye."