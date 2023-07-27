Spike O’Sullivan: Crawford-Spence made us wait too long... but it could still be a classic

I’m an awful man for ignoring notifications on the phone. For a solid year and a half Samsung had been poking and prodding me to update the operating system. I’d just click the ol ‘Remind Me Never’ option.

A couple of weeks ago I gave in and updated the yoke. I instantly regretted it. I’ve been blocked out of my Twitter account since and with Elon Musk having laid off almost everyone who could help, there’s not been much assistance getting back in. I really enjoyed using Twitter for loads of reasons: chatting with boxing fans, catching up on news, stirring up some shit and cracking a joke or six about the #mother-in-law.

I’m hoping to get it sorted soon but I suppose what I’ve learned from the whole thing is waiting too long to do something can cost you in the end.

That’s kinda how I feel about Saturday night in Las Vegas. Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr are two of the best boxers of this generation. They’ve made the welterweight division their own and held all of the belts between them for years now. Both undefeated, both absolutely brilliant fighters to watch, with amazing accuracy and loads of power.

So why isn’t their unification fight creating more of a stir? I know I’m off social media at the minute but I don’t need an app to tell me if a fight is catching the imagination. I can walk down the street here in Togher or near my mam’s in Mahon or when I’m training over at UCC and people will always stop me if there’s a big one coming up, wanting to know how I see it, what’s your man really like, all of that. This week? Not a peep.

I think part of it is down to the fact that the two boys have waited too long to do something. They’ve ignored the prompts from inside the boxing bubble for years. This was a fight I had given up hope of ever happening, given how many false dawns there’s been. That’s not to say Spence or Crawford are past it. It’s just that neither is a household name yet in the wider sports audience and that’s a shame. If they’d their act together they could be on a trilogy fight by now, it could be the kind of rivalry that would have my ear melted.

Even by usual standards, the sport is in a bloody weird place. I already know that Tyson Fury’s cartoon match with the former UFC guy in Saudi Arabia will get way more attention than Crawford-Spence. So many of the blow-ins are more interested in the bullshit than the boxing these days. People want things faster and flashier, even if it’s faker. Maybe it’s my job to tell ye why ye should watch Crawford and Spence, why it could be a very real fight of the year.

Maths might never have been my thing but sports stats are. I was sitting here crunching some numbers because I’ve always loved doing it and hear a voice roaring at me from upstairs. My young fella Tommy, six going on 36, wanted to tell me the stats from the US and Netherlands game in the Women’s World Cup. Something’s rubbing off on the little lunatic anyway.

But here are some numbers for ye: Spence and Crawford are a combined 67-0 with 52 KOs. In his 39 fights Crawford has a KO rate of 77% and has knocked out 10 in a row. Spence’s KO rate is 78% in his 28 fights but he’s only stopped one of his last four. These are two seriously skilled guys.

Crawford is older by two years and shorter by and inch and a half but has a reach advantage of 1.5” and that could be absolute key. I think Crawford’s footwork can lure Spence in enough for him to do some damage. But with everything so tight and evenly matched in the technical sense, this could all come down to a mental battle.

I’ve written it here already but having that unbeaten record is a massive driver for a fighter. You never want to give it up. If Packie Collins called me tonight and says “you’re fighting this undefeated fella” I’d know immediately it’s going to be a war. No fighter wants to give up their 0 — it’s a pride thing and a financial thing.

Some are calling Saturday a battle for the pound-for-pound title but I think Naoya Inoue owns that title, fresh from stopping Stephen Fulton this week. Inoue is known as The Monster and he lives up to that, unlike Fury. Either way though it’s a really hard one to call and it’s unlike me but I won’t be putting so much as a Euro on it. If you want to lend me your own Euro, I might.

I put a lot of stock in how fighters have done against other undefeated rivals. Spence has taken the 0 off three opponents with one KO but Crawford has beaten seven undefeated guys and knocked out 5 of them. Good enough for me. Crawford by a whisker.

The rocky road to Dublin

I’m back in the swing of things and plan on getting a crack at Metcalfe It’s been a good few weeks since my last column so I hope everyone is enjoying their summer. I’m doing likewise — but not overdoing it because I’ve been spending a lot of mine getting into shape to finally get back into the ring.

Last May and Brooklyn seem like a long time ago. I’m rapidly approaching equalling my longest-ever spell between fights and it has me absolutely itching to get back in there.

A minor, frustrating injury around Christmas forced me to take things slower, not my natural setting. Look, ye know how much I love my family and my community but I was getting really frustrated with the inactivity. My mind was ready and now I’m getting the body ready. It’s felt bloody good to be back on the road, in the gym and on the bags.

We went out to Spain for a family break last month but even there I was hitting the hard footpaths of Salou with Niall Kennedy beside me, trying to keep up as usual. These retired lads have it easy. I have no plans to retire any time soon, I have plenty in the tank.

The aim now is to fight in September, hopefully in Ireland, to sharpen up. Then I want a crack at JJ Metcalfe on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s November rematch with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin. Metcalfe took the IBO super welterweight belt from Dennis Hogan the night of the first Taylor-Cameron fight but that was a title shot that should have been mine, if not for injury.

I had to wait a bit longer but I’m intent on getting my shot. I’m usually good at picking a fight on Twitter but if they keep me logged out, I may have to go the old-fashioned route and jump on a plane to Liverpool to call JJ out in person!