Tommy Martin: Maybe we can move the summer like the GAA season

It is around this time each year that this column takes what Gary Neville would call a mini-retirement.

Mind you, if actual retirement involves playing crazy golf in the rain and adjudicating between squabbling children, then we plan to keep working until a ripe old age.

It must be noted, of course, that holidaying in Ireland is not holidaying in the classical sense. A holiday, it says in the travel brochures, is an escape. It is a chance to get away from the compromises and pressures of life, to broaden the mind, to kick back, to live free of everyday vicissitudes.

An Irish holiday, on the other hand, is floor to ceiling bloody vicissitudes. Most of these involve the weather, which, in its defence, never promises to be anything other than what it is, which is a sort of climate Squid Game, random and cruel, with occasional moments of light relief.

With this in mind, it was on our way to Kerry a few Saturdays ago that we saw the saddest sight of an Irish summer. Somewhere outside Adare, a cavalcade of cars heading back east, returning from a week or two in Ireland’s Costa Del Cloud. They were the advance troops from the frontline of our wettest July on record, their holiday dreams dashed in a blitzkrieg of sideways rain.

The Irish holidaymaker operates out of the same logical blind spot as the sports fan, in that they are willing to persist with hope in the face of all evidence. They are chasing that one glorious, golden moment – a childhood memory recreated, usually – and will endure seasons of disappointment in its pursuit.

In addition to the bedraggled holidaymakers with their roof boxes stuffed with damp wetsuits, that Adare tailback also featured an altogether happier band of travellers. It was the day before Kerry’s All-Ireland football semi-final against Derry and the Kingdom faithful were on the move. Unlike the Irish holidaymaker, the Kerry football fan travels in the expectation of five-star luxury and cocktails on the beach. Less Squid Game, more White Lotus.

For the rest of us, the new structure of the GAA season means that our county’s championship hopes are washed out around the same time as our summer holidays, which seems like a cruel double blow. Juxtaposing the Irish holiday season and the business end of the inter-county GAA campaign is something we are all still getting used to, but the willingness of Croke Park bigwigs to upturn the natural order of things is instructive.

Just as the All-Ireland finals were ripped from their sacred September ground and transplanted into bucket and spade season, perhaps the Irish summer could also be restructured. Any Leaving Cert student will tell you of the blue skies and sizzling sunshine that mocked them through the windows of their gloomy garrets while studying in May and June. If the GAA can move the All-Irelands to benefit club players, why not move summer to spare the poor, sodden Irish holidaymaker?

Mind you, old habits die hard and a couple of years in, the GAA’s brave new world is still spinning uneasily on its axis. Michael Duignan provided us a snapshot of these strange times in the moments before throw-in for Sunday’s hurling final.

In the pre-match section in which Marty Morrissey issues his now traditional call to prayer for scattered emigrants, the RTÉ co-commentator gave a shout-out to his fellow Offaly legend Jim Troy, who was, apparently, missing his first All-Ireland final in 40 years. This was no heartfelt sob story or medical emergency, however. Troy, it turned out, was sunning himself in Lanzarote instead of donning a poncho in the Hogan Stand. Duignan hinted that the Troy family travel plans had been driven by Mrs Troy, suggesting mischievously that “Mary’s not very popular at the moment!”

Such anecdotes, with their suggestion of competing domestic priorities, illustrate how the intrusion of the GAA’s appointment-to-view occasions into the hitherto lazy timetable of summer has jarred with many people.

Certainly, the new order has created a mood of extreme crankiness among the greybeards of the inter-county game. The post-hurling final Sunday Game is traditionally a round table exercise in self-congratulation, a chance for the sport’s most prominent ambassadors to tell us that the state of the hurling union is strong.

This year’s version, however, was pockmarked with grievances. Shane Dowling bemoaned the crash-bang-wallop scheduling of the season, suggesting the hurling final had whooshed by without due reverence.

Others criticised the absence of a curtain raiser since the minors have been siphoned off to provincial grounds, while Dowling and Donal Óg Cusack spoke up for the poor bockety kneed jubilee teams, now being announced to tumbleweed long before throw-in, rather than to an appreciative half-time full house. It was as if the association had turned into Sideshow Bob, with all its progressive moves ending in a garden rake to the face.

Perhaps the prevailing mood was best summed by Antony Daly in this paper’s hurling podcast. “Have we thrown away much of our traditions of All-Ireland final day? Feckin’ July!” Dalo lamented. Former Cork star Mark Landers then willed Daly, Donal Óg and their punditry ilk to take their combined grievances to Croke Park and speak up for the GAA masses, suggesting a spandex-clad band of potbellied nineties hurling Avengers.

Much like the boffins who analyse climate change, it will take a greater body of evidence to see if, like July downpours, this unseasonable All-Ireland season will catch on. Certainly, it feels as if the GAA intercounty story has lost its sense of the epic, the narrative layers that come with replays and those weeks of accumulating rumours, rivalries and ticket talk. It is as if David Lean directed that famous scene in Lawrence of Arabia all over again but told Omar Sharif to ride in on a Honda 50 instead of a camel.

Which is why the Irish holidaymaker and the GAA fan are of one voice. Feckin’ July, indeed.