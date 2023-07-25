Kieran Shannon: Limerick's greatness reminds us of those who have gone before

Such is Limerick’s greatness, it causes to recall that of others to grasp just what elite company they now belong.

The last time Kilkenny won the All-Ireland, eight long years ago now, they too trailed by three points at half-time and were lucky for it to be even that close. As Jackie Tyrrell famously told his teammates when they got back into the dressing room, Galway had brought the fight, Galway had brought the war and Kilkenny were “just standing back and letting them roll all over us”.

In the second half Kilkenny, in part out of fear of having to answer to Tyrrell afterwards, did the steamrolling to secure back-to-back All Irelands. Within five minutes of the restart Galway’s lead had been wiped out. Prior to Joe Canning scoring a consolation goal with the last shot of the game, Galway had been outscored 14 points to four. At no stage in that second half had Anthony Cunningham’s men even given their supporters a moment or reason to believe like Kilkenny did last Sunday upon Paddy Deegan’s goal to go five up. Instead the entire second half of that 2015 final would be coldly regarded as a Galway collapse as much as a Kilkenny onslaught.

When Deegan drove that ball not just to the net but through it on 42 minutes last Sunday, this writer was hardly alone in having a flashback to 2010 when Noel McGrath and Lar Corbett had struck for a couple of quick goals shortly after half-time.

Again the skies were gloomy over Croke Park. Again a team was seeking immortality. Again a team had been largely outplayed for the first half hour by a team seeking vengeance for losing the previous year’s final, again the champions had briefly rallied either side of half-time, only again the challengers had goaled again to stretch their lead back out to a handful of points. That five in a row of Kilkenny’s wasn’t to be and being in a similar hole it looked as if Limerick’s four in a row mightn’t be either.

But it was to be. They made it be. They dug their way out of that hole, not merely to again see the sun but to fly to it, prompting us to remember the response of another team of gods.

In 1986 the Kerry footballers, while pursuing (another) three All-Irelands in a row, were precisely where Limerick were last Sunday. Three points down at half-time, and further behind again after conceding a goal early upon the resumption: for Deegan, read Paudge Quinn. At one stage they even trailed by seven points. Then greatness did what greatness does.

Spillane kicked over a point, then palmed home a goal. Ger Power, exhibiting the kind of workrate by a forward that John Kiely demands and which Power’s own Limerick father and All-Ireland winner Jackie would have been proud of, stripped Plunkett Donaghy to feed Mikey Sheehy for the equalising goal. Spillane fired another point then to put them ahead, followed by Sheehy, Power and Liston all kicking points off their supposed weak foot before a couple of long-range points from Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran. In the end a final they had looked like losing they had won pulling up, outscoring their opponents 2-11 to 0-2 over the last half hour. Their response had been awesome. Masterful. Limerick-esque.

That is the kind of comparisons this Limerick team trigger, that is the pantheon now which they occupy. Cian Lynch’s capacity to keep his team in a game and turn it similar to Spillane’s; the string of points that the likes of Byrnes, Casey, Gillane and Reidy nailed along the tramlines last Sunday reminiscent to how the likes of Sheehy, Power, Liston and Moran could almost nonchalantly point either with their other foot or from range.

If anything, the manner in which Limerick reeled in, overtook and sped away from their opponents last Sunday was more stunning than Kerry in ’86. They didn’t even need a goal to inspire or illustrate their power play. Instead they condemned Kilkenny to death by a thousand points – or at least 30.

Are they now the greatest hurling team of all time?

Undoubtedly now they are the greatest team Munster has known and the greatest in Croke Park to hail from that province.

Tipp from ’61 to ’65 won four All-Irelands, four Munsters and four leagues but by virtue of being caught by Waterford in ’63 never pulled off a three-in-a-row.

The Cork four-in-a-row team of ’41 to ’44 only ever played Dublin or Antrim there, stopped short of winning five Munsters on the trot, and with there being no league from ’42 to ’45, didn’t get to add to the spring titles they’d won in ’40 and ’41.

The great Cork team of the late ‘70s that won three All-Irelands and five Munsters in a row didn’t add a league to their haul during their run (all their leagues were won either side of it – ’74 and ’80 and ’81) and of the four championship games they won in headquarters, it was by just an average of 4.25 points a game.

The Cork team of 2003-2006 were a brilliant Croke Park team, playing 11 games up there during those years and losing only to Kilkenny (twice). But they would fall short of winning three in a row, both when it came to All-Irelands and Munsters, while they wouldn’t win a single league.

This Limerick team has not just won five Munsters and four All-Irelands on the trot but three leagues. Since losing to Kilkenny by a point in 2019 they have played eight championship games in Croke Park, with their average winning margin being eight points, which is exactly how much they beat Waterford by in a league final up there in 2019 as well. Even the great Tipp team of the ‘60s won their four All-Irelands by an average of ‘only’ seven points.

Throw into the mix the big ball and they are now firmly among the top four teams in GAA history. Kiely’s Limerick is now in the same club as O’Dwyer’s Kerry, Cody’s Kilkenny and Gavin’s Dublin.

There is so much all four share in common. Their respective breakthroughs, while pivotal, didn’t immediately lead to their stream of success; they each needed a year or two of tough losses in headquarters before making the transition from winners to serial winners. After their breakthrough in ’75, Kerry still had to learn a bit more from the Dubs in ’76 and ’77. After winning in 2000, Cody was a different animal for the hurt of losing to Galway in ’01. Dublin had to wait for their fourth All-Ireland for their first back-to-back, while Limerick didn’t get to hear Dolores in 2019.

But look what they’d each go on to do once they won their second All-Ireland, then their third.

Numbers can be as crude as they are precise in measuring greatness. And what numbers take precedence over others? If Limerick do indeed go on to complete the five in a row next year, does that then definitely make them greater than the Kilkenny team of the late noughties? When Tyrrell challenged his teammates in that dressing room at half-time in 2015, he did so as someone with eight All Ireland medals in his pocket and desperately craving a ninth. Henry Shefflin won 10, still four more than any Limerick man can have this time next year.

After Dublin won a fifth and sixth straight football All-Ireland, it was somewhat assumed that made them the greatest football team ever, those numbers being greater than the four Kerry won in a row. But here’s one to ponder as some of O’Dwyer’s charges have over the years: had there not been a goal in ’82, had Seamus Darby never quashed the five-in-a-row, would Spillane and Sheehy and Power have come back for more? They certainly would not have been still there by ’86, chasing Donaghy and that Tyrone lead and their eighth All-Ireland medal down.

Now a different triumvirate of serial winners have had a couple of agonising gap years: just like Kerry lost to late goals in ’82 and ’83, Dublin are coming off losing a couple of All-Ireland semi-finals by either just a point or in extra-time. Should James McCarthy, Stephen Cluxton and Mick Fitzsimmons beat Kerry on Sunday, they go ahead of Spillane, Sheehy, Power as well as Páidí Ó Sé and Moran, nine All-Irelands trumping eight.

Does that matter to them? When Michael Jordan made that famous shot in Utah, he knew that by winning a sixth NBA championship, that took him one ahead of Magic Johnson. When LeBron James won his third NBA ring he spoke about how he’d continue to be inspired by and chase a “ghost in Chicago”, though it wouldn’t be a case of whether he matched or overtook its six.

If McCarthy goes up the steps next Sunday, with this time Cluxton as well as Fitzsimons following behind him, in a way they will still just be emulating as well honouring the Kerry gang of five on eight, coming back for more after all that winning and that bit of losing.

The return of such kings only reminds us of how those kings from the Kingdom were unrelenting, just like Kiely’s Limerick can only continue to remind us of the majesty of Cody’s Kilkenny.