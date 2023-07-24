Colin Sheridan: If you hate golf, you can’t possibly understand it

“Someone once told me you should do the things that make you lose track of time.”

Brian Harman, American golfer

Day two of The Open Championship at Hoylake, and one man stood alone, not atop the leaderboard, but by himself, a solitary dot on the beach. It took the eagle eye of a TV cameraman to spot him, and as they zoomed in, a very relatable scene unfolded before the millions watching; a bag of balls and an assortment of clubs at his feet, his wider than necessary stance trying to facilitate a shoulder turn worthy of the action unfolding a mere hundred of yards from where he stood, yet half a world away.

John Doe launched his drive, and we watched as he watched, tracking his ball as if it was the last hole of a major and he had a one-shot lead. Oblivious to his TV audience and the commentators mischievously critiquing him, he bent down and reloaded. It was a wholesome scene, a quaint reminder of the simplicity of the game of golf, and how it can be transcendent in its virtue. Let's hope for the chap’s sake that he took the day off work.

If you hate golf, as many people claim to, then you can’t possibly understand it. If it’s Golf Clubs you hate - as in, the institutions and their historical elitism, sexism, selective public space misuse and outrageous water wastage, then yes, I applaud your position. But, if it’s the game you hate, the actual essence of the game, then I feel sorry for you. You may as well hate puppies and babies and flowers and the first snows of winter. Golf is nature and it's metaphoric. It’s spiritual. It’s solitary, while simultaneously being an act of companionship that has elongated lives. It’s also very hard.

If you cheat at golf, they say, you cheat at life. Well, I don’t know how true that is. Seems pretty convenient for the “they” who say it - that is the Slazenger V-neck sweater brigade back in the clubhouse. I get that they love golf too, but it seems a little convenient to place golf and its rulebook atop some moral pedestal as if being honest on the links forgives all other ills in the home and the boardroom and on the street.

I know many good people who I would vouch don’t cheat at life who have definitely cheated at golf, albeit inadvertently. You know the ones, the “stick me down for a six” golfers who treat the number of shots they took on a given hole with the same creative accounting they would the number of pints they had last Saturday night. Five or six might mean six or seven and although it’s not an admirable trait it ain’t high treason, either. Golf to them is likely just another thing.

If you’re good at golf and choose to cheat, however, well that’s another matter entirely. Lifelong friendships have ended on the golf course over alleged deliberate breaches of the rules. It’s as unsettling a thing that can happen in a sport where there is no outlet for aggression and anxiety only swinging hard at a small little golf ball. Paradoxically, often the harder you swing, the worse you play. A bit like life.

If you’ve played enough golf you know some things about yourself. You know how to spend time alone. You know how to turn your phone off and leave it in the car. You know about wind and nap and judging distance and you know about that almost spiritual contentment that runs through your hands when you flush a five iron, a feeling only a diviner could know upon finding water. Often the result in golf is secondary to those moments. In football and rugby and most other team sports you must wait for the ball to be passed to you. Or you must go get it. In golf, it is there in front of you, and what happens to it is completely up to you and your abilities. One of those abilities is how comfortable you are in your own head. How capable you are of silencing your inner radio, or, if not silencing it, tuning it to a more tolerable frequency.

Because there is a lot of time to think on a golf course. Of the four hours plus you’re going to spend out there, about 90 minutes of that is taken up with actually hitting golf shots. The rest is yours to do with what you wish. Company helps, but if you’re like me, it has to be the right company. The mind, as Milton told us in Paradise Lost, is its own place, and in itself can make a heaven of hell, a hell of heaven. If you’re all square in a Jimmy Bruen match after being three up early on, there will be a tornado of self-doubt silently coursing through you as you walk up 18. Conversely, if you’re out by yourself and playing well, it can give you an inner peace - however fleetingly - that a decade of therapy never could.

Generally speaking, we are lucky in Ireland that golf has always been accessible in ways it’s not elsewhere. It has a reputation for being po-faced, which is well earned given the antics of some of its most celebrated practitioners, but, just as Edward the Longshanks thought the problem with Scotland was it was full of Scots, so should you take your son or daughter and look beyond the clubhouse to find that quiet corner of the links, late on a summer's evening, when the setting sun is casting shadows on the tenth fairway, and time - that most transient and precious of things - stands perfectly still.

The Tour has moments that win your heart

The Tour de France, like a recovering addict, is not to be trusted, but that does not mean it is not capable of rebirth. It will never be perfect, and there will, of course, be relapses and plenty of mistrust. Even so, if you spent any time watching this year's edition you couldn't help but be moved by the selfless teamwork, honesty of effort and the sheer spectacle of the mountain stages up the Puy de Dôme, Col de la Loze and Col de la Schlucht.

Slovenian Matej Mohoric gave an interview after he won Stage 19 that would leave a lump in your throat, such was the authenticity and emotion of his near five-minute monologue, describing as he did the brutal effort it took from everyone involved to get him over the line.

“I wish every rider could win a stage,” Mohoric said, clearly overwhelmed by his herculean exertions. A day later on Le Markstein, a day before eventual winner Jonas Vingegard’s procession into Paris, the peloton's most beloved rider, Frenchman Thibaut Pinot made one last break for home in what would be his final tour. For what turned out to be only a matter of minutes he was pulled to the summit of the Petit Ballon by a malleable wall of noise and the most visceral kind of love that had to be seen to be believed.

Pinot is regarded by many as the last of the romantics, and certainly by some as a loveable loser, failing as he has to ever capture his home Tour despite having the talent to do so. His breakaway was indicative of a career that promised more than it ever delivered in terms of trophies but was full to the brim with moments such as his ride through the crowds on Saturday. He was caught, of course, proving what a cruel and unforgiving sport professional cycling often is, but for those few moments, he owned the roads he cycled, and the hearts of those who watched and willed him.

Worlds to conquer for Irish

Pencil August 19 to 27 into your diaries as this year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest promise to be the most exciting for Irish fans since Sonia O’Sullivan’s heyday. Last Friday night in Monaco, most passing eyes were understandably on Rhasidat Adeleke as she made her Diamond League debut, finishing a promising fourth in the 400m. Few could have predicted Ciara Mageean smashing O’Sullivan’s decades-old Irish mile record in finishing second behind the otherworldly Faith Kipyegon, who set her third world record in the last two months. Throw in the golden form of Andrew Coscoran in the men's 1500m, and it may be a Worlds to remember.

Messi mania is real in Miami

If Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi to put bums on seats, even implanted ones, well it’s already worked. His debut for the Floridian franchise did not disappoint, as the Argentine scored a last-minute free kick to beat Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, which, like the movie We Bought a Zoo, is exactly what you think it is. Messi mania is real in Miami. Whether it’s enough to finally cement professional soccer as a sport to challenge the NFL, NBA and baseball is unknown, but on Saturday's evidence, Messi will more than do his part.