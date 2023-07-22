Christy O'Connor Talking points: Limerick look to save the best for last again 

At the end of the 2008 All-Ireland final, when the final numbers were crunched, when all the data was compared from other finals, Kilkenny had amassed the third biggest winning tally in the history of All-Ireland finals, the highest since Cork annihilated Antrim by 27 points in the 1943 final.

In the last 80 years since that Cork-Antrim rout, there have been disappointing deciders, devoid of suspense and intrigue, but there have rarely been blowouts like the 2008 final when Kilkenny eviscerated Waterford by 23 points.

That game was over before half-time. So was the 1989 Tipperary-Antrim final. Tipperary beat Laois by 17 points in the 1949 All-Ireland final but Laois still only trailed by five points at half-time. Cork hammered Dublin in the 1944 final but the margin was only six points at the break.

All-Ireland finals are rarely over before half-time but the 2021 Limerick-Cork decider was, which was all the more surprising and disappointing again considering nobody saw it coming. Cork had surged into the final high on confidence on the back of three successive wins, including an extra-time victory against Kilkenny when Cork scored 1-37.

In the modern history of All-Ireland finals, Kilkenny’s performance in the 2008 final and Limerick’s display in the 2021 decider are held up as paragons of excellence and brilliance, the perfect example of reaching the highest standard imaginable on the biggest day of all.

Both games were over before half-time because of such staggering shooting numbers; in 2008, Kilkenny didn’t have a wide until additional time of that half, by which stage they had scored 2-15 from 19 shots; Limerick hit five wides in the first half of the 2021 final but they still managed to accumulate a colossal 3-17, which would have won 41 of the previous 60 All-Ireland finals.

Of that total, Limerick scored 3-16 from play, from ten different scorers; 13 years earlier, Kilkenny hit 2-13 from play from seven different shooters. At half-time, Kilkenny led by 17 points, four points more than what Limerick led against Cork.

That first half in 2021 may have been Limerick’s greatest display but, in much more demanding circumstances, Limerick hit just two scores less (1-17) in the first half of last year’s final. For the third year in a row, Limerick produced their best performance of the year in an All-Ireland final.

Nobody typified that elevated standard more than Gearóid Hegarty, the top-scorer from play in the last three finals with 3-14. As a comparison, Hegarty hit 0-6 in the three semi-finals.

During their four-in-a-row dominance, that Waterford performance was Kilkenny’s peak. Yet Kilkenny still produced some of their best displays of the season in those other three finals.

In 2006 against Cork, Kilkenny not only won the game as underdogs, they also radically altered the direction of modern hurling by how they hunted Cork down in possession. They blew Limerick away in the first half of the 2007 final, particularly the first 10 minutes, before always doing enough to keep Limerick at arm’s reach for the remainder of the game.

If 2008 was Kilkenny’s peak, it could be argued that 2009 wasn’t far behind it, especially in terms of how Kilkenny found a way to win that match. They needed an outstanding display from PJ Ryan to secure the four-in-a-row, but that shouldn’t conceal how well Kilkenny played that day, in what was one of the greatest All-Ireland finals ever played.

Tipperary pushed Kilkenny to the limit that day, just as Kilkenny are expected to take Limerick to the edge now. During their four-in-a-row, Kilkenny made a habit of producing some of their best performances in the All-Ireland final. But Limerick have taken that to new levels again over the last three years.

Yet Limerick will need to hit those heights again on Sunday to get the job done in the same way that Kilkenny secured the four-in-a-row in 2009. Anything less, won’t do.

This Limerick and the great Kilkenny side

At the outset of this season, the general consensus around Limerick was similar to how everyone felt about Kilkenny in the lead up to the 2009 championship when they were also going for the four-in-a-row. After hammering every side in 2008, with an average winning margin of 15 points, that narrative didn’t follow the linear pattern everybody expected it to in 2009.

Galway and Dublin rattled Kilkenny in Leinster. Waterford put up a huge fight against them in the All-Ireland semi-final while Tipp had Kilkenny on the ropes with ten minutes to go in the final.

Limerick have experienced similar struggles this season but they’re still back in the place everybody expected them to be, still fancied to get the job done like Kilkenny did 14 years ago.

To try and win four-in-a-row now like Kilkenny and Cork (1941-’44) did before them is always bound to stir up debate. They were incredible achievements but one of the biggest differences with Limerick’s quest is the volume of games; Kilkenny played four games in 2009 to win the All-Ireland; Limerick had to play four extremely tough games this summer just to reach the Munster final.

Cork played 14 games to win their four-in-a-row (excluding the 1941 re-fixture against Tipperary). Sunday will be Limerick’s 14th game in the last two seasons. During Kilkenny’s four-in-a-row, they played 18 games. Sunday will be Limerick’s 23rd game along the same route.

Every game Limerick played this year was like an All-Ireland final for the opposition. Cork and Kilkenny had to deal with those challenges too when they were going for the four-in-a-row but the terrain was vastly different.

Despite Galway’s arrival into Leinster for the first time in 2009, Kilkenny were certain to win Leinster in those years. When they were gobbling up Leinster titles during that period, Kilkenny really only had to peak for two games during a five-week period between early August to early September.

The numbers told as much. During Kilkenny’s four-in-a-row, they won their eight games in Leinster by an aggregate margin of 98 points.

However, in the last two seasons alone, Limerick have played ten games in Munster. Outside of an 11-point win against Cork and an eight-point win against Tipperary last year, Limerick won those other five games (they drew with Clare in the round robin last year, lost to Clare and drew with Tipp this year) by an aggregate margin of just nine points.

Whereas the standard has been high in Munster in recent seasons, Kilkenny did what they wanted in Leinster back in the late 2000s. On the other hand, the standard in the province didn’t really matter because Kilkenny were that good.

That Kilkenny four-in-a-row side were deemed to be the greatest ever, so great that everyone doubted if we would ever see their like again, especially in our lifetime. Now, all of a sudden, they have a legitimate challenger, an opponent already close to standing as their peers, with the potential to possibly even stride past that side of Kilkenny immortals.

Reid still shooting the lights out

When TJ Reid scored 0-12 against Clare two weeks ago to go top of the all-time championship scoring lists, wrestling the record back off Patrick Horgan once more, Reid took his championship total to a whopping 30-544. When that number is added to his total accumulated for Kilkenny in 142 league and championship games, along with 97 championship matches for Ballyhale, at county, Leinster and All-Ireland level, Reid’s total numbers across that spectrum are a mind-blowing 84-1,448. Wow.

With 2-66 scored to date in this championship, Reid has already surpassed what he totalled in last year’s championship (2-65), when he was the top scorer. Five points behind Galway’s Evan Niland, Reid is sure to be the top scorer again in 2023 by the end of Sunday’s game.

If he does, it will be Reid’s third time on top of the charts in the last five seasons. The rate at which Reid has been able to rack up such incredible numbers is off the charts. During Kilkenny’s game against Laois in last year’s round robin, Reid joined an exclusive club with Horgan, Joe Canning and Henry Shefflin by surpassing the 500 points mark.

However, Reid’s haul of 0-10 against Dublin in this year’s round robin in May saw him become the first player in the history of the game to pass 600 points in championship hurling.

Reid started this championship as fourth on the all-time list but he skipped over Henry Shefflin and Joe Canning in the space of one afternoon in April when Kilkenny beat Westmeath.

At this stage of his career, Reid is as much a creator and orchestrator and assists machine as a scorer from play. But the last few years have also seen him develop into one of the greatest placed-ball strikers ever.

Reid’s total from placed balls now is 8-430. Of that total, Reid has hit 0-390 from just frees, excluding penalities, ‘65s and sideline cuts.

His appetite and thirst for more means that there is no limit to where Reid could yet go, of how high his numbers could actually reach.

Nobody knows what the future may hold but if Horgan doesn’t catch Reid again, nobody else might do so for at least a decade or more. If ever.

Tony Kelly is now on 14-311 (353) from 56 games but those figures still leave him 281 points behind Reid. Aaron Gillane, with 14-243 (285) in 35 games, is 349 points back from the Ballyhale man.

All those number further underline Reid’s incredible record. And accentuate his brilliance.