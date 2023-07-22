Larry Ryan: Time we hyped up John Kiely

It’s hard to know if the survey was accurate or exhaustive, but word is reaching us that there hasn’t been a single sheep painted green in Limerick this year. There are reports of a singing teddy bear in Garryowen alright, and some decorated silage bales. But that’s entry-level stuff. It is quiet enough too in Kilkenny, by all accounts. Maybe hype is officially dead.

Of course, it is a fundamental part of the buildup to all sporting events now, a concern that there is not enough excitement. It has been said of the Women’s World Cup too, that there is not enough fanfare, not enough bunting. That the nation has not slowed sufficiently to a standstill. There is consensus that the All-Ireland hurling final has just crept up on us, that you’d hardly know it was on. But then you hardly knew the Champions League final was on until it was nearly half-time.

It has probably something to do with our shortening news cycles and attention spans. It has definitely something to do with a great fondness for keeping the head down in the inter-county GAA fraternity.

Possibly the only event immune to this modern phenomenon is the Rugby World Cup, which seems to have been looming ominously for several years, and then will go on for nearly as long.

Otherwise, maybe we have become oblivious to hype. The opposite of hypersensitive. In reality, there has probably been as much said and written about this final as any other. Maybe more.

The GAA squeezing all their drama into a few short weeks is another factor. We've barely come down before being asked to lift it again. If you can get a few bob for a belt of an unbanded hurley, there might even be compensation for how they have disorientated us.

Or you could put all this down as yet another win for John Kiely. Remember John famously storming into a press gathering following the semi-final win in 2018 and warning: “There is no hype whatsoever.”

The whole county was to play the game and not the occasion. Five years on, he may just have got his way. Another triumph on top of his 12 wins in 12 finals.

Five years later he is still playing things down, chiefly his own contribution. When I interviewed him after that final in 2018, he said he was distinctly uncomfortable with any of the personal fanfare. He pointed out he was still a Sawdoctors line, a winner just once, unlike coaches such as Joe Schmidt and Stephen Kenny, lording it then at Dundalk, who were repeat achievers. That reminds us now of how fickle a world the gaffers inhabit.

Everything Kiely has done since has put him in the pantheon of greats by his own or any measure. But he’s still waging war on hype.

“I keep telling the boys, they would have done all of this without me, he said last week, “I’m not a vital cog in the wheel. Nor do I want to be. I shouldn’t be. In an effective organisation around this team, they should be able to cope without me being present at all.”

The modern GAA cult of the coach helps his cause. Our fascination with the mysterious genius of Paul Kinnerk takes some of the spotlight. Yet everything we see in Limerick and everything we know about drive and focus and consistency says an awful lot about the man at the top.

Taking trust on its merits

Maybe it's just hard to get worked up about trifling cups and trophies when the most prestigious title of the year has already been handed out. The Most Trusted Man in Ireland. You'd swap Liam or Sam and definitely Tailteann for that one.

Okay, this ultimate accolade was awarded by the winner’s own agent, which might require the application of an asterisk. But it’s still Ryan Tubridy’s crown to lose.

On the Second Captains podcast, they sifted through heirs to the throne, in case events of the last few weeks have done anything to shake Ryan’s credentials in the trust business.

Marty Whelan came to mind, naturally. The quintessential solid citizen. Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McFerry was arguably an even worthier selection. While the nomination of Jarlath Burns suggests the GAA has chosen wisely for its next Uachtarán.

But trusted as the Second Captains lads themselves would be as arbiters of this kind of thing, I feel the obvious candidate was overlooked. And that the answer to this question is the same as it is to so many questions. It is, of course, John Giles.

Let’s take the evidence on its merits. First of all, you would certainly trust Gilesy with the ball, even in the dangerous areas we used to be so fearful of. If we had many Gilesys, we would never have had to launch it aimlessly, as a nation. There would always be someone making himself available, trusting everyone around him. We might even have learned to trust ourselves.

Beyond that, we trust Gilesy’s judgment, implicitly, of a player. Even if he may not know much about the lad. Even if hasn’t spent many hours dissecting the lad’s stats, we will give Gilesy 20 minutes and take his verdict as read.

Okay, if you were an opponent taking receipt of a hospital ball, you may not always have trusted Gilesy, coming up behind you. But that’s all in the past.

What’s mostly forgotten too is that when John Giles ran into some financial trouble back in the 70s, when a pension business he was involved in got ripped off, he made sure that everyone else got paid back, even if he didn't himself.

So I think we have our man here. A unique man maybe in Official Ireland. And there is irony in our findings, in so far as RTÉ moved Heaven and earth and money into various accounts to retain the services of one trust icon, while hurrying another one out the door.

Fortune didn't favour the brave

Just because we are a bit tired of hearing Irish teams being described as battling and brave on the biggest stages, it would be terribly unfair to deny the women's soccer team the right to be called battling and brave on their biggest ever stage.

They arguably didn't get due credit for the honesty of their efforts against Australia, just because we have seen that performance in World Cups a few times before, from Irish teams.

Beforehand we'd certainly have taken a late lottery of a half dozen balls into the mixer at just 1-0 down. That we didn't sneak the 1-1 win we've so often managed brought frustration. But it would be scoreboard journalism to let that judge the performance.

No doubt it's a deep-rooted national condition, the way we are often set free by the opposition scoring a goal. The great Ciara Grant recalled, in these pages, it happening many times in the Ireland teams she played on.

If we come up short again next Wednesday, no doubt the conversation will move on from inspiring the next generation to familiar introspection about our playing style and reluctance to release the handbrake. And it will be another important landmark for equality, that existential crisis.

In Amber Barrett, we already have a readymade candidate as our next Wes or Andy Reid.