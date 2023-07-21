John Riordan: Why Croke Park moment was an American dream for New York's GAA families

It was a chance reunion at a Bronx playground 25 years ago that set the Slattery family on their way to Croke Park last Sunday.

Less about luck and more about planning was the reason the sons of the Mathers and the Corridans were brought together on a patch of grass in Queens for their first taste of Gaelic football in 2004.

Paudie Mulvihill took the game with him from Kerry to New York in 1993. A decade later, he was starting a family of GAA Americans in Yonkers. He had left Ballydonoghue and he married a Ballylongford woman.

Their son Chris is an All-Ireland winner now. So is Shane Slattery. And two of the boys who were part of the start of Shannon Gaels in 2004, Conor Mathers and Danny Corridan, led a panel of homegrown New York players up the steps last weekend as All-Ireland Junior football champions for an unforgettable footnote to a historic season.

This level of football may not move the metre significantly in the grand scheme of the GAA but it moved the hearts of hardened Irish-American men, producing so many tears in the stands from where they watched a spirited comeback that more than made up for a reversal of this result a year ago.

None of these fathers ever imagined this would be possible when they left Ireland or, in the case of Roger Slattery, grew up as the son of immigrants in the Castle Hill neighbourhood of The Bronx. His parents could never have dreamed up a scenario like this when they gave up hope in rural Tipperary and rural Clare. Nor could Roger.

When he was a child, Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle were the heroes for the Irish and Italian immigrants he was surrounded by. The New York Yankees were the start and end of every Bronx day but he was immersed in imported stories about the mysterious greatness of John Doyle and Jimmy Doyle.

“That was the conversation anytime around the table when my father and his brothers and cousins were around.”

His first All-Ireland final in the flesh was 1978. He had spent that decade playing hurling in Gaelic Park and listening to Mícheál Ó hEithir with the elders.

By the time Ciaran and Shane were born, Jimmy Ryan’s bar was screening games from home and his sons were now even more immersed than he was. They inherited his love for Tipperary during a golden patch for the county and for the game.

But their father had backed away from the GAA a little bit when college graduation took him to New England. After the move back to the Bronx, an old familiar face from the 70s, Mike Sullivan, spotted Roger and his sons at a playground. Did he remember him? And those halcyon days, winning games, drinking beers and trying to impress the women of Gaelic Park?

Come back to St Raymond's, urged Mike. Bring your boys along, let’s get the next generation involved.

Shane stuck close to his older brother, followed him around and developed his game. He made his intermediate championship debut drafting up to New York’s Mayo club as a 15-year-old and never looked back.

“The friends they've met over the years, it has been incredible," Roger told me. "All the Irish players that have come across to play for Raymond's, they're still in touch with them.”

When he was 10, Shane Slattery and a couple dozen of his fellow New Yorkers took a GAA pilgrimage to Limavady. Oisin Hassan’s family hosted Shane and fast forward almost 15 years and there was Oisin on Sunday to support Derry and also, by complete happenstance, enjoy the success of a blast from the past.

To hear Roger emotionally recap his experience as a proud Irish-American football father helped me discard any confusion about what this all means. Was it more important than the win over Leitrim? Does it matter?

“I walked in with two other fathers, Connie Molloy and Marty Boyle,” he told me during the week. “It was absolutely unbelievable. We were walking into hallowed ground. We're going through the turnstiles with complimentary tickets. I'm the father of one of the players!

“You get a programme and there's Shane Slattery listed at 13, starting corner forward. You can't explain that feeling. And then inside, on the big screen, the starting line-up is up there and it's '13 - Shane Slattery - St Raymond's'.

“The flags, the red, white and blue flag up there alongside the black and amber of Kilkenny and the green and gold of Kerry and the red and white of Derry. Just seeing all of that was unreal. And then they won the game…”

Collie Mathers moved here from Armagh in 1997. GAA was how he was brought up and he wanted to share it with his sons. Tiernan was ineligible on Sunday because of his senior involvement but co-captain Conor, 25, and Páidi, 21, did the family proud.

“It makes it all worthwhile and it’s something to build on. With Galway and Mayo coming here the next two years, it will be difficult. This keeps everyone encouraged that there's success at the end of the road, keeps the younger ones involved.”

Collie watched the game a few seats away from an old friend and ally, now GAA President Larry McCarthy. He saw what the win meant to him, arguably the most meaningful final of his tenure and one that arrived pretty perfectly during his last summer.

Collie had started Shannon Gaels with others in Sunnyside Gardens in 2004 as a dedicated outlet for young people to enjoy the GAA, all about experiencing that camaraderie first and foremost. Conor led the way and his timid younger brother Tiernan waited until they got home to show his older brother what he should have done in training.

“One followed the other and there have been times where five of my sons were on the same field. Last year four Mathers played for New York.” Mathers was involved in 2019 when he and fellow Armagh man Johnny McGeeney guided the younger homegrown New York team to a World Games title in Croke Park. And it was Mathers who nudged McGeeney into the senior job.

"That was the stepping stone for this."

The New York manager is massively popular with all of these proud dads.

“The work they have put in since last November, it's massive,” says Paudie Mulvihill.

His son Chris was a high impact sub in both the semi-final and the final and all of in spite of the sad loss of Paudie’s mother Teresa the Wednesday before in Lisselton. He took a trip to and from Kerry on Saturday for the funeral and then saw his father again at the sideline to enjoy the success and take photos.

“I've been in the GAA all my life, Ballydonoghue and Kerry in New York. It's always been there. It's about your community.”

They stuck around to watch another nailbiter in the senior semi-final, enjoyed a few celebratory pints and then let the young fellas off to enjoy a well earned Coppers night.

Back home on McLean Avenue on Monday night, a good old school homecoming with a flatbed truck gave the heroes the celebration they deserved.

“What was really beautiful about it was that there were a lot of families down there,” says Slattery. “Young kids taking pictures with the boys and the cup. It was really good to see all the young kids around the place. The next generation.” No one will ever be able to take Sunday out of his heart, he said.

“Seeing them walk up the steps, take that cup... His other grandfather is from Kerry so his heroes as a young lad were the Gooch and Eoin Kelly and now here he was up there lifting a trophy in the same place where they stood for their counties.

“I wasn't the only one crying. There were a couple of tough men in the crowd and there were tears coming down everywhere. He came over to the side and gave me a hug, I'll never forget it. If my father was able to see this, his grandfather's immigrant eyes… it would have been the high point of his life."