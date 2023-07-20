Tommy Martin: How is the Commonwealth Games still a thing? 

The eyes of the world may be on Australia thanks to the Women’s World Cup but the Aussies’ enthusiasm for hosting major events appears to have waned. The decision by the state of Victoria to pull out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to spiralling costs has hardly distracted from World Cup excitement but does pose two distinct questions: just how much public dough should be coughed up on sporting events; and how on earth is the Commonwealth Games still a thing?

The latter point is triggering for those of us who had ‘the channels’ back in the day. Pre-satellite television, having access to BBC television brought with it many advantages. Thanks to the strange wonders of the TV deflector system, we got to enjoy Match of the Day, Attenborough, various Dimblebys and, of course, Felicity Kendall (if you know, you know).

On the flipside, you were also exposed to the worst excesses of British patriotic flummery. In this category came the Last Night of the Proms and regular ceremonies that involved the Queen riding on a horse while wearing a silly hat.

It was in this spirit that the Commonwealth Games of 1986 was thrust into my childhood in-tray, at an age when the quality threshold for sport on television was low. If not quite the proverbial two flies fighting on a wall, you’d watch pretty much anything. Coverage of the Irish Squash Open on Sports Stadium? Hell yeah! Ski Sunday? Bombs away! Sheepdog trials? Good boy!

So, I recall watching the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh with lashings of enthusiasm, whipped up by the Beeb’s jingoistic promptings. I should have realised something was up because my father rolled his eyes in the same way he would whenever John Motson insisted on mentioning that a certain footballer was an England international for no particular reason. But this was running, jumping and throwing things on TV – what did it matter that it was also a bizarre post-imperial hangover, a legacy of colonial avarice and exploitation dressed up as a sporting festival?

Such was my juvenile ignorance that it escaped my attention that 32 of the 59 eligible countries boycotted the 1986 Games. Mostly African, Asian and Caribbean nations, they were protesting against the Thatcher government’s refusal to break sporting links with apartheid South Africa. This had the effect of making the Games a largely white enterprise – indeed, all the gold medals were won by Australia, New Zealand, Canada or the British nations.

Even such a microcosmic summation of the Games’ grim origins could not distract from my viewing pleasure, ably guided by BBC big guns like David Coleman, Des Lynam and Harry Carpenter. I can vividly recall a thrilling finish to the men’s 800 metres, when England’s Steve Cram held off Peter Elliott and Scotland’s Tom McKean to win gold. A slip of a lass called Liz Lynch won the women’s 10,000 metres – later, as Liz McColgan she’d win gold in the 1991 World Championships. A young Lennox Lewis took the heavyweight boxing title for Canada.

It would take some time and a lot more eye-rolling by my father to realise that I was effectively being sportswashed, long before that was even a word. Thanks to my boyish enthusiasm, I was being hawked the notion that the legacy of the British Empire was as a sort of happy family playing together in the spirit of jollity and fair play. That I was living in a former colony now resolutely opposed to joining in the Commonwealth party made the wheeze all the more daring.

Of course, questions about whether the Commonwealth Games should be ‘a thing’ at all only escalated in the decades since and appeared to come to a head this week.

According to Daniel Andrews, premier of the state of Victoria, cost estimates had shown that the original $2.6 billion bill for the 2026 event had blown up to $7 billion. Andrews said that the state could not justify such a spend and would instead invest the budget in municipal sporting facilities and social and affordable housing.

“We are simply not going to invest that sort of money and have to take it from key service delivery, from other parts of government, in order to deliver a 12-day sporting event,” Andrews said, summing up the perennial dilemma for those in charge of public spending.

The decision has been predictably used as a party-political football in Australia with opponents of Victoria’s ruling Labour Party declaring the whole thing an embarrassment. But given the eye-watering costs involved in even the initial plans, it seems like the Victorians have gotten out of jail in a style Ned Kelly would have been proud of.

Their thrift, you would imagine, should mark the first death knells for an event originally called the British Empire Games. If you were to be cruel, you could stitch this week’s news into the broader narrative of Brexit Britain’s decline, as if even the most agreeable former colonies want to dissolve the old ties.

Having said that, the Commonwealth itself appears to still have legs as a sort of Anglophone talking shop, with Togo and Gabon two recent joinees, citing diplomatic and economic benefits. The Canadians are too polite to leave and the Australians too confused. The question of whether all that justifies the expense of a quadrennial sporting jamboree appears to have been answered by the Aussies this week.