Eimear Ryan: Each All-Ireland final is stuffed full of the finals that preceded it

It is a truth universally acknowledged that every household is in possession of a tote bag full of tote bags, most likely hung on a coat hook in the hallway. The outermost tote is usually a sturdy canvas article, but inside is a tangle of cotton shoulder-bags procured from various places: Penneys, bookshops, promotional totes for magazines/podcasts/bands. We keep collecting tote bags because the tote bag of totes can never be filled: there is always room for more.

All-Ireland finals are like the tote bag of totes. This Sunday, we will be watching this year’s final but we also carry within us every other final we have ever watched on TV or attended in person since childhood: layer upon layer of elation, disappointment, thrills, spills, memory and experience. Each All-Ireland final is stuffed full of the finals that preceded it, like a delicious ravioli. And – at the risk of belabouring the tote metaphor – we have baggage too, often to do with the fortunes of our own county. The good years, the bad years, and the indifferent ones. (Tipp, as it happened, managed to encompass all three in 2023, much like an Irish summer showcasing the weather of multiple seasons.) If you don’t have the good luck to hail from the modern hurling empires of Limerick or Kilkenny, this Sunday is perfect opportunity to sit back, relax, grab the popcorn and watch the two juggernauts slug it out. Barbenheimer, eat your heart out.

On the other hand, there’s a temptation to portray the current state of hurling as stagnant. Kilkenny won Leinster for the fourth time on the trot; Limerick won their fifth consecutive Munster title. Same provincial final pairings as last year. Same All-Ireland semi-final pairings. Same finalists. Though there were numerous junctures when it might have been otherwise, we seem to be following a familiar script. If that trend holds firm, are we looking at Limerick achieving four-in-a-row on Sunday?

Limerick’s persistence and determination, in a year when commentators have been seizing on any perceived vulnerability to declare the end of an era, has been impressive. It’s not easy being That Team, the one that everyone is scrutinising to see when and how they’ll falter. Kilkenny know the feeling. There are only about a half-dozen Kilkenny players remaining from their last victorious All-Ireland panel, but the cultural memory of dominance persists. The cats know only too well that heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Were I a betting woman, I’d be tipping Kilkenny in this remake of the 2022 final. Their balance of freshness and experience this year feels right. Plus, they are getting the breaks. This is important, narratively and psychologically. Between the heroics of Cillian Buckley and Eoin Murphy, Kilkenny have had two of the most spectacular turning points in the championship this year – the type of feats that confirm that the momentum is truly with a team.

It’s these gleaming instances that drive the engine of the hurling championship, that give it its irresistible pull. Here are five times the 2023 hurling championship has turned on a dime:

Clare break Limerick’s streak

We talk a lot about Munster being the group of death; how, after somehow clawing their way out of the round-robin, Munster teams are exhausted, the walking wounded, and never quite live up to expectations in the All-Ireland series. There’s just one problem with this theory: Limerick, who, up until April of this year, had remained unbeaten in Munster for eleven matches. It felt right that it was Clare, arguably the Munster team who have tested Limerick the most in recent years, who finally ended their streak. That Clare did this just a week after a ferocious wobble against Tipp, leaking five goals, is testament to their mettle.

Westmeath claim Wexford’s scalp

The first major plot twist of the championship. With two home fixtures in the round robin remaining, Wexford needed to beat both Westmeath and Kilkenny to secure a place in the All-Ireland series. They reckoned without Westmeath’s ferocity, who hammered away at a 17-point half-time deficit to win by a point, with two goals each from Niall O’Brien and substitute Niall Mitchell the deciding factors.

The result gave Wexford enough of a fright to beat Kilkenny the following week in a thrilling goalfest of a game, in which nine green flags were raised. It wasn’t enough to rescue Wexford’s season or extend Darragh Egan’s managerial tenure. While his two years in charge were certainly uneven, Wexford beat Kilkenny twice in round-robin championship during his term, and in terms of confidence-building, that’s not nothing. Westmeath, meanwhile, couldn’t sustain their momentum in their final fixture against Antrim, and will play in Joe McDonagh next year – a frustrating end to a season in which they proved themselves a force to be reckoned with.

Cillian Buckley clinches it

Galway, you would say, had done enough. Two points up, and five minutes of added time elapsed in the Leinster final. A scrimmage in the Galway backline, fumbling, visible exhaustion. Padraic Mannion has no hurley and connects beautifully with his boot. Cillian Buckley is on his own at the edge of the D. You know the rest.

In watching back this goal, I love Buckley’s body language. Some players, when gifted such an opportunity, become over-excited and panicky (we’ve all been there), but from the moment he receives the ball, Buckley looks like a man who knows he’s going to bury it.

Mike Casey’s hallowed hurley

Of all the counties ruing their luck this year, Galway are up there. They’d started strongly in the All-Ireland semi-final, weathering an early Limerick goal. Kevin Cooney’s bounced pass was picked cleanly by Cathal Mannion before striking as good a goal as you’ll see anywhere. They applied pressure and they got rewards, eking out a six-point lead at one stage. In the 30th minute, Brian Concannon pulled on a ball in the square, Nickie Quaid off his line. A goal, surely. Nope – the ball rebounded off Mike Casey’s bas as he made himself as big as possible, last man back. What a save, said Brendan Cummins on co-commentary. Not too sure how much he knew about it. As Cummins knows only too well, that doesn’t really matter.

Eoin Murphy’s cat-like reflexes

One can’t say enough about this god-tier save. Peter Duggan’s snapped shot in the 72nd minute of the All-Ireland semi-final was powerful and well-placed. There were several players in Murphy’s sightline. It’s like he felt where the ball was rather than seeing it. You need to watch it in slow-mo to even comprehend what’s happening: the jump, the one-handed flick, the deflection off the crossbar, the collapse in a heap. No fluke. You only get this good after racking up Malcolm Gladwell’s 10,000 hours of practice.

It’s hard to think of a more significant intervention by a keeper in recent years – or one more thrilling to watch. The only comparable example that comes to mind is Nickie Quaid’s beautiful outstretched flick on Seamie Harnedy in the 2018 semi-final (also in the 72nd minute, incidentally. These lads don’t drop their focus for even a second until they’re out the gap). That delicate save kept the game level and sent it to extra-time – which Limerick won by four, ushering in their half-decade of dominance.