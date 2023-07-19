Ireland a stress magnet when it comes to World Cups

Encouraging women to become the storm rather than be engulfed by one has shown to be prophetic words from Vera Pauw in the run-up to the World Cup.

A friendly against France designed to act as a farewell for the squad's trip Down Under to meet co-hosts Australia was completely overhshadowed by allegations of excessive behaviour and weight shaming stemming from her year in charge of Houston Dash.

Any notion of controversy receding upon landing in Oz vanished when a routine training match floated as a light workout descended into the Battle of Brisbane.

Unscheduled press briefings, x-rated footage under lock and key, recriminations, along with the interpretation of what a protective boot constituted all featured during a lively start to Ireland's build-up to Thursday's blockbuster occasion at Stadium Australia.

Your correspondent has been on the ground doing his utmost to keep up, keep awake and keep ahead in the context of struggling to shake off jetlag from three flights spanning 20 hours in the air.

Here's the day-by-day account of proceedings – bearing in mind the challenges posed by updating in a time zone nine hours ahead of Ireland. An anatomy of a nation incapable of breezing into a World Cup stress-free.

FRIDAY

Touchdown in Brisbane is greeted with upbeat news. Ireland's final workout is accessible to the media, brokered by our appointed conduit based upon certain Chatham House rules applying.

Reluctance had come from the Colombians, fearful of tactical secrets being ventilated for the opener in 11 days' time against South Korea. Pauw openly welcomed the travelling pack beyond the covered fences of Meakin Park for the 8pm kick off.

All changed upon arrival. Nelson Abadía was unflinching and the Colombian coach was supported by FIFA personnel on the ground. Irish cameramen were blocked from filming the South American bus entering the venue. A last-minute plea is ignored. Only a batch of local Queensland schoolchildren will be privy to the uncapped match. Media, sent back the half hour journey central Brisbane, will be updated later.

Nobody expected what was to follow, the abandonment after just 20 minutes due to 'overphysical' Colombia confirmed in a short FAI statement. Denise O'Sullivan is hospitalised but Pauw is not for speaking when the media dash to the team hotel. The wait 'til next morning was worth it.

SATURDAY

Footage of the 20-minute blitz remains elusive but overnight Colombian centre-back Daniela Caracas injects a sinister twist by mocking Ireland for acting like 'girls' from a 'little foul'.

10am and the press corps return to the South Bank for a hastily scheduled brief briefing. Pauw cannot even guarantee Ireland's creative spark will be kept around for the tournament. Three days remain for FIFA to approve changes to the 23 on injury grounds. O'Sullivan inhabits that category, despite no fracture diagnosed from the scan. Pauw expresses shock at the Colombian antics, the severity of which she's never experienced across her 47 years in football. Denise was in "awful pain" and the first 48 hours of recovery will determine her World Cup fate.

The few media who post photographs of the injured part sporting a protective boot are requested by the FAI to delete the social media post. A crutch she's seen earlier leaning on is dispensed with. An eight-second clip of Denise from the waist up, akin to a hostage video, is released by the association. She thanks support and ends with both thumps up.

SUNDAY

No media today, yet the appearance of the tasty tackle in question on social media will do. How, why and where it came from nobody knows, as Pauw indicated neither manager were inclined to air it, but the direction is certainly South American. Grainy footage doesn't do the nastiness of the challenge justice. Colombia's Lorena Bedoya is outed as the culprit for the over-the-ball 'tackle', yet the general reaction at home and abroad is underwhelming. Naughty conduct but sufficient to prompt a walk-off? Hardly.

Pleas for the FAI to at least provide the media with the footage for context of the overall 'atmosphere' are rebuked. Nothing is forthcoming as the desire for Thursday to become the focus is the priority.

An unflattering description of the Colombians, purported to be from Ruesha Littlejohn, that appeared online but were deleted, underscore why this story isn't going away. We'll be seeing the Glaswegian on Monday morning.

MONDAY

Back at squad base for 10.30am, the sight of O'Sullivan strolling around the hotel unaided colours the mood. Littlejohn is just relieved to have her midfield teammate likely available for Australia, insistent Ireland play tough but fair. A smile accompanies her denial of trash-talking the Colombians but her bruised knee testifies to the battering she was subjected to – as the victim before O'Sullivan, which triggered the first of two bookings.

Amber Barrett, never one to allow her words betray her true feelings, believes the outrage against the Colombians would be pronounced had people seen the full footage. Who ye telling, girl?

Ireland were already a major pre-tournament story due to Pauw's American past but the South American shemozzle has swelled media interest, as BBC arrive in Brisbane to join Sky Sports News in covering the beat.

The latter report from Meakin Park pitchside O'Sullivan's involvement, albeit restricted, in the 5pm training session.

TUESDAY

Dust settles on Colombiagate and the media fly on to Sydney, soon to be followed by the squad on the eve of Thursday's opener.

'Rough and Ready' screams the back-page headline on the Sydney Morning Herald; the Matildas squad seemingly poised to fight fire with fire against an Ireland side known for its physicality.

Like the Pauw accusations, this episode will follow Ireland during the tournament.

As will some of the unanswered questions such as who exactly halted the match and why the footage wasn't publicised.

Conflicting explanations on both fronts caused confusion but thankfully this saga didn't result in Ireland losing this Cork powerhouse for the greatest football spectacle of the year.

E: john.fallon@examiner.ie