Colin Sheridan: Here's to the start of something wonderful, Rhasidat Adeleke

If all goes according to plan, this Friday night Rhasidat Adeleke from Tallaght will make her Diamond League debut over four hundred cruel metres at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

Beside her on the blocks will be Britton Wilson, her NCAA rival, who she beat into second at last months collegiate finals over the same distance, and the imperious Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, arguably one of the greatest track athletes - male or female - of all time.

Adeleke only started running the 400 metres last Autumn - reluctantly - after promising her coach Edrick Floreal she never, ever would.

“It’s too long”, she told ESPN, understandably breathless after beating Wilson at her home track in Texas four weeks ago, “and the workouts are brutal”.

That night she became the first Irish athlete to win an NCAA sprint title, and did so looking like an athlete who was born to run the 400m, a distance regarded by many as the most brutal track event, as it requires all energy systems combined with solid technique coming out of the blocks from the starting gun, proper running mechanics, strategic nous, smart race tactics and the right mindset to withstand the mental torture of mind versus body.

If you walk, or even run the odd time, head to your nearest track and run one single lap flat out. Time yourself. Compare it to Adeleke’s personal best of 49.20 seconds. Go home after, and cry.

Whether Adeleke runs in Monaco or not, whether she wins (unlikely, due to both her scheduling and the presence of McLaughlin-Levrone) or places is largely inconsequential to her future career. The Texas Aggies star’s training is so bespoke that her season peaks will have been defined long in advance - first would have been the NCAA which she absolutely crushed, next, undoubtedly, will be the World Championships in Budapest five weeks from now.

But the very sight of Adeleke’s name on the entry sheet for Monaco alone signals something profoundly exciting for Adeleke and athletics in this country. She is an elite athlete, running elite times, in a box-office track event a year out from an Olympic Games which is happening on our doorstep in Paris. She is 20 years old and has already run one of the twenty fastest times in the history of the 400 metres. All time.

If she hung up the spikes tomorrow she will have achieved more than most of us will in five lifetimes of trying. On Sunday she confirmed she will turn professional, mega shoe deals and life-changing endorsements beckon. If she were American, you wouldn’t rule out a cover of Sports Illustrated.

To the sport, she is that precious, beautiful thing; young, marketable, and utterly brilliant. To the rest of us, she’s almost been a ghost, eschewing attention, growing in the relative privacy of the American college system. In each interview, she comes across equal parts humble and fully aware of her alien talent. She says she only listens to two people when it comes to running - God and her coach.

Watching her uncoil as she runs the opening hundred metres of any race is a joyous thing. Standing six feet tall, she dwarfs many of the women she competes against, and while it may be advantageous to her in the closing strides, her height demands more of her than her smaller rivals reacting to the starter's pistol.

We’ve had sprinters before, but they’ve never ever done what Adeleke is doing to opponents. That she finds herself entering the colosseum against a generational talent like McLaughlin-Levorane may be considered her bad luck, but you sense when you hear the Tallaght native speak she takes her opponents as she finds them, and that it's not them she’s competing against, but herself.

The demands on her time and body and soul are set to grow exponentially. Three years ago she was a kid at school in Terenure. Now, she stands on the precipice of something great. In Sonia O’Sullivan’s pomp, diamond league meetings were a staple of our sporting diet.

You’d finish whatever you were doing early to watch her. We learned her tells and facial tics. We knew her opponents and viewed many of them as bond villains. The unintended consequence of watching O’Sullivan race was you unintentionally watched much more other athletics as a result. Races either side of hers.

It was a happy accident, as you regularly saw great things happen, often on a rain-drenched track Lausanne.

Adeleke will have that power, too. She already has. If she fulfills even half her potential in the coming five years she will draw you to your television and have you screaming at the screen for 50 seconds.

You will know when and where she’s running and you'll grow to hate her opponents. You’ll understand which lane is her fastest. You’ll learn her tells and facial tics. There will be no moral victories or decent showings. No fastest loser qualifications or semi-final exits. Adeleke is the real deal. The cat's pyjamas. Your kids will want to run like her and, the next time you pass a track, you might just hop the fence and sprint a lap yourself.

Here’s to the start of something wonderful. Enjoy.

Rory is the anti-Tiger

Rory McIlroy is arguably the most frustrating sports star to love, and the most impossible one to hate.

Beginning yesterday's final round of the Scottish Open one stroke clear, it would’ve been polite of him to assert himself over a field of golfers, almost all of whom were distracted by the thoughts of next week's Open Championship at Hoylake, and quietly do his business.

Peak Tiger would’ve had it wrapped up by the eighth.

But, if we have come to know anything, it's Rory is not Tiger, he is the anti-Tiger. His front nine yesterday was more Cecil Ewing than Major winning form. His body language was worse than his iron play. His face betrayed a man at war with his mind. At the turn he found himself a shot behind local hero Bob McIntyre.

Typically, if you can say anything is typical about McIlroy, when he’s off, he’s off. Yesterday, however, he dug deeper than he’s had to in a long time. His two-iron approach to the last to eleven feet was one of the best golf shots on tour all year, especially under the circumstances.

You’d swear by the way he rolled in the subsequent eleven-foot birdie putt that he had been making them all day, when in fact he’d been anything but.

His critics will point out that “it’s only the Scottish Open”, and well they might, but the manner of victory yesterday will undoubtedly elevate that win to one of the most important and enjoyable of McIlroy's illustrious career.

Enjoyment half the battle?

If Colm O’Rourke is to be believed - and there’s no reason that he shouldn’t be - it appears he is impressing upon the Meath footballers he manages that enjoying the game - and their young lives - is just as important as winning. Maybe more so.

Will it catch on? How many players do you hear reflect upon their careers by saying, although they were successful, they weren’t enjoying it? That the fun which drew them to the game was sadly absent?

O’Rourke has earned the right to be wrong, given his stature in the game, but his Meath experiment may force others in similar positions to rearrange their priorities when exerting such control over the lives of young athletes.

Alli interview should be seen by all

The bravery of Everton footballer Dele Alli showed in telling his true life story to Gary Neville was a cold, hard reminder that none of us have any clue what is going on in the lives of the sports people we watch, play with or write about.

You’d hope when schools reopen in late August that teachers and coaches might skip a strength and conditioning session, and show the interview in full to their students instead.

The potential benefits might long outlast the extra reps.