John Riordan: closure of sports department a sad sign of the Times

Once again, I am part of the problem. I’m always happy to admit that. If you see any crocodile tears in the next few paragraphs, feel free to roll your eyes.

On Monday, the New York Times newspaper announced the impending dissolution of its revered sports department after a contentious weekend meeting with staff forced the hand of the publishers. The owners were urged to clarify the role of the elephant near their newsroom, a sports outlet and stablemate called The Athletic, and so that is what they did.

Eighteen months ago, The Times purchased the aggressively assembled and strictly online sports publication for $550 million, adding a popular and dynamic outlet which boasts over 400 journalists, many of whom were probably poached from your favourite newspapers on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Athletic is that ideal combination of hyperlocal and wide ranging, with more than 200 professional sports teams in their scope, churning out 150 articles every day without sacrificing journalistic integrity. Deeply reported on a quality interface.

As they trampled through the lengthening overgrowth bogging down our beloved legacy outlets, it was a stated goal of theirs to crush the traditional competition. The only option on the table for a behemoth like the New York Times was to acquire rather than acquiesce.

A few months after the deal was completed, I noticed The Athletic had taken their annual subscription out of my bank account. This was an outrage! How come the merger hadn’t also merged by subscriptions?

Of course, I was naive enough to think that a corporate entity I felt a residential affinity with would return my version of my best interests to my heart.

The Times has enjoyed record revenues through a canny combination of flexible subscriptions, groundbreaking content and the siege mentality endured by New York City and like-minded locales during the (first) Trump era and the ensuing pandemic. Our newspaper would see us through, we convinced ourselves, and we’ll keep paying the relatively inexpensive monthly fee for the seeming privilege of sanity.

Of course, they have made many missteps along the way and they haven’t always been groundbreaking. That latter fact is particularly true of their historically robust sports section. So when The Athletic began to make inroads on their major strength, all-encompassing coverage and deep, long, essential reads that create real change, the natural move was to buy before the price increased and begin the tricky process of folding their strengths in.

After a rocky start, the subscription model is working as well as it can. Publications with enough resources to play the long game and enough of a niche to draw in impatient and curious clicks have ground us down. The arms race on the video side is particularly intriguing in the US; although for ‘intriguing’, read ‘expensive’. For a while, it was a rush to be the Netflix and second choice faced by consumers but many of us have been drawn into four and five monthly direct debits that stray between great value and dust-gathering.

In my desperate attempts to fill this page on a weekly basis, I often find myself double checking and citing stories in The Athletic, as recently as last week in fact. So it made sense to take them up on their introductory offer when I first coughed up three years ago. I renewed without thinking about it in 2021 and I was on track to renew again without thinking about it again. The problem was that the second renewal came a few months after the merger. I stupidly thought that the more expensive Times subscription would override my annual commitment to The Athletic.

I was technically wrong but I felt morally right so I called a human being and successfully pleaded my case.

I’m sure I wasn’t alone and that they happily reimbursed anyone who took the time to object. As is the way with these things, the more neglectful subscribers are fair game for some steady extra revenue. That’s where they get ya!

But those of us gamely trying to get a hold on our monthly outgoings probably ended up in a colourful user analytics presentation which tipped the scales in favour of handing the keys over to the new guys. I, a loyal Times subscriber since I moved here, wanted to consume its new sports vertical without also paying for it.

It’s difficult, therefore, to blame the bean counters for streamlining the process if the consumer is urging the same. Bracing for the outrage, the New York Times presented it as “an evolution in how we cover sports”.

It followed quickly on the heels of the LA Times own decision to reckon with the online elephants in our virtual rooms. Because the newspaper sold its own printing presses, daily deadlines changed and the sports section would now go to press without the results of the evenings, a tricky prospect for baseball fans who don’t stay up late or follow online. Not exactly a growing demographic.

And yet, the fury was widespread. Notably, New York Times writer David Waldstein, who is in London covering Wimbledon right now in what is probably his last major sports event, tweeted a foreboding "You ain't seen nothing yet".

The rest of an already tense newsroom received the jaw dropping email from editors on Monday morning, confirming their “plan to focus even more directly on distinctive, high-impact news and enterprise journalism about how sports intersect with money, power, culture, politics and society at large.” Cast off to the newbies at The Athletic would be coverage of games, players, teams and leagues. Their reporting will appear in print within the next month.

It’s hard to escape the fact that if you pump half a billion dollars into a now well-established and widely read group of journalists, you can probably start sending one less reporter to London for the Championships. And much more crucially for the bottom line, if there is already a highly capable individual covering almost 200 Yankee games or almost 100 Knicks games, then why double up on that effort?

That’s where it gets thorny and conspiratorial because the other undeniable motivation for the top brass is the fact that this new generation of chronically online journalists at The Athletic are not unionised, unlike most of the reporters and editors they have usurped. It’s important to note that nobody is being laid off, simply reassigned. But it's a kick in the teeth for the union organisers at the newspaper who had been making some recent gains and who cried foul in a statement which accused their bosses of quasi “union-busting”.

There was a time when the New York Times set the sporting agenda thanks to weightier reporting into NFL concussion, for example. And of course, beloved elements like its Sports of the Times column were essential reading even if the New York Post and Daily News fought much louder and more entertaining battles for sports fans on their respective back pages.

I came to the physical version of the New York Times sports section during the summer of 2008, the latter part of George Vecsey's three-decades grip over the Sports of The Times column, a legacy of writing started by John Kieran in 1927. After Vecsey stepped back in 2011, it was cited as a truly devastating end of an era which spoke to the larger demise of the print industry.

But the Times rallied and is flourishing. Whatever the motivation might be, The Athletic’s reporting appearing on the newsstand will keep those pages going.

It’s ironic that the soulsearching Stateside is hitting the fan the same week as the GAA is being hauled over the coals at Leinster House.

The Joint Committee for Media and Sports might be justified in their interrogations and there are hard luck stories at every turn. But if we have learned nothing from sports over the years, it is that the fan is a fickle friend and foe. Whether it’s a billion-dollar entity like Major League Baseball or a significantly more humble entity like GAA, the reliance on traditional broadcasting revenue is a looming dead end.

Taking matters into their own hands via MLBTV or GAAGO is a must. I’ll acknowledge the uniquely Irish thorniness of public funding on both sides of the transaction but bowing to pressure to reduce fees or reduce demands of broadcast partners just because a decreasing amount of people can’t access a good broadband signal is a bad business model.

The New York Times has a great thing where they offer free or ‘gift’ access to vital journalism. The GAA could offer free access to key intercounty championship games to all clubs whose counties are in action. Bring members together in a powerful community centric way and open up access at the source.

And the rest of us overseas, to whom this whole project was initially targeted, can keep paying the annual GAAGO fee. We don’t do anything else for the GAA so why not this?