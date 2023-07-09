PM O'Sullivan: Kilkenny deserved victory but Clare brought them to places they needed to visit

Croke Park, come the big music of All-Ireland semi-finals, tenses with expectation.

The place is full of noises, buskers outside, seagulls inside. You could even say hurling's penultimate weekend got dominated by a sequencing issue. Saturday precedes Sunday, same as June and July. An awful lot stands known by the time the business end swings round once more. Knowledge does funny things to expectation.

Limerick's imperious second-half showing in their semi-final? That push, shredding Galway, was delivered on Saturday evening. A deflationary factor landed, skidding hard. Limerick were so awesome when performance most counted that Croke Park's music shrank into diminuendo. Did the other semi-final possess much consequence other than as a sacrificial lamb-choosing exercise?

Sunday's game offered plenty of hope for an absorbing All-Ireland Final. Kilkenny deserved their three-point victory but Clare brought them to places they needed to visit before resumption with Limerick in a fortnight's time. 2023 will now form a diptych with 2022. The wax of the four-in-a-row story, one of the GAA's most glamorous topics, will be pressed hard, whatever the result.

TJ Reid arrived late to the parade, hurrying across the field to join his teammates, their march already halfway through. But Reid was swift to the contest's pitch. He became, as of the 22nd minute, the senior championship's highest ever scorer. The Ballyhale Shamrocks clubman had just slotted a sixth dead ball, nudging his side into a four-point lead at 0-11 to 0-7.

Reid ended up with a total of 0-12, with none of those efforts from play. But that superficial fact obscures a performance of rare quality and depth. He won a ball in his own full back line near the end of the first half, drawing a free and releasing serious pressure. Next minute, he was up the other end, converting another free.

Reid fronted up when the team's need turned greatest. He transfixingly cut over a sideline from under the Cusack Stand in the 61st minute, granting Kilkenny the oxygen of a two-point lead when Clare were bent on the throttling business. Six minutes earlier, pouncing on a defensive error, he had made a goal for clubmate Eoin Cody.

Never were such scores so valuable. Clare returned for the second half almost as a new team. They trailed by five points at the break, 0-15 to 0-10, a margin that did not flatter Kilkenny's first-half display. They could and should have been further ahead.

But Clare, hurling on the back foot for most of that initial stretch, were gutsy and never let the deficit extend beyond six points. A terrific 17th minute Èibhear Quilligan save from TJ Reid — who else? — proved crucial to staying competitive. Kilkenny were intent and crisp in the tackle, their hooking and blocking at a commendable level. One piece of tracking and covering by midfielder Conor Fogarty, culminating in a superb block of a Mark Rodgers shot at goal, should be used in coaching videos.

Clare returned not merely in a different mood but with a different structure. They had started by deploying Sèadna Morey as a seventh defender/sweeper, a gambit that necessitated Ian Galvin dropping to the bench. This emphasis made Richie Reid a free man in the opposition backline, ever a dubious decision. Tying up the younger Reid, rather than liberating his possession-gathering abilities, makes far more sense. Brian Lohan should have asked Kilkenny a ten-marker by deploying Tony Kelly as a false 11.

That doubloon dropped with Lohan at half-time. Morey came off, Galvin came on and his crew went with six defenders and six attackers. The switch jolted a sluggish combination into an electric passage of play. During the first 20 minutes after resumption, Clare outscored Kilkenny by 0-9 to 0-3. They were scintillating and they were superb.

This contest provided not just a result but still more a moral. The whole razzamatazz around sweeper systems found an audit. The bill for the opening 35 minutes of hurling ultimately meant Clare going home with hands hanging. Would they have won if Galvin had started? Logic replies in the affirmative.

What happened on the day? Well, TJ Reid did his magic thing, transmuting opposition error into gold in that 55th minute. Slipped a precise pass, Eoin Cody goaled with a ferocious drive.

Now back ahead by two points, Kilkenny found the means to construct that three-point victory, even after Shane O'Donnell scored a sublime goal on 63 minutes. If there was more drama to come, and there certainly was, the Clare power surge had returned to manageable dimensions.

TJ Reid franked his status as one of the all-time greats. So did Eoin Murphy. His status as perhaps the most naturally talented goalkeeper in the game's history got enhanced by a quite phenomenal save in the third minute of added time, denying Peter Duggan an equalising goal.

Tony Kelly did not augment his reputation. Mikey Butler, the proverbial pocket rocket, had much the best of their duel. Butler's searing runs into attack provided many highlights.

Yes, what comes after counts. This particular Sunday, with its sharply divided nature, its surging tumultuous second act, intimated that Sunday fortnight will not be any class of a procession. Kilkenny did not flinch when the Munster crescendo rose their way. They simply moved into a cool and coldly furious beat, hammering out a result.

Processions typically mean dreary music. Kilkenny's next day should muster the tempo of a reveal.