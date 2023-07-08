Tadhg Coakley: On being our sporting heroes, forever

On being the quiet girl

I was walking with my brother last Tuesday. We sheltered under big sycamore trees as a heavy shower passed over. We chatted about the RTÉ kerfuffle and Seamus Heaney’s letter to his US agent telling her she was charging too much money for his appearances, as reported by Fintan O’Toole.

The Bellaghy man wrote some beautiful poems about Gaelic football. I wonder would he have managed a sonnet about the Cork v Derry match last Sunday. Maybe more of a dirge. In fairness, the dummy and finish by Derry’s Conor Doherty was poetry in motion.

When we walked on, a wind let loose a scatter of water from the leaf canopy above us. And I was transported into the final scene of Claire Keegan’s Foster (portrayed beautifully in the film ‘An Cailín Ciúin’). I wasn’t reminded of the scene. I was right in it. I was the girl hugging the man who had shown her love for the first time in her life.

The line in the book is deceptively simple, as many of Claire’s sentences are. ‘At a point, which feels much later, a sudden gust blows through the trees and shakes big, fat raindrops over us.’ But that precise detail in that moment means that it stays with us afterwards.

Forever.

On being Teddy (I)

That’s what great artists can do. And that’s what great sportspeople can do, too.

I’ll never forget where I was when I got the message telling me of the untimely passing of Teddy McCarthy on the 6th of June. Never. It was of those 9/11, JFK, Anthony Foley moments. I couldn’t believe it. Not Teddy. Teddy can’t be gone. Then I got another message. And another. And another.

Then I was transported to the 16th of September 1990.

It’s the day of the All-Ireland Final – the Double Final, the Football one – and I’m in France. Sort of.

More specifically I’m sitting in a red mini metro. Ciara is gone for a walk. The car is parked facing out to the North Atlantic Ocean at the tip of Brittany. There’s a lighthouse in the distance. Closer by, waves are crashing on the rocks below and gulls are wheeling above.

I don’t see any of that. I’m shouting and roaring at the radio.

We’re on a fortnight’s holidays. Due to get marry next summer. We drove to the coast so I could listen to the match on the radio (she’s a kind woman). The mellifluous West Kerry tones of Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh are beaming across the ocean to me, all the way from Jones' Road, Dublin 3.

“Teddy rises, Teddy catches, Teddy passes.’ Meath are battling back to within two points, a dangerous lead. Then the referee blows it up after a mammoth nine seconds of extra time, God bless him.

I literally hit the roof. Screeching like a banshee as bemused French people walk past, waving fingers in circles at the side of their heads.

I’m not remembering this. I’m right back in the car again as Teddy raises himself off the mortal ground into Mount Olympus, the home of the gods. And by doing that, he raises us all. Teddy isn’t gone, he’s still inside us, whenever we need him.

Forever.

On being Teddy (II)

The ethnologist and academic James S. Vass Jr says that when fans go to a game, they do it to experience the phenomenon of ‘cheering for self’.

There are two transformations at the game. The first is that the person going to the event steps into the role of fan – all fans – and they all become homogeneous.

The second transformation is that the fan becomes the player – the star. ‘Players,’ writes Vass, ‘become a proxy for those who no longer play sport, cannot or never could. Players become representations for fans that identify with the team … and who share the credit for success and the agony of defeat.’ This transformation then allows them (and this is what fans want most of all) to ‘bask in the glory of the chosen team’s success’.

And because of the extreme moments of emotion we experience in sport, they are burned into our souls and we can bring them back into the now whenever we want.

Because of this, I’m not watching Teddy, I am Teddy, basking in his glory, his implacable will and in his supreme athleticism. I’m doing this right now, and you are, too. We’re all raising ourselves impossibly high to claim the eternal football and sliotar falling out of a blue summer sky.

Forever.

On being John McEnroe

Great to have Wimbledon on again. I’ve been watching it since I was ten, running down to Dromore Drive to hit a ball across a wall with a pal. Or up the Cork Road to my best friend, Aidan Power, to play tennis in his lovely big garden.

There’s something about the All England Club’s greens and whites and the post-imperial faded grandeur of the place. The neatness and formality that pre-Brexit exports like tennis, cricket and golf can still evoke.

No Serena and Roger this year, but in another way, they’re all over it. They will never leave our memories. We can conjure them up anytime we want. We can be them anytime we want. And like Teddy, those two immortals have no need for surnames.

But every July I usually back further. To revisit older gods.

In 1980, when I was 19, Björn Borg broke my heart. He beat my hero, John McEnroe, in the Wimbledon final. In the Times Literary Supplement, in 2107, Robert Douglas-Fairhurst described the match as a battle of opposites. Far be it from me to argue with such an eminent intellect, but that’s not the point. The point is that they were both genius bodies and minds, bestriding the world of sport.

It is the most compelling tennis match I’ve seen, including 2008 (Nadal-Federer) and 2019 (Djokovic-Federer).

Before the final the SW19 crowd booed McEnroe, which endeared him to me even more. The fourth set, with Borg leading 2 sets to 1, went to a tie-break. The game lasted 20 minutes with McEnroe saving five championship points to win 18–16, tying the match. It is the most amazing sporting act of resistance to an unstoppable object I have ever experienced. Borg won the final set to go into the history books as the greatest player of his era.

But after that tie-break I was always McEnroe’s. And every year when an underdog is hanging on, I’m John McEnroe again, reaffirming the sporting ecstasy I felt when I was 19. I hope I’ll be cheering on (being) Alcaraz against Djokovic in a tie-break this year.

And another player next year. And forever.

On being Katie, Courtney or Sinead

Three World Cups with Irish teams in the next few months. Wow.

I’m really enjoying the Under20 Rugby World Cup. Italy v South Africa was as enjoyable a game I’ve ever experienced. And Ireland v Fiji was so moving.

I’m really looking forward the Seniors Rugby World Cup in France. Can we really do it? Why not?

But the Women’s Football World Cup is the big one. Because women and girls are so marginalised and neglected in sport, it’s an ‘I Have a Dream’ moment.

It gives every girl and boy in the country a great opportunity to be Katie McCabe, Courtney Brosnan or Sinead Farrelly in 12 days’ time.

And forever.