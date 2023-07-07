John Riordan: Tide slowly turning on cultural differences Pauw rowed against

All of my first mornings back home in Cork start the same way. I take a stroll down to Blackrock Village, grab a coffee and take in that vista from the castle to the port and the northside.

It doesn’t get much more cliched than that, does it? Here he is now la, the returning Yank.

I’m beyond caring. I do what I have to do to shake off the chaos on the other side of the Atlantic. I spent Independence Day Tuesday on the train from Dublin to Cork, the final leg of a trip that stretched from a family wedding in Italy to meeting my new niece on the Lower Glanmire Road.

It doesn’t get much more prodigal son than that.

There was an extra shot of espresso in the Blackrock coffee to counteract too many Aperols and not enough jetlag recovery time and I sat for a while watching young rowers from the Cork Boat Club learn some basic techniques from their coach.

“Hands. Body. Square. Place. Go!” she instructed gently but firmly as the four novice athletes, two boys and two girls, rowed in unison against the Lee’s current.

It was all very serene and contrasted sharply with the coaching techniques stirring up chaos in the much less forgiving world of professional football.

Vera Pauw’s ill-advised decision to relitigate the allegations of abuse against her in The Athletic has sparked a lot of interesting talk this week about the clashing cultures of Europe and the United States.

We’re being told that the Old World shoots it to you straight and churns out hardened destroyers while the New World flows over with talented and individualistic players whose fragility is their achilles heel. I find it difficult to disagree with that.

There isn’t a sweeping generalisation that hasn’t passed through my mind during the fallout since Monday’s dredging back up of an unresolved tension.

Quite apart from the claims and counterclaims of abuse, it’s worth thinking about the system out of which the accusers were developed as players and as human beings. To criticise that system and to seek out signs of improvement doesn’t undermine what they have suffered as professional footballers.

I’ve written here before about how the battle waged by America's women’s professional football league to reimagine itself and clear out the abusers has been a positive one, yielding strong investors, better revenue and, most importantly, better conditions and security for the players.

The 2018 Houston Dash squad - like most of their competitors - was hanging on by a thread even without getting shouted at or being monitored more intensely than they were used to or reportedly worse. How all of that impacts the current crop of players is worryingly unclear, aside from the inconvenience of their departure for Australia being downgraded from celebratory to controversial. Others much closer to this story are doing great work holding the FAI to account and that’s all well documented elsewhere.

So what about the different ways players are developed? Pauw’s now infamous 2018 PowerPoint presentation to her Houston Dash players about differences in culture was clearly too close to the bone and not far off the mark; can any of us really deny with any confidence that Americans are “extremely selfish” and English players “extremely confrontational”?

But as team talks go, it’s not quite as Friday Night Lights as US players are accustomed to.

I accept almost every side of this debacle. I have sympathy for a female coach being treated much differently than her male counterparts who elicit joy through their clear-minded, tactical cruelty. And if a player felt abused during the dark days of the NWSL before sweeping, positive changes created the juggernaut being enjoyed now, then that is important to believe.

“It really was a different time in our league,” one of the unnamed players told The Athletic. “I think about now and I’m like, [Pauw] would not get away with any of this now because players have found their voice and there’s more accountability.” Stepping back from all that, however, it is also necessary to accept the unique culture of fragility that Pauw found herself mired in without, of course, excusing any transgressions.

Parents of American players are where the problems start and fester. They are plagued by a win-at-all-cost mentality, much earlier in life. Everyone is the enemy: the coach, the referee, the team mate who can’t quite match the standard of their own beloved.

They bounce between clubs in their region, yearning for a greater stage for their offspring as the prospect of a free education at a prestigious university starts to take form. In all that time, nobody can afford to tell the player where they’re going wrong. The parent doesn’t know how to and the coach is afraid to.

They arrive to college and it becomes difficult for the first time. If they’re not good enough to turn professional, they’ll yearn for the day when they can walk away from the game for good. And if they do turn professional, they will not be ready to deal with a Vera Pauw.

But the tide is turning ever so slightly in the US. You’re probably tired of me repeating how big the industry is Stateside and how much bigger it can get as we prepare to host the Men’s World Cup in 2026.

Long dead is the gold rush that drew in UK and Irish coaches whose only qualification was an accent. Standards of coaching have gone through the roof, partly supported by the new and not insignificant trend of heavy private equity investment acquiring and merging successful academies and clubs.

Rich parents have spotted opportunities creating large and well-managed factories of talent. The Fertitta brothers, Frank and Lorenzo, who made a few billion after selling their controlling stake in the UFC, created 3STEP Sports, spearheading a move to truly professionalise the entire industry of youth sports.

The long-term hope is more professional coaches literally sidelining the influence of parents and instilling better values in the next generation. And then maybe the two sides will create a successful and respectful middleground where coaches can coach players that are ready for real work.