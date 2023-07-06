Neil Ewing: Penalties are brilliant, but there is a better way

Armagh have been knocked out of the championship for two years in a row after drawing knockout games. Penalty shootouts have left an indelible mark on the careers of this Armagh group.

Outside the Armagh team bubble, many will lazily define their success based on these shootouts. This unfairly ignores the progress made since 2014 and the clear depth of commitment to each other and the Armagh jersey this group have built.

I have had three experiences with shootouts.

The good: Eamonn Deacy Park. May 2005. Summerhill College v St Declans CBS in an All-Ireland Schools soccer semi-final. Deadlocked after 120 mins. I had the blind fortune to be taker of the winning penalty. Euphoric relief celebrated with a Supermacs and numerous cramps on the N17 back to Sligo.

The bad. A post covid lockdown club preseason competition. Low-key stuff. The journey to the match was dominated by chat on the health of Christian Eriksen who had just collapsed at Euro 2020. Some creative timekeeping (human nature, I would say) ensured a draw after 60 and 80 mins.

My predictably poor attempt to nostalgically recreate 2005 saw the ball bounce back to me off the crossbar. Instant slagging from the manager and teammates emphasised the low-stakes nature of the defeat. No sleep lost.

The gruesome. September 2023, stalemate after a tumultuous 80-minute joust with our near neighbours. I watch on, uninvolved (crossbar episode above not unrelated). We are outscored and miss out on a second-ever opportunity to play in a county final. The real gruesome aspect is that words don’t exist to reassure those who have missed that the responsibility of defeat is not theirs.

The euphoric relief felt by the winners of these shootouts is in no way proportionate to the grief of the vanquished. There is a finality for the winners, a celebration of progression or silverware. The losers, forever, think what-if.

All this needless overthinking after 40+ players, seven officials and two management teams make millions of unseen decisions that could have changed the outcome of the game from a draw to a win for either side.

I like penalty shootouts. We all do. Guaranteed drama. Guaranteed heroes. Ten minutes of concentrated drama.

If the activity of people watching was to be serialised on Netflix then there are thousands of episodes in observing the body language and speculating on the internal monologue of every coach, parent, partner, supporter, official and player present at a penalty shootout. You can watch a game and be unmoved. Nobody can watch a shootout and be unmoved.

But penalty shootouts should not decide GAA games. There are better alternatives.

Replays were brilliant. The plotlines that could grow around them in the week between games were magnificent and an irreplaceable marketing tool for the GAA. Personal battles to be resumed, underperformers to overperformers, mythical midweek training sessions or speeches embellished or diminished by the subsequent result, races for tickets.

But replays are not coming back. Replays play havoc with scheduling with an acute impact on club fixtures. Replays create rapid uncertainty for the family and working lives of those involved.

Airlines and hotels probably owe the GAA top brass a few euros to compensate for the dramatic reduction in cancelled and rebooked trips since replays were confined to finals only at club and county level. Great events but impractical.

In the absence of replays, we can decide games in a way that few could rationally call unfair. We can still maintain the potential for drama. Fatigue can be our friend here. The future of football has been much debated recently.

Fatigue can play a huge role in some easily implemented improvements to the game (more to follow, one for the winter season). The final minutes of matches this season resemble most the game we want to see. Contests. Contests created by bad decisions due to weary minds and limbs.

Capture this fatigue to decide games that are level after the final whistle has blown on two equally brilliant teams who cannot be separated.

Extra time. 15 v 15 no more. Reduce both teams to 13 players. More space. Space is great to watch. Creating it should be consuming the thoughts of the six teams remaining in action this season (Down and Derry must be commended on how they innovatively go about doing so). Reducing the numbers on the pitch will enforce space.

Combine this with the other key ingredient for contests, fatigue. Space plus fatigue guarantees drama. Five minutes each way. Let the best footballers and football team thrive in the oxygen of empty grass. As a bonus, a little less humanity with the subconscious human nature that can creep into timekeeping may help.

Still level. Go again. 11 v 11, another five minutes each way. Empty chasms and wearier limbs. Epic storylines, heroic interventions, GPS units exploding from overuse. There will be a minuscule number of times we will have to go to the nuclear next step of 9 v 9. If we do, the drama will be radioactive and legends will be created never mind heroes.

This alternative adds drama that the current situation never will. This alternative creates magnificent debate for days and weeks on the managerial decisions about who to remove from the action. Most importantly it will expose and showcase the skillsets of players more skilful than ever before.

Games decided by ability to play the game. All decided on the day. No Grab All Association quips, no smallminded cribbing about the “soccer stuff” of using penalties. Copious drama, displays of skill that will be live a lifetime in memories and crucially for many – endless decisions and incidents to waffle about after the game.