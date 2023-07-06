Tommy Martin: Time to reflect as well as salute amid the World Cup party vibes

Given that the French women’s team come into tonight’s friendly against the Republic of Ireland having recently sacked their manager following a crisis that threatened to deny them the services of one of the world’s greatest players, it’s quite something that all eyes are on the opposition bench in Tallaght this evening.

The fleshing out of allegations of controlling and aggressive behaviour by Ireland manager Vera Pauw towards staff and players at Houston Dash in 2018 has punctured a few of the World Cup party balloons currently surrounding this Australia-bound squad.

Fallout from this week’s 7,500-word report by The Athletic into Pauw’s time in Houston is unlikely to take too much of a shine off the occasion of Ireland’s World Cup send-off, but there are questions being asked of the manager and her players that stray away from the largely feelgood tone of recent weeks.

On many levels, tonight’s occasion, which speaks to the sunny future women’s football is set to enjoy, is also a reminder of the dark clouds that never seem too far away. At least France might feel they have moved on from their own unpleasantness. Hervé Renard, the dashing tactician last seen leading Saudi Arabia to victory over Argentina at the men’s World Cup, takes charge of his third game as France women’s manager tonight, having taken over from the controversial Corinne Diacre in March.

Captain Wendie Renard has returned to the international fold having been one of three big-name players who had refused play under Diacre. That prompted the French Football Federation to conduct their own review of the situation. The FFF found that a “fracture” between players and management was “irreversible” and “detrimental to the interests of the national team” and so sent Diacre packing just four months before the World Cup finals.

In addition to Renard, Diacre’s departure also saw a return for Amandine Henry, the 33-year-old former French captain, seven-time Champions League winner and runner-up in the 2015 World Cup player of the tournament award, who had been jettisoned since 2020.

On the outside looking in, this crisis seems reassuringly standard. Would it be a French team at a major tournament without some sort of blow-up? Still, criticism of Diacre’s methods had been expressed as far back as the 2019 World Cup with repeated claims of a lack of professionalism surfacing in the intervening years. It was reported that the French technical staff consisted of Diacre and two assistants, who doubled up as goalkeeping and fitness coaches. That old chestnut: would the men’s team have put up with it?

Diacre survived thanks to the backing of the disgraced former FFF head Noel Le Graet. Her departure in March followed not long after his, following allegations of serious sexual misconduct against him.

The FAI, meanwhile, are backing their boss, keen also to move on from the whiff of controversy. Their dismissal of this week’s The Athletic article was brisk (as was the case when presented with similar allegations in an investigative report published in December by America’s women’s professional soccer league, which also detailed far more serious cases of abuse and neglect by other coaches and clubs). It is as if anything detracting from the World Cup vibes is to be swiftly blocked out.

While there has been nothing in Pauw’s time here – save for a run-in with Donegal native Tyler Toland and the player’s father also mentioned in The Athletic’s report – to suggest that the manager’s conduct with her Ireland squad has been anything but exemplary, players and Pauw alike deserve a more considered review of their experiences, if even merely for the avoidance of doubt.

While many here have read the criticisms expressed by players and staff at Houston Dash and seen only cultural differences and tough love (Pauw has also flatly contradicted many of the allegations), it does not seem the FAI’s place to roll their eyes and cry “snowflakes”.

Not least when tonight’s game sees a home debut for Sinead Farrelly, the US-born player whose allegations of sexual misconduct and coercion against former coach Paul Riley helped to uncover the widespread culture of abuse and other systematic failings within US women’s soccer. Riley denies the allegations but in January was banned for life from coaching in America’s National Woman’s Soccer League.

Farrelly’s return to soccer after seven years away from the game is likely to be one of the stories of this World Cup and the fact that she is happy to play under Pauw is to the manager’s credit. Including the allegations against Pauw in the NWSL report alongside those vastly more grievous cases against Riley and others was deeply unfair on the Ireland manager. But those who defended that decision say that the point was to portray the spectrum of outcomes possible when power imbalances are at play and protections not in place.

Compared to those of France, Ireland’s World Cup preparations have, until now, seemed positively serene, save for some head-scratching about a few of Pauw’s squad selections. But while tonight is another chance to salute Pauw and her squad for the seismic impact of their achievement, it is also a time to reflect. Most of the scandals women’s sport has endured are fundamentally about the sort of power imbalances that lie behind the stories mentioned above. Female sportspeople have tended to have low status in terms of public profile, economic power and political clout, which has left them open to myriad abuses and institutional failings.

All of which might seem a distant thought in Tallaght, when cacophonous cheers and a riot of green greet the World Cup-bound Irish team. Some have said that this Ireland squad with strong characters like Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Niamh Fahey and Louise Quinn, having famously stood up to the FAI in 2017, would never tolerate behaviour from a coach that overstepped the mark. Hopefully that is the case, because the growing power and status granted female players on the back of their achievements is the only thing that will blow those dark clouds away.